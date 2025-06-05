Categories LATEST
Broadcom Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results today at 4:15 p.m. ET. The market is looking for an increase in revenues and earnings.
Listen to Broadcom’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Adjusted profit is expected to increase to $1.57 per share in the April quarter from $1.1 per share in the year-ago quarter. It is estimated that Q2 revenue increased about 20% year-over-year to $14.97 billion.
In the first quarter of 2025, revenues rose to $14.9 billion from $11.96 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings were $1.60 per share in Q1, up 45% year-over-year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $5.5 billion or $1.14 per share in the January quarter.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Can AI and Cloud drive another strong quarter?
Over the years, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has transitioned from an on-premises, product-focused business model to a subscription-based services platform. The company's unique approach to cloud technology, with a focus
Key takeaways from Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q1 2025 earnings report
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down 6% on Wednesday following the announcement of the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Although the discount retailer
CrowdStrike Q1 2026 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 20%
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in revenues. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to