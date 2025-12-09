Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Campbell’s Company (CPB) Q1 adj. earnings beat estimates; sales down 3%
The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) on Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting a year-over-year decline in sales and adjusted profit. However, earnings topped Wall Street’s expectations.
First-quarter sales decreased to $2.68 billion from $2.77 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Organic sales were down 1% year-over-year.
Adjusted earnings dropped 13% year-over-year to $0.77 per share in the October quarter, but exceeded estimates. Net earnings attributable to the company were $194 million or $0.65 per share in Q1, compared to $218 million or $0.73 per share last year.
For fiscal year 2026, the management continues to expect net sales to be down 2% to flat compared to fiscal year 2025. Organic sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.40 and 2.55.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Micron looks set for a strong Q1 as AI fuels growth
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is gearing up to report first-quarter results after delivering a strong performance in the final months of FY25. As the leading memory manufacturer in the
Lennar (LEN) Earnings Preview: Lower revenue and earnings expected for Q4 2025
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) fell over 2% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 14% in the past three months. The homebuilder is scheduled to report its earnings results
CVS Health raises guidance for FY25 revenue and adjusted earnings
Healthcare services company CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has updated its 2025 full-year financial guidance and issued forecasts for fiscal 2026. The company raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 to