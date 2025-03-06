Categories LATEST
Broadcom Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to report first-quarter 2025 results today at 4:15 p.m. ET. The market is looking for an increase in revenues and earnings.
Listen to Broadcom’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Adjusted profit is expected to increase to $1.51 per share in the January quarter from $1.1 per share in the year-ago quarter. Q1 revenue is expected to increase about 22% year-over-year to $14.59 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues rose to $14.1 billion from $9.3 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings were $1.42 per share, up 28% year-over-year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $4.32 billion or $0.690 per share in Q4.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Macy’s (M) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.3% year-over-year to $7.8 billion. Comparable sales were down 1.1% on an owned basis and
KR Earnings: Kroger Q4 adj. profit drops on lower sales; beats estimates
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, as the grocery chain’s sales dropped 7%. Earnings exceeded Wall Street’s projections. The
Important takeaways from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q2 2025 earnings report
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) had a mixed start to FY25, reporting lower earnings and a modest increase in sales for the first two quarters of the year. The company continues