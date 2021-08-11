Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
EPAY Earnings Call - Final Transcript
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Aug. 10, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Angela White — Vice President of Investor Relations
Rob Eberle — Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Bowden — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Andrew Schmidt — Citigroup — Analyst
James Rush — Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC — Analyst
Gary Prestopino — Barrington Research — Analyst
Kyle Peterson — Needham and Company, LLC — Analyst
Cristopher Kennedy — William Blair & Company LLC — Analyst
John Rodriguez — D.A. Davidson Companies — Analyst
Presentation:
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Bottomline Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to your host, Angela White, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Tyson Foods (TNS) expects costs to increase through the remainder of FY2021
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained over 8% on Monday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021. However the company expects challenges related
IPO News: What to look for when Eliem Therapeutics goes public?
Extending the IPO frenzy that sweeped the market in the early part of the year, emerging biotechnology companies continue to flock to Wall Street, lured by the booming stock market
Tyson Foods (TSN) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 24% to $12.4 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Tyson