Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenues inched up 1% year-over-year to $12.3 billion.
Net earnings attributable to BMS were $1.31 billion, or $0.64 per share, compared to $1.68 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 29% to $1.46.
Bristol Myers Squibb expects full-year 2025 revenue to range between $46.5-47.5 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $6.35-6.65.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
QCOM Earnings: A snapshot of Qualcomm’s Q3 2025 report
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) on Wednesday reported higher third-quarter revenue and profit that surpassed the market's expectations. Revenues of the company, a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q2 2025 results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $47.52 billion, up 22% year-over-year on both a reported and constant currency basis. Net income increased
AMD to report Q2 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings next week, amid expectations for a mixed outcome. Recently, the chipmaker has been giving stiff competition to