Can Microsoft’s AI and cloud momentum drive the stock higher?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has emerged as one of the main architects of the new digital economy, capitalizing on the AI-driven digital revolution across industries. While the tech giant spends heavily in artificial intelligence, the market keeps a close watch on the business to see how effectively it monetizes the investment. Its cloud business is experiencing exponential growth, as enterprises from across industries spend more on AI tools and services hosted in the cloud.

The Stock

Over the years, Microsoft has remained an attractive investment option for institutional and retail investors alike. The stock often functions as a barometer for the performance of the broader tech sector. In 2025, the performance was impressive, with the shares hitting an all-time high in October. The stock grew more than 15% last year, but slightly underperformed the S&P 500. This week, it traded close to the levels seen six months ago, after a series of ups and downs.

The company pays consistent quarterly dividends, with strong multi-decade growth that reflects its financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders. Last month, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on March 12, 2026. Analysts following the business see a strong uptick in 2026, with their consensus target price suggesting a 30% growth. Accelerated Azure growth and a rapidly expanding AI business, bolstered by Microsoft’s deepening partnership with OpenAI, are poised to drive shareholder value in the months ahead.

Strong Start

For the first three months of FY26, Microsoft reported net income of $27.7 billion or $3.72 per share, compared to $24.7 billion or $3.30 per share in Q1 2025. Earnings came in above analysts’ forecasts. The bottom line has consistently beaten estimates for about three years. First-quarter revenue rose 18% year-over-year to $77.7 billion, exceeding estimates, led by the Intelligent Cloud segment that continues to be the main growth driver. The second-quarter report is slated for release on January 28, after the closing bell.

Commenting on the company’s AI strategy, CEO Satya Nadella said in the Q1 FY26 earnings call, “We are building a fungible fleet that is being continuously modernized and spans all stages of the AI lifecycle, from pre-training to post-training, to synthetic data generation and inference – and it also goes beyond genAI workloads to recommendation engines, databases, and streaming. We are optimizing this fleet across silicon, systems, and software to maximize performance and efficiency. It is this combination of fungibility and continuous optimization that allows us to deliver the best ROI and TCO for us and our customers.”

AI Push

The company is leaning on its massively distributed cloud business and integrated AI compute platform to drive future growth, by making cloud and AI tools widely accessible and useful in everyday life. Having invested large amounts in AI data centers, the company is focused on translating that into sustainable long-term margins amid macroeconomic uncertainties and changing interest rates. Management targets to expand its total AI capacity by 80% this fiscal year and almost double its total data center footprint in the next two years.

For Microsoft shares, the average price over the past twelve months is $464.78. Extending the volatility seen during the week, the stock lost momentum soon after opening on Friday and traded lower in the early hours.