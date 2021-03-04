Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

David J. Glick — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone’s participation in today’s conference call to discuss Burlington’s fiscal 2020 fourth quarter operating results. Our presenters today are Michael O’Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Crimmins, Chief Financial Officer.

Michael O'Sullivan — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning’s fourth quarter earnings call. We are very glad that you could be with us. We are going to structure this morning’s discussion as follows. First, I will review our fourth quarter results. Second, I will talk about the outlook for 2021. Third, I will discuss the market share opportunities that we see ahead of us. And fourth, I will provide an update on our Burlington 2.0 strategy and key initiatives. After that, I will hand the call over to John to walk through the financial details. Then we will be happy to respond to any questions.

I would like to start my review of the fourth quarter by acknowledging our store teams for their strong execution of safety and social distancing protocols in our stores and for providing a safe environment for our associates and our customers in Q4, and indeed, throughout 2020. This attention to safety in our stores was critical to supporting our business.

Okay. So let’s talk about our results. Comparable store sales in the fourth quarter were flat versus last year. We were down 10% in November, flat in December and up positive 17% in January. I would like to provide some detail on the drivers of this month-by-month comparable store sales performance. As we discussed on the third quarter call, we believe that the weak trend in November was driven by unseasonably warm weather. Given the legacy of our brand and our particular strength in outerwear, unusually warm weather in the fall tends to hurt our traffic and sales more than most other retailers. This was the primary driver of the 10% comp store sales decline for the month.

Our sales trend improved significantly in December as weather normalized, traffic improved and customers responded to the great merchandise values that they found in our stores. We chased over $100 million of sales above our internal plan in December. We were particularly pleased with this improvement in the sales trend in December given the external environment. The resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country meant that we faced lower occupancy limits in many stores and reduced operating hours in some of our major markets. We improved to a flat comp in December despite these limitations.

Our comp performance in January [Technical Issue] accelerated further to positive 17%. We believe that this was primarily stimulus driven. But no matter the reason, this strong performance again demonstrated our ability to react to the trend to chase sales, and most important of all, to deliver great merchandise value to our customers. Our gross margin in Q4 was up approximately 40 basis points despite a 70 basis point increase in freight expense. I was very pleased with the 110 basis point increase in our merchandise margin, which was driven primarily by lower markdowns.

Our receipts are fresher. They are turning faster. And we are capturing the margin benefits of these faster inventory turns. The buying environment in the fourth quarter was very favorable. And we were able to find great merchandise values to flow to stores and to fuel our ahead of plan sales trend. At year end, our in-store inventory levels were down 16% on a comp store basis. As a reminder, at the same point last year, they were down 15%. So on a two year basis, we were operating with significantly less in-store inventory. This is deliberate and consistent with our stated strategy of running our business with much leaner in-store inventory levels. In fact, our in-store inventory turns increased 27% on a comparable basis to Q4, evidence that our strategy is working.

Reserve Inventory increased to 38% of our total inventory at the end of the fourth quarter versus 33% last year. This would have been higher, but for the fact that we released some of our reserves early. This was merchandise that we had originally planned to release in February that we accelerated into January to support sales and replenish in-store inventory. Of course, this is exactly what reserve inventory is intended for.

I would like to turn now to the outlook for 2021. The consumer environment remains very unpredictable. The pace of vaccine rollouts, the spread of virus mutations, the timing of tax refunds and the potential for additional federal stimulus. These are all variables that we have no control over and have very little visibility into. These variables could dramatically impact our sales trend in either direction.

As John will discuss later in the call, we have planned and we will be reporting fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2019. This is to avoid the lack of comparability in our fiscal 2020 results. For internal baseline planning purposes, we are assuming a flattish comp for 2021 compared to 2019. But it is important to understand that this is just a baseline. We intend to manage our business very flexibly. If our comp during 2021 is stronger than flat, then as demonstrated in Q4, we have the ability to chase a stronger sales trend. And conversely, of course, we can pull back if that turns out to be necessary.

