Boston Properties Inc (BXP) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

I’d like to welcome Owen Thomas, Chief Executive Officer; Doug Linde, President; and Mike LaBelle Chief Chief Financial Officer. During the Q&A portion of the call, Ray Ritchey, Senior Executive Vice President, and our regional management teams will be available to address any questions. And now I’d like to turn the call over to Owen Thomas for his formal remarks.

Owen D. Thomas — Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thank you, Sara, and good morning everyone. I’m joining you today from BXP’s New York office where I’ve been working since New York opened in June and have more recently been commuting on public transit. New York City is slowly coming back to life with more open shops and restaurants and our building census is over 15% and rising each week.

All of our markets and BXP offices, with the exception of those in New Jersey and Los Angeles are open at varying capacity limits set by local guidelines. Despite a challenging recessionary environment, BXP continue to perform well in the third quarter, demonstrating the durability of our business. In the quarter, we collected 99% of our office rents and 97% of rents overall. We completed 811,000 square feet of leasing, 40% being either new requirements or expanding existing customers. And we increased our average net rental rates on our second-generation leases by 20%.

We entered into an option agreement to joint venture CityPoint South, a large scale multi-phase development site in Waltham, Massachusetts that can accommodate both office and life science demand. And we completed the previously described acquisition of a 50% interest in the Beach Cities Media Center site in El Segundo. And since quarter-end, we signed a 200,000 square foot 20-year lease with Volkswagen Group of America for their US headquarters at our Reston Next development in Reston, Virginia. With the VW lease and previously secured anchor tenant Fannie Mae, this 1.1 million square foot property is now 80% pre-leased.

I am proud of our team at BXP’s resilience and fortitude in both assisting our customers and safely returning to work and delivering results for shareholders in a challenging time. Well over 50% of our employees are opting to work in the office subject to local occupancy restriction. Now moving to the economy. The course of the US and global economic recoveries remain heavily impacted by the course of the pandemic. New COVID-19 cases are hitting record highs in the US. Fortunately for BXP, new cases per unit of population in the States where we operate remain at levels below the national average.

While we anticipate a vaccine will likely become available by year-end, it is unlikely to be a magic bullet that immediately eliminates the pandemic, given broad deployment will face issues around manufacturing distribution uptake and efficacy. Though difficult to assess, we think economic conditions for the first half of 2021 will remain sluggish but expect a more pronounced reopening of the economy and return to the office in the second half of 2021 due to distribution of a vaccine, better therapeutics and more individual adoption of health, safety protocols, as we all learn how to combat and live with COVID-19.

With many office workers still working remotely, there continues to be much speculation, not surprisingly about the future of work and use of office space. To understand the current market environment and contemplate future demand, I will revisit the four key drivers of office demand, I discussed last quarter, namely employment, location density, and occupancy or better known as work from home. Job losses and the slowdown in economic activity due to the pandemic have been and will be the most important drivers of office market conditions for the foreseeable future.

Recovery has commenced with almost 4 million jobs created in the third quarter and unemployment has dropped to 7.9% which is 6.8 percentage points below the peak in April, but 4.4 percentage points above the low in February. We are confident of economic recovery and believe our properties and markets will perform well over time, given their proximity to resilient and growing tech and life science demand. Regarding location, there continues to be speculation about companies moving from major urban environments to secondary markets or suburban locations. To date, we have seen no evidence of pandemic driven movement among our customer base to secondary cities or suburban locations.

On densification, it is clear that the pandemic has reversed the trend of increasingly dense work environments, as companies are spreading out their employees for health security purposes. Doug in his remarks will provide case studies in BXP’s portfolio. With many companies, not back in their offices, it is impossible to quantify this trend today. But we believe the reversal of densification will be a material tailwind for office demand over the longer term. Finally, on work from home, we remain convinced that successful companies will work in person. It is increasingly clear to our customers and other business leaders that there are significant gaps in conducting business on a fully remote basis in terms of creating and maintaining culture, creativity and productivity, as well as onboarding, training and development. Again, Doug will provide several examples among our customers.

