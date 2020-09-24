BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

John Chen — Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tim.

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us, and I hope everybody is safe and well.

This past quarter, we delivered strong revenue and EPS results, beating expectations, despite of the continued challenge related to the COVID-19. I would start with financial highlights in the quarter and then move on to the business commentary. As usual, I will reference our financial performance in non-GAAP — in the non-GAAP numbers.

BlackBerry report total revenue of $266 million, increasing both sequentially and year-over-year. The core Spark platform performed well, maintaining the work from anywhere momentum from Q1. QNX continued to be a negative — to be negatively impacted by the temporary slowdown in the auto production, but we are seeing signs of recovery. More — more of this later. As we mentioned during our first quarter earnings call, we anticipated licensing to have a strong second quarter, and it did, reporting revenue of $108 million.

Second quarter total Company billings show strong sequential growth in all parts of the business except for QNX, which remained flat sequentially. Gross margin increased by 6 percentage points sequentially to 78% due to the revenue mix. Earnings per share came in at $0.11, cash generated from operation was $31 million, total ending cash and investment as of August 31 was $977 million. The Company continues to be financially healthy and in a strong position to focus on our long-term strategy.

Let me start now by — by providing business commentary with the Software and Services group. Revenue for the quarter was $158 million. AR was approximately $486 million. dollar based net retention was 92%. Net customer churn was approximately 3%. Billings growth was sequential — was strong sequentially at 23%. As I mentioned earlier, the core component of the Software and Services group is Spark. The Spark suite combines BlackBerry unified endpoint management, the UEM, and unified endpoint security, the UES. We combined the two products in one single pane of glass.

The Spark suite were launched at the end of our first fiscal quarter and since then customer interest has been strong and demand is growing. In the quarter, a number of high-profile customer purchases our Spark suite, including the United States Air Force, which upgraded over 90,000 users from UEM to Spark suite. Other wins including UK Ministry of Defence; the Royal Canadian Mint; Banco de Mexico; New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs — Foreign Affairs and Trade, sorry — New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Trade; Rolls Royce; Lloyds Bank; Societe Generale; and Mitsubishi, just to name a few of them.

Given this early success in upgrading customer to our Spark suite, we are optimistic about being able to secure a significant number of further upgrades from the rest of our installed base. In parallel, we are also aggressively targeting new logos, and more on that later also. BlackBerry continues to have the trust of government around the world. During the quarter, our UEM suite was added to the Department of Defense Information Network approved product list [Indecipherable] call it as APL. BlackBerry is the only UEM vendor that has achieved this level of approval to date. This achievement is based on the completion of cybersecurity and interoperability certifications. This approvals will provide us better access and a more streamlined approval process. This should naturally lead to a greater revenue opportunity going forward. The latest release of UEM has also recently achieved the very important [Indecipherable] certification and accreditation.

We have recognized a strong industry-wide demand for managed detect and response services and known as MDR. [Indecipherable] recently estimated MDR market have a CAGR, a compounded annual growth rate of 16% and for annual revenue to reach about $2 billion by about 2024. Our MDR offering — we call it Guard — while relatively new, continues to perform well. To take advantage of this opportunity, we plan to greatly enhance our channel programs. Certified partners will be able to deliver managed service and threat hunting on the AI driven cybersecurity solution, greatly increasing our scale. This should differentiate us against our major competitors who prefer to provide all the services themselves.

Moving on to BTS. As you know, much of the BTS business is reliant on the strength of the auto industry. The largest piece of the BTS business is QNX. We have recently seen some recovery in the production volumes from the very low level during our first fiscal quarter. This makes us — this makes us optimistic that the BTS business will show sequential revenue improvement and could be close to normal early next fiscal year.

Despite auto production volumes being down and moderate, QNX continue to win new designs and develop significant partnerships. In the quarter, we have 19 new designs win: five in auto and 14 in generally embedded market we call the GEM. Alongside infotainment, the new order wins in the quarter include design for digital carpet, instrument cluster and domain controller, which all typically has higher ASPs or average selling price. The new GEM wins include designed for next generation blood analyzer, next generation factory robotics, and also with Schneider Electric, for a solar solution gateway.

Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that together with Desay — Desay SV Automotive, we have developed the autonomous driving domain controller for Xpeng — Xpeng Motor new — well, it’s a model number, Motor’s new P-7. It’s a high performance electric vehicle. Xpeng, as some of you may know, that has recently been listed successfully on the New York Stock Exchange, and it’s one of China’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers. QNX will also be used by StradVision, an industry leader in AI based camera perception technology in a number of the next generation ADAS, that’s advanced driver assist, and autonomous vehicle system from South Korean automakers. QNX remains in a very strong position for the medium and long term despite its short-term macro challenges.

Moving on to AtHoc, our critical event management platform, that helps protect people and key businesses up and running. This market is large and growing, and our technology is already well proven in the federal government sector. We see significant growth opportunities within both federal as well as state government as well as in the enterprise. New wins in the quarter include the New York Stock Exchange, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Edmonton Police Services. During the quarter, we were awarded a new Authority to Operate or ATO for the US Department of Transportation, bringing the total to 14 for the BlackBerry AtHoc FedRAMP Cloud.

This was also a strong quarter for our high security SecuSUITE voice and messaging offerings where we both strengthened our position in the United States and extended our leadership position in Germany. Major wins in the quarter included United State Department of Homeland Security, the US Internal Revenue Services and the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA. These contracts were [Indecipherable] awarded through our partner CACI.

SecuSUITE also received a Government of Canada security certification paving the way for us to provide this technology to the Canadian government at large. Including Canada, Blackberry SecuSUITE Secusmart technology is now used by 17 governments around the world.

We have spoken about our focus on go-to-market for some quarters now. So go-to market has many components [Indecipherable] get all of them optimized. Bringing in some new talent is just part of the process, and we did that successfully along with making sure [Indecipherable] incentives aligned to our growth plans. Equally as important, we have also revamped our customer success and marketing programs as well as our partnership and channel programs. A good example of the progress we have made [Indecipherable] in the channel program side.

As you all recall, in our device days making hardware, we have strong relationship with telcos and they are becoming increasingly interesting — interested now in our UEM, UES and AtHoc products. We recently announced a partnership with TELUS to resell the secure AtHoc critical event management solution across Canada. This partnership [Indecipherable] previously announced partnership with Bell and Vodafone.

So things are coming together nicely across all the component of our go-to-market. We are now seeing results and an increase in both business pipeline and — and new business pipeline and conversion rates.

Moving on to the Licensing and Others. Revenue for the quarter was $108 million, as I mentioned earlier. The majority of licensing revenue comes from our IP licensing business.

So with that, let me turn the call over to Steve to provide more detail about our financial performance.

Steve Rai — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, John.

My comments on our financial performance for the fiscal quarter will be in non-GAAP terms unless otherwise noted. And also, please refer to the supplemental table in the press release for the GAAP and non-GAAP details.

We delivered second quarter non-GAAP total Company revenue of $266 million and GAAP total Company revenue of $259 million.

Second quarter total Company gross margin was 78% versus the 75% reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase is primarily due to the strong performance of our licensing business this quarter, as expected. Our non-GAAP gross margin include software deferred revenue acquired but not recognized of $7 million and excludes stock compensation expense of $1 million.

Second quarter operating expenses were $144 million. We continued to invest in our go-to-market strategy, as John described, and while — at the same time keeping control over operating expenses given the level of uncertainty in the macro environment. In addition, our non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $32 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, $8 million in stock compensation expense, $3 million for software deferred commissions and expense acquired, $1 million in restructuring costs and $18 million charge related to the fair value adjustment on the convertible debenture and a $21 million impairment of long-lived assets related entirely to real estate and given the recent experience in working from home, we identified efficiencies in how much office space we need going forward.

Second quarter non-GAAP operating income was $63 million, and second quarter non-GAAP net income was $62 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.11 in the quarter, and our adjusted EBITDA was $81 million this quarter, excluding the non-GAAP adjustments previously mentioned. This equates to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%.

I will now provide a breakdown of our revenue in the quarter. Software and Services revenue was $158 million. Software product revenue remained in the range of 80% to 85% of the total, with professional services comprising the balance. The proportion of software product revenue that was recurring remained approximately 90%, and licensing revenue was $108 million.

Now moving to our balance sheet and cash flow performance. Total cash, cash equivalents and investments were $977 million at August 31, 2020, which was an increase of $22 million from May 31, 2020. Our net cash position was $362 million at the end of the quarter. Second quarter free cash flow before considering the impact of acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs and legal proceedings was $29 million, and cash generated from operations was $31 million, and capital expenditures were $2 million.

