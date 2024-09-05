Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Broadcom (AVGO) reports higher Q3 revenue and profit; results beat estimates

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024 amid continued strong demand. The Q3 numbers also topped expectations.

Broadcom Q3 2024 earnings infographic

Earnings, excluding non-recurring items, came in at $1.24 per share in the July quarter, compared to $1.05 per share in the comparable period a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $1.88 billion or $0.40 per share in Q3, compared to a profit of $3.3 billion or $0.77 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Third-quarter revenues totaled $13.07 billion, higher than the $8.88/billion revenue reported in the third quarter of 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the management expects revenues of around $14.0 billion.

Prior Performance

  • Broadcom Q2 2024 earnings infographic
  • Broadcom Q1 2024 earnings infographic
  • Broadcom Q4 2023 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Earnings Preview: What to look for when Oracle (ORCL) reports Q1 results

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is preparing to report first-quarter earnings early next week amid expectations for a mixed outcome. The tech giant offers a comprehensive platform that empowers customers to

Hewlett Packard Q3 2024 revenue and profit rise; beat estimates

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. July-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, moved up

Main takeaways from Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q2 2024 earnings report

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plummeted on Wednesday after the company missed expectations for its second quarter 2024 earnings results and cut its guidance for the full year.

Tags

Hardwaresemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top