Campbell Soup (CPB) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 4% year-over-year to $2.23 billion.

Net profit decreased to $261 million, while EPS fell 16% to $0.86. Adjusted EPS decreased 12% to $0.89.