That concludes my comments, and I’ll now turn the call back to John for additional comments.

John Chen — Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Steve.

After the end of the quarter, BlackBerry completed the early redemption of the existing $605 million of convertible debenture and issue a new debenture of $365 million. This represents a $240 million reduction in debt and interest expense savings of approximately $16 million on an annualized basis. The terms of the new convertible debenture are competitive with the available terms for the marketed [Phonetic] offering at the time the refinance was announced.

The Board undertook a lengthy process to consider a range of refinancing options and sought independent financial and legal advice. The level of potential dilution before and after the refinance — sorry, sorry — and after the refinancing is essentially the same. The new three years convertible debentures gives the Company additional liquidity during this uncertain pandemic period and flexibility to continue to invest in the business and strategy should suitable opportunity presents itself. We anticipate being free cash flow positive for the fiscal year.

As in the previous quarter, we are not providing a detailed financial outlook for fiscal 2021 due to the ongoing uncertainty from COVID-19. However, we can provide the following directional statements. We continue to expect total Company revenue for the year to be around $950 million as we indicated last quarter. Given the strong performance of the licensing business this quarter, we expect licensing revenue to finish the fiscal year modestly above the $250 [Phonetic] million mark that we have forecasted — that we mentioned in the last earnings call.

For Software and Services, excluding BTS, we expect a slight revenue growth in the second half — second fiscal half versus the first fiscal half. For BTS, we expect revenue to sequentially improve during the second half of the fiscal year and to return to its normal run rate in early next fiscal year.

I also like to take this opportunity to highlight two product development items, which we feel very excited about. We expect by the end of the year our unified endpoint security, the UES suite, will be available as UEM agnostic. UES is the combination of the best of BlackBerry security, including mobile threat defense, a secure web gateway and the Cylance next generation AI and machine learning. We believe that this will greatly expand our addressable markets because new local customer will be able to benefit from the high level of security that BlackBerry UES delivers without having to replace their OEM platform.

On our critical event management platform, which is the second product related announcement I’d like to highlight, the product AtHoc, we also made great progress. We recently announced the release of our BlackBerry AtHoc Public Safety edition and BlackBerry AtHoc EU cloud. This development will further strengthen our ability to compete with a major competitor in this space.

This quarter has shown that despite the challenges of COVID-19, the Company has been able to deliver strong sequential billings and revenue growth and profitability. Further, the Company continues to strengthen all the element of its go-to market, building strong partnership and positioning ourselves for the long term. We remain confident that our technology is strong, the product we compete in are large and growing and we are excited about our execution.

I would like to now open for Q&A. Operator, could I have your assistance, please?

John Chen — Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Dan.

Daniel Bartus — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. First, impressive outperformance on the licensing line this quarter. I was wondering if you could just remind us what the recurring base we should think about there going forward. And, is the strategy still striving for recurring new deals versus one-time deals?

John Chen — Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Yes, the strategy is absolutely driving recurring deal over one-time deal. We estimated roughly the combination of that — with a healthy portion of recurring to be roughly about $15 [Phonetic] million a quarter. That’s what we normally [Indecipherable] and give and take, we are looking for $250 million a year in licensing revenue. We don’t always get to — the difficulty is, we don’t always get to — get all the revenue come in as recurring. So the Q2, for example, the deal unfortunately is a one-time deal, but it will recur a number of years down the road. So it’s not — it’s not a forever, only one time forever, but it has recurring, but it’s not an annual recurring the way you think about. It probably come back three years from now or something like that. So it’s all different depending on the customer.

Daniel Bartus — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Got you. That’s really helpful. And then for my follow-up, I just want to understand the dynamics of the ARR. It looks like it’s down a little bit quarter-over-quarter versus the business improving quarter-over-quarter. So just on the ARR piece, can you kind of help me think about which pieces of that maybe grew quarter-over-quarter and maybe where the pressure is coming from on the ARR in 2Q? Thank you.

John Chen — Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We have lost some of the business base due to the kind of the small/medium enterprise. Under COVID-19, they either delayed or they have gone on a lower-cost solution. We typically see us pretty solid in a bigger — bigger company and bigger organization.

Daniel Bartus — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

