Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Paul B. Murphy — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. Joining me today on the call are Valerie, Sam, Hank and Billy Braddock, the least familiar to many of you, but not all of you. He is now serving as our Chief Credit Officer. When we started Cadence 11 years ago, Billy was one of the first people I asked to join me. Billy is a 26-year veteran of banking and business in Houston. He is very disciplined in his approach to credit. He’s thorough, has a great eye for details. Billy has a confidence of the senior management team and our board, and it’s a perfect fit to see him step into this important role. Billy is a real team player.

As we look back on 2020, certainly it was challenging in many ways. But on the other hand, we feel pretty good about many aspects of our performance and have a real positive outlook towards the future. We continue to report an attractive PPNR and core NIM. Our deposit franchise improved significantly in 2020. We materially increased our reserves and we enjoy very strong capital and liquidity position. So Cadence today is really well positioned to move forward in 2021. I’m extremely grateful to our hardworking dedicated team of bankers, feel good about the markets we operate in and Cadence balance sheet is really in great shape.

So as a result of the many positive developments in 2020, we plan to resume our share buyback, increase the dividend to $0.15, payable February 12 and we plan to reduce maturing and callable debt. Fourth quarter was pretty solid from an operating perspective and showed encouraging improvement in credit as well.

Personal and operating highlights. Fourth quarter PPNR was $260 million, which includes $169 million in accelerated hedge revenues. So normalizing for that, we get to PPNR of $91 million. And for the full year, PPNR of $373 million, which would be a 2.06% PPNR ROA. In normal times, we’d be pretty pleased with that number, but I would say it’s a bit more noteworthy given the pandemic.

NIM continues to be a good story. We increased five basis points to 354 linked-quarter. Most of that is driven by a tightening of our deposit cost. I’m pleased with NIM. As I mentioned, credit metrics improved broadly. Fourth quarter is our second consecutive quarter in which NPAs, criticized and classified loans declined this quarter, down roughly 20%. So that’s a good progress. Billy is going to share some of his perspective on credit later in the call.

For the year, net charge-offs were 79 basis points and our ending reserve excluding PPP loans was 3.12%. So we saw improved credit metrics in Restaurant, Energy and in the C&I portfolios, while only Hospitality saw some modest deterioration linked-quarter. Excluding Hospitality, our CRE credit metrics were outstanding, and as is true with our mortgage credit metrics. Really good numbers there.

So as we think about future growth with the headwinds that we’ve experienced the last few periods here, meaning the decline in Restaurant and Energy portfolios are fading as those portfolios are pretty close to being appropriately sized. Also, the headwinds from just the softer economic backdrop are moderating and many borrowers remained conservative. And as vaccines spreads, there seems to be some reasonably optimistic — some reason to be optimistic about 2021. And I guess a question many bankers get these days about when the loan growth resume, of course, is still hard to answer with certainty. But it does feel like the second half of 2021 we should see some improvement in growth — outlook for growth.

So today, our capital position is very good shape. I’m really proud of the decisions that we made prior to and during the pandemic to ensure the strength of our bank. If you look at our four primary capital ratios, each of them were up meaningfully over the prior year. And a highlight would be CE Tier 1 and Tier 1, both ending the year at 14%, up 250 basis points. So last for tangible book value to end at $15.83, up 8% in a extremely challenging year is a noteworthy accomplishment. So to summarize, all things considered, we’re pleased with our execution, proud of our employees rising to the challenge.

With that, I’ll pause and turn it over to Billy.

Edward H. Braddock — Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Thank you, Paul, and happy to join the call. As Paul noted, and you all know, 2020 was a challenging year. And while there is still much uncertainty, we’re happy to report that credit continued to improve over the fourth quarter. From a broad perspective, our charge-offs for the year were elevated, but at a manageable level given the COVID impact. Our criticized levels have shown improvement and our most stressed categories are in generally a better position, but we still got a really watchful eye on those.

Let me start with net charge-offs for 2020, which totaled $106 million or 79 basis points of average loans. Reserves ended the year at a total of $367 million or 3.12% net of PPP. Non-performing loans were 1.17% net of PPP. The vast majority of the charge-offs were either fully or partially due to the COVID impact. COVID-related deferrals, on a related note, have continued to fall to $135 million as of January 15, ’21, down from $376 million at September 30 of ’20.

As we look at credit migration over the fourth quarter, as trends are improving, specifically, non-performing loans declined by over 27% on a linked basis and by 39% when compared to second half of 2020 to first half of 2020. If we turn to our pool of criticized loans, the trend is similar with the pool shrinking about 20% to $872 million, which was driven primarily by upgrades in pay downs. In fact, just 10% of the sequential decline in criticized pool was driven by charge-offs.

