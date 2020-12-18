BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

John Chen — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Tim. Good afternoon, everybody. Today, I’d like to keep the financial and business update relatively brief because I’d like to spend a little bit more time discussing our reason BlackBerry IVY announcement. This third fiscal quarter, we continued to build on the momentum for us from our second quarter, delivering results in line with our outlook we provided. We delivered sequential revenue growth, both in the total software and services sections and as well as BTS. We continue to deliver positive EPS and positive free cash flow this quarter.

BlackBerry reported total revenue — Company revenue of $224 million. Software and services revenue came in at $168 million, 1-6-8. License was $56 million. Gross margin was 70%, earnings per share was positive $0.02. Cash generated from operations was $29 million. Total ending cash and investments at November 30 was $757 million.

I’ll start by — my business commentary with the software and services group. ARR was approximately $475 million. Dollar-based net retention rate was 90%. Net customer churn reduced to around 1%.

Spark is the combination of — as a reminder, is the combination of our UEM and UES, the Unified Endpoint Security offerings. This quarter, we made good progress in both the government and financial services verticals, with customer wins, including U.S. Army, U.S. Postal Service, the IRS, The Department of Energy and Department of Justice, as well as Raymond James Financials — Raymond James Financial side, Citibank, the German Bundesbank, the Bank of India and the Government of Rwanda. In addition, we have customer wins in other verticals, including healthcare and manufacturing system.

We continue to see progress in upgrading BlackBerry UEM customer to the full Spark Suite, i.e., adding our UES suite. Example, in the quarter, including Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Boerse, ConvergeOne and multiple Ministry of the Dutch government. Significantly during the quarter, we released BlackBerry Cyber Suite, our AI-powered Cyber Suite, which combines our industry-leading EPP, EDR and MDR product, is further strengthened by the continuous authentication and the mobile threat defense capabilities. This Cyber Suite is highly competitive against both traditional and the next-gen player in the cyber security market. This has been validated by 451 Research and other industry experts. Cyber Suite brings together the best of BlackBerry and Cylance technology. Further, Cyber Suite will be available in version that integrate with all the major UEM offerings, including Microsoft Intune, VMware’s Workspace ONE, MobileIron, as well as IBM MaaS360. These integration will allow BlackBerry to provide additional security to users of our rival UEMs.

Cyber Suite gets only be in the market for a month, but early interest is strong both in the new logo and existing customer base, with significant top line growth this past quarter. Cyber Suite, obviously, allows us to give our prospect and customer greater options for increasing their cyber security, while protecting their UEM investment. As a result of these technology enhancement and positive customer receptivity, we will in turn step up our investment in sales and marketing to compete more aggressively.

Before I move to BTS, I’d like to highlight the security certifications we have achieved. This quarter, BlackBerry UEM achieved the National Security Agency, NSA, Commercial Solutions for Classified Program approval. This adds to the portfolio of US government certifications we have received for BlackBerry UEM, including the NIAP certification, The Department of Defense Information Network Approval Product List, which I think we talked about last quarter call, IN-APL, or Dash INAPL. FedRAMP FIPS 140-2. No other software vendor in the cyber security space that’s been awarded most security certification by the US government than BlackBerry. BlackBerry achieving NSA certification come to the time when most of our major competitors have been identify having vulnerabilities that are being exploited by nation-state hackers. This should give our customer and prospect a higher degree of comfort about the cyber security protection they receive from BlackBerry.

Now, moving on to BTS. QNX, the largest component of BTS reported sequential revenue growth. QNX remain on track to be back to its normal run rate by early next fiscal year. In the quarter, we have 17 new designs, 1-7 design wins, sorry, six in auto and 11 in generally embedded market. Our expansion in the [Indecipherable] continues, which — with diverse wins, including a controller system for power turbines, a next-generation satellite receiver system, and a rail traffic management system from the [Indecipherable] subway.

In auto, we have design wins in full connected cars and electric vehicles. The wins included instrument clusters, a couple of them in domain controller, a handful of them in ADAS designs, the advanced driver-assist, sorry, the advanced driver-assist. Speaking of electric vehicles, we are very pleased to share with you our strong position in the EV market. QNX now has design wins with 19 of the top 25 electric vehicle OEMs, which together had 61% of the EV market in the first half of this calendar year. We are working hard to recruit the remaining six.

Moving on to secure communication, which includes AtHoc and Secusmart. Secure communication had a strong quarter. This strength was primarily due to ongoing transition to remote working, we have — which has been obviously greatly accelerated by the pandemic. AtHoc has some strategic win this quarter, including The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or rehab, Department of Corrections and Rehab, as well as the California Department of Justice. I believe that no one now can claim to power the entire State of California.

Other notable renewals and upsell from AtHoc in the quarter, including the United States Army, Navy, as well as the Air Force, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA. We also renewal with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Department of Energy, Treasury and Agricultural, as well as the FEMA, Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Finally, I want to touch on licensing revenue. For the quarter, we came in at $56 million. As before, the majority of the licensing revenue comes from our IP licensing business.

As I mentioned at the beginning of the call, I’d like to spend some time discussing BlackBerry IVY, which we are very excited about. Modern cars continue to generate huge amount of data. I think you all agree and know. The auto industry is not prepared to capture and create value from the analytics because these data is difficult to collect and interact with without very costly integrations. BlackBerry IVY’s mission is to make it easy to gather, securely transport, and analyze these data in a standard and a cost-efficient way across multiple brands and models on a common platform. This will allow the developers’ ecosystem to use the data to provide intelligent insights and application on a global scale.