Following the pandemic work from home will become more accepted likely as a benefit offered to employees. However, space savings cannot be achieved unless employees schedule their work from home days and utilize floating workstations when in the office, which could be more difficult with the type of workforce employed in our premium assets. Now moving to private equity market conditions for office assets, transaction volumes are down 60% for the third quarter versus last year and 42% year-to-date.

Buildings and tech-heavy markets with long weighted average lease term are selling for pre-COVID cap rate, and life science related assets are also in strong demand. However, there is limited activity for assets with lease-up and/or rollover risk due to bid-ask spread in pricing. Buyers want a discount for lower rents and slower to lease up and sellers believe in a full market recovery and can inexpensively hold on by refinancing. Some of the fewer deals completed in the third quarter, of note, are Genesis Towers in South San Francisco sold for $1 billion, nearly $1,300 a square foot and a 4.75% cap rate. This 780,000 square foot two- tower complex is 96% leased built for life science use and it’s sold to a health care REIT. This deal illustrates the high level of liquidity available for life science related assets.

Reservoir Woods East in Waltham, sold for $330 million to a REIT. The property is comprised of 313,000 square foot leased office building, a 202,000 square foot soon to be vacated office building that will likely be converted to lab use, and land with development potential of approximately 440,000 square feet. Assuming a land price of $80 per developable square foot, the buildings, one of which is essentially vacant would be valued at $575 a square foot.

In Santa Monica, 2041 Colorado is under agreement to sell for $166 million, which is $780 a square foot, and a 4.3% cap rate. This recently repositioned 93,000 square foot property is 100% leased with a long weighted average lease term and is being sold to a domestic life insurance company. In Reston, Patriots Park was sold for $325 million or about $450 a square foot, and a 5.6% cap rate. This 724,000 square foot asset is fully leased and sold to an asset management company. BXP built and subsequently sold Patriots Park in 2014 at roughly the same valuation.

In the Bellevue, Washington, Spring District, two new buildings comprising 540,000 square feet, long-term leased to Facebook are under agreement to sell for $565 million to a fund manager. Pricing is approximately a 4.5% cap rate and a $1,050 a square foot. Moving to BXP capital activities, last quarter I described a relative dearth of new investment deal flow due to the early phases of the pandemic and low refinancing costs. This past quarter, we’ve experienced a modest uptick in new acquisition opportunities and expect our pipeline to grow into 2021. So nothing is imminent. We are actively looking at new investments with private equity joint venture partners.

We did complete an option agreement to become a 50% joint venture partner with a local developer in CityPoint South which is a 42-acre site supporting 1.2 million square feet in Waltham approximate to our CityPoint asset. The deal structure includes a favorable fixed land price with the option to close on individual sites in a phased manner based on market conditions and our ability to secure pre-lease commitments. As part of this development, we will be completing new interchange improvements onto the I-95/Route 128 enhancing access to our entire Waltham portfolio.

Waltham, already a mature life science market has recently seen a significant increase in leasing interest from life science tenants, and this site allows for the development of both office and lab properties. This investment provides a significant boost to our growing life science business and will create more life science critical mass for the opportunities we have already identified for potential lab development and redevelopment in Waltham. We also continue to invest in our development pipeline, which currently stands at eight development and redevelopment projects comprising 4.3 million square feet and $2.4 billion in total investment.

The commercial component of this portfolio is now close to 80% pre-lease with aggregate projected cash yields at stabilization of approximately 7%. Our development pipeline is an under-appreciated asset of BXP that we expect will add approximately $200 million to our NOI by the end of 2024. This quarter we placed into service two residential projects Hub50House, the 440-unit residential component of our Hub on Causeway mixed use development in Boston. And the Skyline, 402-unit multifamily asset located at the MacArthur Transit station in Oakland. Both assets are heavily amenitized and of the highest relative quality in their local markets.

