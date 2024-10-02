CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Q1 2025 profit misses estimates; sales down 3.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a decrease in sales.

Net sales dropped 3.8% year-over-year to $2.79 billion in the August quarter. The top line also fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Organic net sales declined 3.5%, hurt by the negative impact of unfavorable price/mix due to the company’s strategic investments.

Net income, adjusted for special items, dropped to $0.53 per share in Q1 from $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $466.8 million or $0.97 per share in the first quarter, compared to $319.7 million or $0.67 per share in the same period of 2024.

Prio Performance