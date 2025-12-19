Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Q2 profit declines on lower sales
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported lower sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2026. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2026.
Net sales were $2.98 billion in the November quarter, compared to $3.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Organic net sales decreased 3% year-over-year during the quarter. Sales were in line with Wall Street’s expectations.
Net income, adjusted for special items, dropped to $0.45 per share in Q2 from $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $663.6 million or $1.39 per share for the second quarter, compared to a profit of $284.5 million or $0.59 per share in the same period of 2025.
For fiscal 2026, the management expects organic net sales to be down 1% to up 1% compared to fiscal 2025. Full-year adjusted operating margin is expected to be between 11.0% and 11.5%. It is looking for adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.70 to $1.85 for 2026.
Commenting on the results, Conagra’s CEO Sean Connolly said, “ While we continued to navigate a challenging consumer environment in the second quarter, I am pleased with the continued underlying momentum we are seeing across the business. As we look ahead to the second half, we are well-positioned to return to organic net sales growth supported by a robust innovation pipeline, increased merchandising and A&P investment, and a resilient supply chain.”
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from KB Home’s (KBH) Q4 2025 earnings results
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenues were $1.69 billion, compared to $2.00 billion in the same period a year ago. Net
Key highlights from NIKE’s (NKE) Q2 2026 earnings results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported revenues of $12.4 billion for the second quarter of 2026, which were up 1% on a reported basis and flat on a currency-neutral basis compared
Lennar (LEN) continues to battle a stubbornly difficult housing market
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 17% over the past three months. The homebuilder saw its revenues and profits decline in