Initial lease-up has been slow given the operating environment, but both assets will provide BXP NOI growth in future quarters. And a final word about the investment opportunity in BXP shares. Our office portfolio continues to demonstrate resilience, with an outstanding base of credit-worthy tenants across sectors. With the future delivery of our leased development pipeline and recovery potential in our parking hotel and retail portfolios we have a solid growth story. From the peak in early 2020, our FFO per share is down 14%, but our share price is down 50%.

Our dividend yield has gone from 2.7% to 5.3%. At BXP’s current share price, our underlying asset cap rate is around 7% and private market cap rates as I described earlier, are materially lower. Clearly, in our current stock price, we think the value story is obvious and glaring. To conclude, 2020 continues to be a challenging time for many types of real estate, including office as the pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy. However, all pandemics and recessions eventually come to an end and we are confident in BXP’s market position with long lease terms, minimal near-term lease rollover, and strong liquidity to invest opportunistically. BXP has the franchise, capital and business strategy to emerge from the pandemic and recession with strength and momentum.

So let me turn it over to Doug.

Douglas T. Linde — President and Director

Thanks, Owen. Good morning, everybody. I think I might have misheard what Owen said when he was talking about one of the asset sales, the building near Colorado Center in LA was $1700 a square foot, not $700 a square foot. So if I misheard that I apologize.

My comments this morning are going to focus on our office in our life science leasing activity. But first a couple of remarks on our ongoing operations. So, as Owen said, government and public health leaders continue to encourage businesses to work from home and with very few exceptions, business leaders have not required their employees to return to the office. Massachusetts was the first of our markets to pullback restrictions and while office occupants are allowed to be at 50%, our urban centers has been pretty steady at about 9% for the last few months.

Our Suburban Boston portfolio includes about 5 million square feet and 33 single storey to six-storey buildings, virtually every tenant employees drives their own car to work. The census here is about 5%. In Northern Virginia, the second market that relaxed restrictions, companies are actually required just to social distance and there are no limits to the occupancy threshold, and employees drive to their office. We estimate our census is well under 15%. At this time, the return to work is not about transportation constraints and it’s not about elevator constraints either. Our New York City towers have the highest census at about 16% daily and more than 20% of the people who have badges in our CBD New York City buildings are going to work at least once a week.

While a number of our retail tenants have re-opened with volume restrictions, traffic is subdued and many food service and other amenities still remain closed. While there is some urban retail street activity, we suspected it’s more from local walkable residents and not from people come in to work every day. Monthly parking passes have not yet begun to rebound and transient parking continues to be pretty light. If people are not coming to the office, then they’re not paying for monthly parking and they’re not shopping or dining in the areas close by our buildings.

We opened our Cambridge Hotel in October and it’s running under 10% occupancy and we are simply trying to cover incremental operating expenses and put people back to work. Room sales are predominantly leisure guests not business travelers and there are no food and beverage operations being offered at the property. As you’ve heard or read from a lots of brokers’ reports, market leasing activity is very light. In the context of the comments that Owen and I just made, and the continued uncertainty regarding the public health issues this should be expected. What I hope will be very encouraging for everybody on this call, investors and analysts who are here is the level of Boston Properties activity right now.

This is what really matters for our performance. In previous down cycles, our portfolio and our operating team have outperformed the market and we believe this is happening again. I’m going to start with our Boston area operations. This quarter, we completed a post-COVID lease with Columbia Threadneedle Investments for 83,000 square feet at our Atlantic Wharf property on space that is currently leased and does not set to expire until the end of 2021. While Columbia had targeted Atlantic Wharf as a great option, we were actually not originally considered since we didn’t have available space that can meet their occupancy window.

We were able to structure it and early termination of an existing tenant who is expiring to accommodate the new tenants timing and we quickly completed a 13-year lease. The cash rent on this lease will be 30% higher than the expiring rent fully grossed up and there are future rent increases. This is important because even though the markets are seeing higher availability and rent to concessions may change, our leases continue to have a significant embedded growth, particularly in our Boston and our San Francisco portfolios.

