Boeing (BA) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $17.8 billion.
Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $6.17 billion, or $9.97 per share, compared to a loss of $1.63 billion, or $2.70 per share, last year. Core loss per share was $10.44.
Total company backlog at quarter-end was $511 billion.
Prior performance
