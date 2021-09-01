Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
CPB Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Sep. 01, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Rebecca Gardy — Vice President of Investor Relations
Mark A. Clouse — President and Chief Executive Officer
Mick Beekhuizen — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning, my name is Laurie, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Campbell Soup Fourth Quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
Thank you. With that, I would like to hand the conference over to your host, Ms. Rebecca Gardy. Ms. Gardy, you may begin your conference.
