Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CAG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Conagra Brands’ Q1 2026 financial results
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 5.8% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. Organic net sales decreased 0.6%.
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 64.8% to $165 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.39, down 26.4% from last year.
In Q1, net sales in the Grocery & Snacks segment decreased 8.7% to $1.1 billion. Net sales for the Refrigerated & Frozen segment decreased 0.9% to $1.1 billion. Net sales in the International segment declined 18% to $212 million while net sales for the Foodservice segment dipped 0.8% to $264 million.
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects organic sales growth to be down 1% to up 1% compared to fiscal year 2025. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.70-1.85.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NKE Earnings: Nike Q1 2026 profit drops, but beats estimates
Sneaker giant NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported a decline in earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Meanwhile, the bottom line came in above Wall Street's expectations. The company
Paychex ups FY26 EPS guidance; on track to achieve targeted Paycor synergies
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of human capital management solutions, has reported strong results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings increased year-over-year and exceeded analysts' estimates.
What to expect when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) were down over 2% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 14% in the past three months. The airline is scheduled to report its