By category, Restaurant, Energy and General C&I made up the lion’s share of the positive migration and a pretty even distribution between the three portfolios. The only category that saw an uptick in criticized was Hospitality, which I’ll speak to in more detail shortly.

As we’ve done in previous quarters, let me quickly give an update on a few of the portfolios. First, our Restaurant book include — excluding PPP declined by $161 million or 16% year-over-year. The $837 million portfolio remains 75% quick serve and fast casual, which continues to perform well through the pandemic. The $156 million full service dining segments remained the most stressed segments of the portfolio. Charge-offs for the year were $33 million or 3.5% of average loans excluding PPP. Reserve for the portfolio is $53 million or 6.3% for the total portfolio. While not specifically allocated, this reserve would cover 34% of the full service stressed — more stressful service dining segment. Non-performing loans stood at 6.4%.

On Energy, the overall portfolio declined 13.5% or $193 million from last year to $1.23 billion net of PPP. The more stressed E&P sector had the largest drop at 25% for the year and now makes up 20% of the Energy portfolio, while Midstream makes up 65%. Energy charge-offs for the year were $16.7 million or 1.25% of average loans. Our reserves against the Energy portfolio stand at 2.6% excluding PPP and non-performing loans are at 1.6%.

For the broader C&I portfolio, charge-offs for the year were $46 million or 1.2% of average loans. Our reserve against the C&I portfolio stands at 2.5% excluding PPP and non-performing loans are at 90 basis points.

Now on the CRE Hospitality segment. This is the portfolio that’s under the most stress at Cadence. The portfolio now stands at $257 million. These Hospitality charge-offs for the year were $2.9 million or 1.1% of average loans. Here too, we believe the bank is in a good reserve position with $50 million or 20% against the portfolio of $257 million. Non-performing loans stood at 90 basis points.

A couple of higher points are on the CRE excluding Hospitality and on residential mortgage, as Paul mentioned. Some of the stats behind it are the CRE portfolio excluding Hospitality ended the year at $2.65 billion with only 46 basis points of non-performing loans. Outside of the Hospitality described earlier, credit performance is hard to complain about today in this sector. Comparable stats can be set for our $2.5 billion residential mortgage book of business. These teams of bankers have really navigated 2020 quite well.

So overall, as Paul mentioned, the bank has come a long way in the past year from a credit perspective, and there’s a lot to be cautiously optimistic about with cautiously being the operative word. As we look into ’21, we remain vigilant on credit. We’re encouraged by the trends. And we look forward to a return to a more normalized credit environment.

With that, let me turn the call over to Valerie.

Valerie C. Toalson — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Billy. Good morning. For the fourth quarter, our adjusted net income was $200 million or $1.57 per share, elevated over the prior quarter adjusted net income of $51 million and $0.40 per share due to lower loan provisions and accelerated hedge revenue recognized in the fourth quarter due to a partial hedge ineffectiveness determination. I will come back to the hedge revenue in a moment.

The fourth quarter loan provisions of $2.8 million was down $30 million from the prior quarter and reflected improved credit migration and the meaningful declines in criticized and non-performing loans. While the loan provision was materially less this quarter, given the continued uncertainty in the environment, our allowance for credit losses remains robust at 2.89% or 3.12% excluding PPP loans, representing an ACL to non-performing loan coverage ratio of 266%.

Turning to the balance sheet. Loans of $12.7 billion declined $747 million during the quarter or $629 million excluding PPP loans as over $1 billion in fundings in originations in the quarter were more than offset by pay downs and pay-offs. At a high level, the pay downs were the result of a number of factors; borrowers’ sales of assets, excess borrower liquidity, refinances to other markets and strategic exits of certain credits. Strategic reductions included pay-offs and pay downs of $113 million in criticized loans, $94 million in leveraged loans without modifiers, $120 million in Restaurants and $80 million in Energy. Note that there are some overlap between these categories.

Deposits of $16.1 billion continued to grow during the quarter, up $266 million from the linked-quarter, while at the same time, our cost of deposits continue to fall down to 25 basis points in the quarter compared to 32 basis points last quarter. Our non-interest-bearing deposits ended the year strong at $5 million or over 31% of total deposits, up from 26% a year ago. All in all, it has been a great year for deposit composition, up $1.3 billion with cost of deposits down 89 basis points year-over-year and an improved mix.

