BLK Earnings: BlackRock Q3 FY25 revenue jumps 25%; AUM hits new high

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), the world’s largest asset management company, reported strong revenue growth for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Assets under management rose to a new high in Q3.

Third-quarter revenue rose 25% annually to $6.51 billion, mainly reflecting the positive impact of markets, organic base fee growth over the last twelve months, and higher technology services and subscription revenue. Assets under management reached a new high of $13.5 trillion in the third quarter, up 17% year-over-year.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock’s Q3 earnings edged up 1% to $11.55 per share. Unadjusted net income declined to $1.32 billion or $8.43 per share in the September quarter from $1.63 billion or $10.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Laurence Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, said, “BlackRock is always preparing for the future, investing ahead of client needs and in support of deepening capital markets. Technology and data analytics, ETFs, private markets, and digital assets are just a few examples where we invested and built leading positions.”

