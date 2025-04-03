Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CAG Earnings: Highlights of Conagra Brands’ Q3 2025 report
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported a decrease in net sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025.
Net sales were $2.84 billion in the February quarter, compared to $3.03 billion in the year-ago quarter. Organic net sales decreased 5.2% year-over-year during the quarter.
Net income, adjusted for special items, slid to $0.51 per share in Q3 from $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $145.1 million or $0.30 per share for the third quarter, compared to $308.6 million or $0.64 per share in the same period of 2024.
Prior Performance
