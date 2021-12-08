Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
Campbell Soup (CPB) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 4% year-over-year to $2.23 billion.
Net profit decreased to $261 million, while EPS fell 16% to $0.86. Adjusted EPS decreased 12% to $0.89.