I would like to move on now to talk about the exciting longer term market share opportunities that we see ahead of us. For many years now, loan predating the pandemic, the e-commerce and off-price retail sectors have been gaining market share at the expense of department stores. We believe that the aftermath of the pandemic may drive an acceleration of this trend, leading to further consolidation and additional closures of full price bricks and mortar retail stores.

As we have described before, as these physical stores close, we believe that many shoppers, especially more affluent time-starved shoppers, will migrate more of their spending online. But we anticipate that other shoppers, more value-oriented shoppers, will find their way to off-price. With all that said, we recognize that none of the shoppers in our house stores cares about our market share. What they care about, as they should, is finding great value on a brand or style or an item that they love. Our focus and the central objective of our Burlington 2.0 strategy is to improve our ability to deliver this great merchandise value.

I would like to pivot now and offer some updates on Burlington 2.0. As I said earlier, we believe our strong performance relative to our expectations in Q4 was primarily driven by the successful execution of our core Burlington 2.0 strategies; delivering great value to customers by tightly managing liquidity, chasing sales, buying opportunistically, operating with leaner inventories, getting fresh receipts to the sales force as fast as possible and flexing our store model based on receipts and traffic. As we move into 2021, we will continue to look for ways to refine and improve our execution of these key strategies.

One of the most important long-term enablers of delivering great merchandise value to customers is to invest in our buying and planning capabilities. As I mentioned in our November call, we are pursuing a major multi-year growth plan for our buying and planning organization. We are heavily investing in these capabilities and we’ll be growing this organization at a much faster rate than sales. This expansion will happen across all merchandise categories and in each of our buying offices.

The growth will be especially significant in our New York City and our West Coast buying offices. Headcount in both these locations will grow several fold in the next few years. We have very strong vendor relationships today, but we want to further expand and develop these key partnerships. We recognize that in some cases having a stronger on-the-ground presence in New York City and Los Angeles will help us to achieve this.

The final update that I would like to provide is on our real estate strategy. As discussed on our November call, our real estate and store operations teams have done a lot of work in the past year on a 25,000 square foot store prototype. We are excited about this prototype. We expect that about a third of our new store openings in 2021 will be in this format. And that over time this smaller prototype will grow to represent the majority of our new store openings.

Of course, the key enabler of moving to the smaller prototype is to operate with leaner in-store inventory levels. When you have less in-store inventory, you need less physical space. This has significant economic benefits, translating to lower occupancy costs and higher operating margins. The smaller prototype also provides important strategic benefits, increasing the pool of potential real estate sites and providing the opportunity to open profitable stores in more locations around the United States.

We are very excited to announce that based on these factors, we are raising our long-term potential store count to 2,000 stores from our previous call of 1,000 stores. As a reminder, we had 761 stores as we began this fiscal year. So clearly, we have a lot of runway and opportunity ahead of us. Bringing it back to this year, as John will describe in a moment, we plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021, while closing or relocating approximately 25 stores for a total increase of 75 net new stores. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate the pace of newer openings each year.

Now I would like to turn the call over to John to provide more detail on our financials. John?

John Crimmins — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Michael, and good morning, everyone. Let me start with a review of the income statement. For the fourth quarter, total sales increased 4%, while comparable store sales were flat. The gross margin rate in the fourth quarter was 42.5%, an increase of 40 basis points versus last year’s rate of 42.1%. This improvement was driven by a 110 basis point increase in our merchandise margins, which was attributable primarily to a reduction in markdowns. This merchandise margin increase more than offset a significant increase in freight expense, which increased 70 basis points over last year’s rate.

Product sourcing costs, which include the cost of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs were $143 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus $89 million last year, increasing 230 basis points as a percentage of sales versus last year. Higher supply chain costs accounted for 180 basis points of this deleverage. This was consistent with the expectations that we discussed in our third quarter call last November. The major drivers were higher wage rates, higher wage incentives, the impact of lower AUR and product mix and inefficiencies caused by safety protocols and the general disruption in the flow of receipts across the global retail supply chain. The balance of deleverage and product sourcing costs came from higher buying costs. This is consistent with Burlington 2.0 and our strategy of investing in our merchandising capabilities.