In Suburban Boston, our life science activities continue to accelerate. We are close to completing a lease with a single-tenant for the entirety of our life science conversion at 200 West Street, a 130,000 square feet we’ve actually grown the building. To preempt the question, we have spent about $140 a square foot upgrading the base building for lab use and if you amortize a portion of the lab TI against the lab rent, we will achieve an incremental return on cost of about 10%. The base building is just being completed and this tenant will be in occupancy in mid-2021. We are in the final stages of completing a full building as is extension with an early stage life science company at 100 Hayden Avenue, 56,000 square feet which will kick in when our direct lease with Shire Pharmaceuticals expires in mid-2021.

This would only has a 40% increase in rent. We also have an LOI with a healthcare company for the entirety of our 63,000 square foot building at 195 West Street in Waltham. As Owen said, we have a 1.2 million square feet joint venture at CityPoint and we’ve also put our plans together to develop 180 CityPoint, 310,000 square feet as a life science building. We’re also studying the conversion of some of our Winter Street office assets in Waltham to life science and are pursuing permits for additional life science or office buildings on existing land holdings in Waltham and Lexington.

Finally, in Waltham, we are close to completing a 75,000 square foot lease with a technology company that will bring 20 CityPoint’s office space to 100% leased. That was a building that was put in service earlier this year. Turning to Northern Virginia, this quarter, we completed two additional leases with Microsoft to expand and extend their premises in Reston Town Center. They’ve leased an additional 45,000 square feet and extended a 2028 expiration on 164,000 square feet to 2033. We’ve also completed another 96,000 square feet of leases, eight transactions during the quarter there.

We are in negotiation on five more leases, totaling 65,000 square feet for vacant space in the Town Center. As Owen said, we signed our 20-year lease with VW at Reston Next. And while we had a contract Fannie Mae’s premises in order to accommodate VW, we’re now 85% leased and both of the tenants have right for short-term growth. Just as an aside, if you look at our development properties and include the leasing at 200 West Street, the office portfolio lease percentage will be 80% and this includes Dock 72 at its current leasing of 33%.

Moving to New York. In New York, on July 1, we completed a 110,000 square foot 15-month extension at the General Motors building with a tenant that in early 2022 exploration. The tenant was negotiating for a relocation and COVID-19 resulted in a reevaluation of that decision. The General Motors building is our most active single asset in the entire company. Since June 1, we’ve had 15 unique in person tenant tours for tenants ranging from 3,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet and we’ve converted two to leases.

For comparison purposes, we had about 20 stores in our entire Boston CBD portfolio and 16 at Embarcadero Center since June 1. We’ve made some progress with the Santa/Ann Taylor at Times Square Tower. We expect them to continue to lease, about 150,000 square feet of office and retail space with cash rent commencing in January of 2021. We completed a one-year extension for a 70,000 square feet tenant at 510 Madison bringing their exploration into early 2023, and we’ve done four small tenant transactions at 250 West 55th Street totaling 17,000 square feet.

Two weeks ago, we completed a full floor post-COVID lease renewal at 601 Lexington Avenue for 30,000 square feet. In Princeton, we’ve seen absolutely no New York City outmigration tenant inquiry, but we’ve completed five transactions, including two expansions for about 40,000 square feet, and we have an aggregate of about 100,000 square feet of active conversations at Carnegie Center. Our California properties have been subject to essential worker-only restrictions until yesterday in San Francisco.

In Santa Monica, we continue our renewal negotiations with our 2021 expiration. In the Silicon Valley, we’ve signed an LOI for 68,000 square feet with a life science tenant to utilize available office space at 601 Gateway in South San Francisco beginning in the fourth quarter of ’21. Our Gateway JV is planning the conversion of 651 Gateway, which is a 293,000 square foot office building to lab and we hope to start that construction in late 2021. We are finalizing lease with 31,000 square foot life science tenant in our North First buildings down in San Jose. And we’ve also seen life science tenant interest for our Mountain View Research Properties that are single-storey structures that in the past have had both wet benches and clean rooms.

