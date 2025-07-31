Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues inched up 1% year-over-year to $12.3 billion.

Net earnings attributable to BMS were $1.31 billion, or $0.64 per share, compared to $1.68 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 29% to $1.46.

Bristol Myers Squibb expects full-year 2025 revenue to range between $46.5-47.5 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $6.35-6.65.