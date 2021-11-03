Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
BKNG Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Nov. 03, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Booking Holdings’ Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call.
Booking Holdings would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements.
Expressions of future goals or expectations and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause Booking Holdings’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Safe Harbor statements at the end of Booking Holdings’ earnings press release as well as Booking Holdings’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unless required by law, Booking Holdings undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A copy of Booking Holdings’ earnings press release, together with an accompanying financial and statistical supplement, is available in the For Investors section of Booking Holdings’ website, that’s www.bookingholdings.com.
And now, I would like to introduce Booking Holdings’ speakers for this afternoon, Glenn Fogel and David Goulden. And I’ll turn the call over to Glenn Fogel, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
ATVI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 financial results
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total net revenue amounted to $2.07 billion compared to $1.95 billion in the same period a year ago.
T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers
T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $19.6 billion, driven by the Sprint merger and customer growth. Total service revenues
Lyft Earnings: Q3 loss narrows sharply on strong revenue growth
Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a 73% growth in revenues. The top-line also surpassed market