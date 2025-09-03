Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Campbell’s Company (CPB) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $2.3 billion. Organic sales decreased 3%.
Net earnings attributable to The Campbell’s Company was $145 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to a loss of $3 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% to $0.62.
For fiscal year 2026, net sales are expected to be down 2% to flat compared to fiscal year 2025. Organic sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.40-2.55.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q2 2026 report
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), the developer of popular design software AutoCAD, has reported strong results for the second quarter, sending the stock higher soon after the announcement. The company is
Dollar General (DG): Three factors that work in favor of this dollar store
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 13% in the past three months. The company’s performance in the second quarter of
Nio Q2 2025 loss narrows on higher sales; guides Q3
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter of 2025, on an adjusted basis, reflecting an increase in vehicle sales. The company also issued