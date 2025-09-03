Campbell’s Company (CPB) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $2.3 billion. Organic sales decreased 3%.

Net earnings attributable to The Campbell’s Company was $145 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to a loss of $3 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% to $0.62.

For fiscal year 2026, net sales are expected to be down 2% to flat compared to fiscal year 2025. Organic sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.40-2.55.