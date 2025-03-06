Broadcom Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to report first-quarter 2025 results today at 4:15 p.m. ET. The market is looking for an increase in revenues and earnings.

Adjusted profit is expected to increase to $1.51 per share in the January quarter from $1.1 per share in the year-ago quarter. Q1 revenue is expected to increase about 22% year-over-year to $14.59 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues rose to $14.1 billion from $9.3 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings were $1.42 per share, up 28% year-over-year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $4.32 billion or $0.690 per share in Q4.