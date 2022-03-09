Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
Campbell Soup (CPB) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.20 billion.
Net profit increased to $212 million, while EPS increased to 14% to $0.70. Adjusted EPS decreased 16% to $0.13.