Activity at our San Francisco CBD assets were at just under 96% leased and have 415,000 square feet of tenants expiring in the remainder of ’20 and ’21 has been greatly impacted by the governmental restrictions as I said, which were lifted yesterday on a partial basis. The third quarter only produced three transactions totaling about 23,000 square feet at Embarcadero Center. However, we have a 114,000 square feet of new near-term expirations that we have gotten contractual commitments on renewals that have been exercised, and they are simply subject to a rent reset. The expiring rent on that 114,000 square feet is $61 a square foot fully escalated growth.

I want to end with a brief comment on space utilization, since we’ve seen a number of REIT analysts make some assumptions about reductions of office space utilization going forward largely due to work from home. I’m not going to give you our opinion, rather I’m going to provide a series of decisions that our customers are making in our Boston Market post-COVID. First, one of our large tenants in Cambridge has a contractual right to give back 190,000 square feet of office space in July. The right expired unused.

Second, one of our large hundreds of thousands of square feet tenants in Boston has completed a space planning process as part of a total reconfiguration of their premises that takes into consideration COVID planning considerations and their seat count in that premises is down 30% pre — from pre-COVID 30%. Third, Columbia Threadneedle was downsizing from 156,000 square feet pre-COVID. They signed a 13-year lease for 83,000 square feet, which was in line with their original search requirements. Fourth, we are trying to find space in our Back Bay portfolio for a 75,000 square feet private equity firm and we are actively asking tenants, if they would consider early terminations. This tenant is currently leasing 600,000 square feet.

Fifth, we’re managing the build out of a large multi-floor installation for a technology tenant in one of our new buildings. We continue to move forward with the space build out on the entire premises as planned. Sixth, we have a 70,000 square feet technology tenant in Waltham with a 2031 expiration. We’ve made a proposal for them to relocate into a 100,000 square feet in June, with an expectation that they will take another 100,000 square feet over the next few years.

Finally, to show, I’m not — I am being objective, we have a 77,000 square feet consulting firm as a tenant in the CBD portfolio with a June 1, 2021 expiration. This entity as part of a large corporate merger that was announced in late 2019. Pre-COVID, we were discussing a two-year extension. Today, we’re having no discussions and it’s unclear if they will do anything prior to their lease expiration. Despite being in the midst of this COVID-induced recession and the corresponding slow re-populate — repopulation, we continue to have leasing activity and tenants continue to make long-term space commitments.

In previous down cycles, as I said before, our portfolio has outperformed and this will happen again. This concludes my remarks. Mike?

Michael E. LaBelle — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Great, thank you, Doug. Hello everybody, good morning. I’m going to cover the details of our earnings for the quarter. And I’ll also provide some insight into our expectations for the fourth quarter and some comments on how we are thinking about 2021.

For the quarter, we reported FFO for the third quarter of $1.57 per share. Our earnings were in line with consensus estimates, if you exclude the $0.06 per share of charges for the write-down of $6 million of non-cash accrued rent and $4 million of accounts receivable. The $10 million of tenant write-offs this quarter were substantially less than last quarter, and once again they were focused in our retail clients. In particularly — in particular, our theaters and health clubs are not demonstrating the ability to pay rent consistently and we’ve elected to write-off unpaid rents and recognized all rents going forward from these two categories on a cash basis.

Our office portfolio remains strong, and we continue to see no meaningful credit weakness among our office tenants. As a reminder, the office portfolio comprises over 92% of our current revenue and collections continue to be strong at 99% of our third quarter billings. Similar to last quarter, we have provided a page in our supplemental financial package that describes all the COVID-related impacts to our portfolio. Occupancy this quarter did decline by 90 basis points as we expected, primarily from a known tenant move-out of 234,000 square feet in Princeton and 100,000 square feet of transitionary vacancy between tenants in Reston Town Center.