Given the quarterly growth in deposits and declines in loans, our balance sheet liquidity continued to grow with loans to deposits ending the year at 79%. We did add modestly to our $3.3 billion [Technical Issue] with the remainder of liquidity adding to our cash balances of $2.1 billion. The securities portfolio now represents just shy of 18% of total assets. We may continue to increase it modestly, but we don’t plan for it to become much more than 20% of the balance sheet. Accordingly, until net loan growth rebounds, we do expect to continue to hold excess liquidity on the balance sheet.

Net interest income increased by $2.8 million in the quarter to $157 million, driven by a $3.3 million increase in loan fees due to loan pay-offs, while lower funding costs offset the impact of lower average loans during the quarter. The fourth quarter loan fees included $4.7 million in PPP loan fees, up $1.3 million from the prior quarter related to the $118 million of forgiven or paid-off PPP loans in the fourth quarter. Remaining unamortized PPP loan fees were $8.8 million at year end with the vast majority of that to be recognized in 2021.

Net interest margin for the quarter improved by five basis points to 3.54%. Yield on interest-earning assets remained stable at 3.85% as loan fees serve to offset lower average loan balances, partially offset by lower securities yields due to fourth quarter purchases and the impact of increased short-term investments, earning 18 basis points.

Cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 51 basis points from 59 basis points in the quarter as we continued to make progress on lowering our deposit costs, ending the quarter at a record low of 25 basis points, a decline of seven basis points linked-quarter. Excluding the impact of the PPP program, our NIM remained flat from the prior quarter.

Now to clarify our collar income and the accelerated revenue being reflected in the fourth quarter. As you recall, we have been amortizing from OCI into interest income the $261 million collar gain we captured in the first quarter of this year. As we reported in an 8-K earlier this month, declines in forecast hedge eligible loans resulted in a determination under hedge accounting called partial ineffectiveness that resulted in $169.2 million of that gain being brought forward into fourth quarter 2020 earnings. This $169 million accelerated hedge revenue was reflected in non-interest income, while the effective amortization of the hedge gain has and will continue to be reflected in interest income.

Specifically, of the $261 million total gain, we have recognized $226 million during 2020 with the $169 million in non-interest income and $57 million in interest income. And we expect $34 million of the remaining gain to flow into interest income during 2021 and the final $2 million in 2022. I realize this is a bit complicated, but the bottom line, if at all, is that drove the meaningful increase in our capital during the year.

Adjusted non-interest income in the fourth quarter was also impacted by this accelerated hedge revenue at $208.4 million, up from $33.1 million in the prior year. The increases in all other non-interest income categories was $6.1 million, up 19% compared to the third quarter. This growth included quarter-over-quarter increases of $3.6 million in earnings from limited partnership, $0.7 million in investment advisory revenue impacted by market performance and $0.6 million in credit-related fees.

Adjusted non-interest expenses were $105 million in the fourth quarter, up $12.6 million compared to the linked-quarter. The fourth quarter expenses were elevated due primarily to an increase of $8.1 million in personnel expense, driven by year end adjustments to incentive accruals as the result of improved credit and corporate performance in the quarter.

Looking to 2021, compared to our full year 2020 adjusted non-interest expenses of $378 million, we are expecting a low-to-mid single-digit annual expense growth factoring in a return to a normalized level of business development-related expenses, while continuing our long standing expense discipline. The reported full year and fourth quarter 2020 efficiency ratios were both positively impacted by the large accelerated hedge revenue, but before that positive impact, both periods reflected slight increases with the full year at 50.3% and fourth quarter at 53.7%. The full year increase reflects lower revenues in 2020 and the linked-quarter reflects the increases in the fourth quarter expenses.

Turning to capital, all of our capital ratios increased meaningfully this quarter due to the increased earnings and lower risk-weighted assets. At December 31, our Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 ratios were up to 14% and total capital was up to 16.7%. The leverage ratio ended the quarter at 10.9% and our tangible common equity to tangible assets increased further to 10.7%. These robust levels of capital along with improved credit metrics allowed the flexibility to be more proactive on the capital front with the capital plans Paul spoke to previously.

Looking back to the uncertainty that we all had in March of this year, I don’t think we could have anticipated wrapping up the year arguably stronger than we started it. We ended the year at $18.7 billion with a very strong balance sheet, including a loan portfolio, reflecting lower risk and improved credit characteristics, a robust allowance for credit losses excluding PPP of 3.1%, earning assets at stable organic yields funded by a record low cost core deposit base and substantial regulatory capital void by our successful hedging activities during the year. And importantly, our tangible book value increased 8% during what was undoubtedly an unprecedented and volatile period. As we look forward to 2021, we are encouraged by the opportunities we have to build on this foundation, return to a more normalized credit and business environment and grow shareholder value.

With that, let me turn it back to the operator for questions.