We have entered a — entered into a multi-year exclusive co-development and co-marketing agreement with AWS. This type of agreement is rare. BlackBerry and AWS engineer has been working very closely to jointly build the platform. Under the terms of our agreement, BlackBerry will own all the commercial relationship with customers and will share revenues with AWS. Each side contributors the key capabilities required. On the BlackBerry side, BlackBerry QNX brings over 20 years of auto industry experience, as well as relationship, as well as a huge footprint of over 175 million cars. We are a trusted leader with a deep knowledge of automotive safety and security software system. AWS is the world’s largest cloud provider with advanced developer community and outstanding expertise in consumer experience, interfaces, as well as IoT. Combined, we’re able to provide a full end-to-end platform. We expect an ecosystem of apps and services developed on the BlackBerry IVY platform over time. We will work with AWS a proven builder of successful developer communities to help drive the process.

With BlackBerry IVY, we are creating a recurring revenue data business, recurring revenue model, that is, targeting revenue on a usage, as well as a subscription base. An important difference between BlackBerry IVY and competitors in this space is that, we allow the OEMs to own the data and with that, the relationship with their customers. We are already in discussion with some automakers who were granted early access and we have received positive initial feedback. The target is to be in the 2023 auto models — 2023 year’s model, with possibly potentially some professional services prior to it. While it is too early for us to provide a revenue outlook, we are confident that BlackBerry IVY addresses a very large market opportunity that will greatly increase our ASP.

With that, let me turn the call over to Steve to provide more details about our financial performance.

Steve Rai — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, John. My comments on our financial performance for the first — sorry for the fiscal quarter will be a non-GAAP terms, unless otherwise noted. Please refer to the supplemental table in the press release for the GAAP and non-GAAP details.

We delivered third quarter non-GAAP total Company revenue of $224 million and GAAP total Company revenue of $218 million. Third quarter total Company gross margin was 70%. Our non-GAAP gross margin includes software differed revenue acquired but not recognized of $6 million and excludes stock compensation expense of $1 million.

Third quarter operating expenses were $142 million. Our non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $32 million and amortization of acquired intangibles, $11 million in stock compensation expense, $4 million for software deferred commissions expense acquired and $95 million fair value adjustment on the convertible debentures, which is a non-cash accounting adjustment driven by market conditions.

Third quarter non-GAAP operating income was $14 million and third quarter non-GAAP net income was $11 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.02 in the quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA was $31 million this quarter, excluding the non-GAAP adjustments previously mentioned.

And I will now provide a breakdown of our revenue in the quarter. Software and services revenue was $168 million. Software product revenue remained in the range of 80% to 85% of the total, with professional services comprising the balance. The proportion of software product revenue that is recurring was approximately 83% due to product mix. The decrease in ARR this quarter similar to the prior quarter is primarily due to BTS. We include QNX royalties in our ARR metric to give a total Company view. We expect to see the impact of COVID on ARR normalized early next fiscal year as we return to our normal revenue run rate there. Licensing and other revenue was $56 million.

Now, moving to our balance sheet and cash flow performance. Total cash, cash equivalents and investments were $757 million at November 30, 2020, a decrease of $220 million during the quarter. This is mainly due to the early redemption of the $605 million of convertible debentures and issuance of $365 million of new convertible debentures on September 1. This represented a $240 million reduction in debt financing, partially offset by cash generated in the period. Our net cash position increased to $392 million at the end of the quarter.

Third quarter free cash flow was $27 million and cash generated from operations was $29 million with capital expenditures of $2 million.

That concludes my comments, and I’ll now turn the call back to John.

John Chen — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Steve. Before I provide our outlook for the remaining of the current fiscal year, I’d like to highlight some noteworthy partnership in addition to the BlackBerry IVY that we’re very excited about. This quarter, we partnered with Zoom to provide a BlackBerry Secure version of Zoom, which is highly secure way to hold virtual meetings in this new work from anywhere environment. It provides increased protection from corporate data leakage, as well as cyber threats.

In the quarter, Verizon launched their Business Internet Secure offering, which includes our BlackBerry smart AV, anti-virus products and Cisco Umbrella security service. This new product is aimed at Verizon large number of small- and medium-size business customer.

During the quarter, we announced the integration of AtHoc with both Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow platform. Teams, as most of you know, is the market leader in collaboration software with over 115, 1-1-5, 115 million daily active user. And the Now platform at 51% of the IT service management market. These integrations will further AtHoc’s reach and the ability of enterprise to protect their assets.

I’ll now move on to our outlook. We continue to expect total Company revenue for the year to be around $950 million, as we indicated last quarter. We expect licensing revenue would finish the fiscal year little stronger than previously indicated. We expect revenue for BTS to continue to grow sequentially in the fourth quarter. And as we talk about to return to its normal run rate early next fiscal year. This quarter, we continue to make good progress. We delivered solid financial, as well as our outlook. We are developing exciting new business model, the recurring revenue model for QNX, as well as partnership, which I outlined, and we delivered industry-leading products as per our road map.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to our operator to conduct the Q&A session, please. David?