We’ve already signed leases for this space in Reston and we expect it to be occupied in 2021. We partially offset the impact of the occupancy decline with revenue growth from a full quarter of contribution from our 100% leased 1750 Presidents way development in Reston that we delivered in the second quarter, and $2 million of growth in our parking revenues. Parking revenues grew by 15% from last quarter and while this is on a small current base, it is a good sign of increases on our building census and mobility in our cities relative to the second quarter.

I want to start my discussion of our expectations for the fourth quarter in 2021 with comments on our leasing exposure for the rest of the year. We reported 1.6 million square feet of leases expiring in the fourth quarter. We are actively working on renewals for over 525,000 square feet and we currently have approximately 400,000 square feet of space that we anticipate will be vacating. In addition, we have 675,000 square feet in this grouping of the tenants, whose leases we have terminated, but they have not yet vacated their space. So they are still in occupancy.

We expect that these tenants will remain in place until a resolution is reached. We have not been recognizing revenue from these tenants in Q2, Q3 or Q4. So there is really no financial impact until we either negotiate a lease amendment such as with Ann Taylor or we get the space back and obtain a replacement tenant. We expect our year-end same-property occupancy to be between 90% and 95%. We also will be adding Dock 72 to the in-service portfolio next quarter, which will negatively impact the headline occupancy rate but have no impact on our NOI run rate.

We expect these changes in occupancy will result in a portfolio NOI run rate for the fourth quarter that will be relatively flat to the third quarter, inclusive of the $6 million of accrued rent write-offs. This assumed, we have no new charges in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead to 2021, we have 580,000 square feet of signed leases in our same property portfolio that are not currently in our run rate. We expect that these tenants will commence occupancy and revenue recognition in the first quarter of 2021. This includes 170,000 square feet at 399 Park Avenue, which will reach a 100% leased, and 40,000 square feet of space at the GM Building.

Including these leases our New York City portfolio is 97% leased and it has moderate near term rollover exposure outside of Ann Taylor, which Doug described. As a reminder, we’re currently recognizing zero revenue from Ann Taylor. So their extension in a portion of their space will add to our earnings in 2021. This group of signed leases also includes our 125,000 square foot lease with IDG in 140 Kendrick Street in Suburban Boston and the next phase of our lease with Microsoft and rest in the total 165,000 square feet. We also have deliveries in our development pipeline that we expect will add to our revenue in 2021. We expect to commence revenue for our 200,000 square foot lease with NYU at 159 East 53rd Street in the first quarter. And later in 2021, we expect to deliver our 630,000 square foot Hub on Causeway office tower that is 94% leased and our life science lab conversion at 200 West Street in Waltham that Doug described.

Outside of the office portfolio, while we are encouraged that our hotel has reopened and our parking revenues are growing, we still expect a slow ramp-up from these areas next year. The other item to keep in mind for 2021 is in our interest expense line. We expect to repay our $850 million, 4.3% unsecured bonds in the first quarter of 2021 with cash. We do anticipate lower capitalized interest next year as we deliver developments but the net impact is that our interest expense should be lower in 2021 than 2020.

So to sum it all up, we expect our fourth quarter funds from operations to come in closely aligned with this quarter. This assumes no additional tenant write-offs. For 2021, we expect to return to earnings growth. We have signed leases that are coming in that will add revenue. We expect a positive mark to market, particularly in our Boston and San Francisco leasing. We have several lease developments delivering and we expect a benefit from lower interest expense. That said, we do have a manageable 6.5% of the portfolio subject to expiring leases next year. We’re working on renewals to cover many of these leases. But for those that vacate, we anticipate an active marketing program that will include white boxing vacant space and completing turnkey improvements in certain cases and this could result in modestly lower occupancy in 2021 as we wait for tenant spaces to be built out to commence revenue.

While we would love to provide earnings guidance as we have in the past on this call, there remains significant uncertainty as to the pandemic’s linked in severity and the impact on the overall economy. We hope to return to providing detailed forward-looking guidance again in the future. That completes my remarks. Operator, I’d appreciate it if you could open up the line for questions?

