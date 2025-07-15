BlackRock (BLK) Q2 FY25 revenue up 13%; earnings beat

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), the world’s largest asset management company, on Tuesday reported strong revenue and earnings growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings also topped expectations.
Adjusted earnings increased sharply to $12.05 per share in the second quarter from $10.36 per share in Q2 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net income attributable to shareholders was $1.59 billion or $10.19 per share in Q2, compared to $1.50 billion or $9.99 per share in the prior year period.
Total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.42 billion in the June quarter. The top line benefited from strong organic base fee growth and fees related to the GIP Transaction, as well as higher technology services and subscription revenue, which was partially offset by lower performance fees.
Laurence Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, said, “BlackRock’s sustained growth has been powered by our whole portfolio approach, being the first firm to bring together active and index at scale. And now we’re building on our foundational platform to redefine the whole portfolio once again by integrating public and private markets across asset management and technology.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Citigroup (C) Q2 FY25 earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates
Banking giant Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street's estimates. Net income increased to $4.0
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $20.8 billion. Net income grew 12% to $5.5 billion while earnings per
Key highlights from JPMorgan’s (JPM) Q2 2025 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Reported net revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $44.9 billion. Managed net revenue was $45.7 billion, down