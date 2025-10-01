CAG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Conagra Brands’ Q1 2026 financial results

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 5.8% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. Organic net sales decreased 0.6%.

Net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 64.8% to $165 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.39, down 26.4% from last year.

In Q1, net sales in the Grocery & Snacks segment decreased 8.7% to $1.1 billion. Net sales for the Refrigerated & Frozen segment decreased 0.9% to $1.1 billion. Net sales in the International segment declined 18% to $212 million while net sales for the Foodservice segment dipped 0.8% to $264 million.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects organic sales growth to be down 1% to up 1% compared to fiscal year 2025. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.70-1.85.