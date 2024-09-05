Broadcom Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) will report its third-quarter 2024 results today at 4:15 pm ET. The semiconductor company has constantly expanded its portfolio in recent years.

It is estimated that adjusted profit increased to $1.09 per share in the July quarter from $0.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The market is looking for revenues of $11.73 billion for Q3, higher than the $8.88 billion revenue the company delivered a year earlier.

In the second quarter, revenues rose to $12.49 billion from $8.73 billion in the prior-year period and came in above analysts’ forecast. Adjusted earnings were $10.96 per share in Q2, up 6% year-over-year.