Adjusted SG&A was $554 million versus $499 million last year, increasing 160 basis points versus the prior year. SG&A deleverage was primarily due to increases in store-related and corporate costs, including $39 million in COVID-related expenses. Adjusted EBIT decreased by $70 million to $224 million. All of this resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.33 versus $3.08 last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.44 versus $3.21.

During the quarter, the company paid down the $250 million previously outstanding on its ABL facility, ending the fourth quarter with no outstanding balance. We ended the period with available liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion, including approximately $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash and total balance sheet debt of approximately $1.9 billion.

Before I provide our outlook, I wanted to comment on how we are approaching planning our business and reviewing our performance during this year. As you know, fiscal 2020 was a highly unusual and volatile year, making comparability of fiscal 2021 results to fiscal 2020 very difficult. Accordingly, not only are the plans we have developed benchmarked against fiscal 2019, but our comparable store sales results and many of the financial measures we will be reporting in fiscal 2021 will be compared to fiscal 2019 as well. Given the uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic, we are not prepared at this time to give specific sales or earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. That said, we can provide some guidelines to help you model fiscal 2021.

Let’s start with sales. As Michael said, for internal planning purposes, we are using a baseline of flat comp in fiscal 2021 versus fiscal 2019. In a moment, we will discuss the cost headwinds that we expect to face in fiscal 2021. But before we do that, it’s important to call out that as we compare 2021 to 2019, we will have naturally incurred two years of expense growth. Typically, on a flat comp, our EBIT margin would decline 20 to 30 basis points on a one year basis or 40 to 60 basis points over two years of expense growth. Staying with sales for a moment, as you think about total sales growth for FY ’21 versus FY ’19, you should factor in two years of new stores over that time period. 34 net new stores in fiscal 2020 and 75 planned net new stores in fiscal 2021.

Moving on to gross margin. We expect higher freight costs to continue to pressure our reported gross margin in fiscal 2021, but we do expect merchandise margin improvement to offset higher freight costs as we continue to plan our comp store inventories down, which should result in further reduction in our markdown rate.

Moving down the P&L, we expect continued cost pressure and deleverage from product sourcing costs in 2021, primarily from higher supply chain costs. We expect significant deleverage versus 2019 driven by similar headwinds to those we experienced in the fourth quarter. In terms of SG&A, in FY ’21 versus FY ’19, you should also factor in ongoing COVID-related SG&A expenses in fiscal 2021.

After combining the deleveraging effect of the two year flat comp, the incremental expense pressures that I’ve just outlined and various offsets and mitigation strategies that we have identified so far, our modeling would suggest an EBIT margin decline of 70 to 80 basis points if comp sales are actually flat in fiscal 2021 versus fiscal 2019. Again, to be clear, this is based on comp store sales growth being flat on a two year basis. If our comp store sales growth is stronger than this, then we would expect our operating margin performance to be better.

Finally, let me share some specific outlook items for your modeling purposes. Net capital expenditures for fiscal 2021 are expected to be approximately $470 million, net of landlord allowances. In fiscal 2021, we expect to open 100 new stores while closing or relocating 25 stores, resulting in 75 planned net new stores. This includes 18 new stores that were shifted from fiscal 2020 into fiscal 2021.

Depreciation and amortization expense, exclusive of favorable lease costs, is expected to be approximately $260 million. Interest expense, excluding $32 million in non-cash interest on the convertible notes, is expected to be approximately $80 million. And we expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 24% to 25%.

With that I will turn it over to Michael for closing remarks.

Michael O'Sullivan — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John. As I wrap up my remarks, I would like to thank the entire team at Burlington. It is an understatement to say that we operated in a very difficult environment in 2020. I am proud of how the Burlington organization handled these challenges. And I’m amazed at the progress we made on our strategic priorities. To express this appreciation, we announced earlier today that we will be paying a special thank you bonus to the majority of our store, supply chain and corporate office associates in recognition of their hard work and commitment in 2020. This is a very exciting time for us at Burlington. We are all energized by the significant growth opportunities we see ahead of us and by the strategies we are pursuing to come after these.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for your question. Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.