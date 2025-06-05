Broadcom Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results today at 4:15 p.m. ET. The market is looking for an increase in revenues and earnings.

Adjusted profit is expected to increase to $1.57 per share in the April quarter from $1.1 per share in the year-ago quarter. It is estimated that Q2 revenue increased about 20% year-over-year to $14.97 billion.

In the first quarter of 2025, revenues rose to $14.9 billion from $11.96 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings were $1.60 per share in Q1, up 45% year-over-year. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $5.5 billion or $1.14 per share in the January quarter.