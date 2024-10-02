Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Q1 2025 profit misses estimates; sales down 3.8%
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a decrease in sales.
Net sales dropped 3.8% year-over-year to $2.79 billion in the August quarter. The top line also fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Organic net sales declined 3.5%, hurt by the negative impact of unfavorable price/mix due to the company’s strategic investments.
Net income, adjusted for special items, dropped to $0.53 per share in Q1 from $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $466.8 million or $0.97 per share in the first quarter, compared to $319.7 million or $0.67 per share in the same period of 2024.
Prio Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q1 2025
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported net sales of $1.65 billion for the first quarter of 2025, down 1% from the same period a year ago. GAAP net income
Nike reports lower Q1 revenue and profit; earnings beat estimates
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in sales and profit for the first quarter of 2025 amid weak demand. However, earnings surpassed analysts' estimates. First-quarter net income
Important takeaways from Paychex’s (PAYX) Q1 2025 report
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) had a strong start to FY25 as the human capital management company reported impressive results for the first quarter, triggering a stock rally. In Q1, moderation