Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Isabel Zhang — Director of Investor Relations

Dr. Shawn Qu — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yan Zhuang — President and Chief Commercial Officer

Huifeng Chang — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you operator and welcome everyone to Canadian Solar’s first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Yan Zhuang, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Huifeng Chang, Chief Financial Officer.

On this call, Shawn will provide an update on the market impact from COVID-19, a perspective of Canadian Solar’s long term position, followed by Yan, who will review our recent progress and outlook. And Huifeng will then review our financial results and actions we have taken to further improve our balance sheet and liquidity. We will then have time for any questions.

Dr. Shawn Qu — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks everyone for joining us today. Over the past few analysis, a number of COVID-19 cases, assays and economic closures has steadily expanded globally. Needless to say, a lot has changed since we last polled at the end of March. At Canadian Solar, we moved quickly and took both measures to protect and support our employees, customers and partners, first in China and then in the rest of the world. We have not only implemented strict preventative protocols but have also taken steps to support the local communities in which we operate across the globe. According to the latest data, the worst seems behind us now. Here I hope that you and your families are safe, healthy and wish you all the best.

Now, let me give you an overall picture of the current market situation and some color on our long term view. In 2020, global demand for solar equipments are expected to decline for the first time in China here [Phonetic]. Recent market report forecast global demand to be somewhere in between 95 gigawatt to 100 gigawatt compared to last year’s estimate of approximately 120 gigawatt. Meanwhile, supply side capacity is expected to grow which will lead to additional ASP pressure and market consolidation. These effects will likely be felt across the supply chains, causing input cost to decline as well. On the flip side, currently contracted solar projects are expected to manifest from the lower equipment ASP with the deployment of solar becoming even more attractive relative to other energy sources, given the lower capex costs.

Regionally, the U.S. and the Latin America market have been the most volatile around COVID-19. In the U.S., the biggest impact has been on reduction in availability of tax equity financing and the increase in the cost of capital of certain prudent buyers. This sets up potential delays in finishing the product sales. In Latin America, the impact has been amplified in a sharp depreciation of local currency prompting local markets to delay purchases and installation of USD priced solar modules.

On the positive side, the COVID impact has been limited in Europe, Japan and Korea. China was able to reopen and now appears on track with strong demand in 2020 supported by favorable policies and a healthy transition towards great parity. In general, the execution of commercial and utility scale program has been relatively smooth with delays mostly driven by permitting and other frictions driven by the LatAm. While we expect near-term volatility, the long term growth drivers remain strong. We remain optimistic about the industry and Canadian Solar’s long term prospect. Global efforts to decarbonize will continue, if not accelerate, especially as the cost of clean energy becomes increasingly competitive. The cost and performance of battery storage continues to improve, which will be critical as solar plus storage reaches grid parity across a growing number of markets. And a lower, longer interest rate environment means that solar power plants will become even more attractive investment assets for investors seeking stable, contract cyclical and climate branded yields.

Canadian Solar’s globally diversified revenue on a manufacturing basis, strong relationships with customers, suppliers and financing partners and our healthy balance sheet and liquidity position give us significant competitive advantages. We continue to strategically invest in R&D and innovation as well as in the significant momentum as a key Solutions provider in the solar plus storage solutions market. In the downstream entity business, we are positioning ourselves for long term growth.

We will continue to grow our global backlog and pipeline while selectively retain ownerships in solar project to capture new sources of recurring and predictable cash flow. We’re in the process of executing our solar project monetization strategies that we have shared with you last quarter, preparing ourselves for the recovery that is all to come. Together Canadian Solar is well positioned to weather the near term uncertainty and capture long term growth opportunities to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders. Before I turn the call to Yan, I’m pleased to announce that Yan has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer of Canadian Solar. I’m grateful for Yan’s leadership and his incredible dedication during his nine years tenure at Canadian Solar. I look forward to working closely with Yan and entire team at Canadian Solar. With that, I would like pass the line to Yan. Yan, please go ahead.

Yan Zhuang — President and Chief Commercial Officer

Thank you, Shawn. As always, let me start with some key takeaways from this quarter. Firstly, we achieved a strong financial and operating results for Q1, 2020 with the revenue and profitability both above our expectations. We were affected by manufacturing disruptions in China, but the overall COVID-19 impact was limited. We expect a more significant impact in the second half, as Shawn noted. Near term, our approach is to conservatively manage a healthy balance sheet and preserve cash through this period of volatility. We have a strong track record in doing that. Longer term, we are reinforcing the company’s position for growth and an area we are excited about is the solar plus storage market. We see a window of opportunity from the declining battery storage costs, higher capacity needs and accelerating retirements of also few plants across the world.

Canadian Solar is uniquely positioned to benefit from this as we leverage our competitive manufacturing base and large captive markets. In fact, we have built a solid 2.5 gigawatts hour storage pipeline and a 320 megawatts hour backlog. We’re currently in advanced negotiations on various projects and look forward to sharing more information with you as we reach key milestones.

Furthermore, we continue to grow and monetize our solar assets. Currently we have 956 megawatts in projects under operation, 807 megawatts under construction, 3.7 gigawatts in backlog and 12 gigawatts in pipeline. This quarter we are sharing with you, for the first time, our five-years plan for growth in the Energy business. We’ve made strategic and organizational decisions to ensure we maximize value capture in the asset monetization process. Our plan is to selectively retain minority stakes in key markets with strong energy demand, attractive power prices and stable capital markets. Over time, this will allow us to generate higher margins and capture stable and recurring sources of cash flow, while recycling a large portion of the capital invested. This strategy has been one of our key successes in Japan. So, we intend to replicate it in certain other markets. We’re in the process of executing this strategy and look forward to updating you with exciting developments.

Now, let me go through our Q1 results. On the Energy business side, Q1 revenues were $238 million with 37.7% gross margin. Revenue and profit growth saw a significant contribution from the sale of the 56 megawatt solar power plant in Japan, as well as the sale of an 18 megawatts portfolio of subsidy-free solar plants in Italy. Meanwhile, we continued to secure project financing and execute on our project backlog. For example, in Italy, we secured $16 million in a bilateral revolving credit facility with Intesa Sanpaolo. This will be used to fund the construction of a 151 megawatt portfolio of solar projects, which is expected to break ground in the coming months. In Brazil, we secured $55 million in non-recourse project finance from BNB for the 151 megawatts Lavras project, which started construction in Q2. We closed several additional project financings since Q1 ended, mainly in the Latin America region. This further demonstrates the strong capability of Canadian Solar developed projects.

Additionally we expanded our presence in the distributed generation market in Australia. We made significant inroads in the commercial and industrial segment, recently signing a milestone PPA with a global e-commerce player in Chile. We acquired a portfolio of small distributed generation projects currently still under development, totaling 48 megawatts to bring clean and reliable energy to rural areas in the country.

On the Module and Systems Solutions or MSS side, shipments in Q1 were 2.2 gigawatts in line with guidance. Q1 revenues were $690 million, up 47% year-over-year and down 10% sequentially. The sequential decline reflects COVID-19 related manufacturing closures and lower ASPs. As a result, gross margin also declined sequentially to 21.6%. We remain committed to research and develop and then continue to innovate. For example, in Q1, we opened the new R&D center in Daxing, China. The new center is focused on cutting edge future junction technology and we will be putting down pass lines over the next few months setting ourselves up for mass production next year.

Now, let me comment on guidance for Q2 and outlook for 2020. The second quarter of 2020, we expect total module shipments to be in the range of 2.5 gigawatts to 2.7 gigawatts, including approximately 200 megawatts of module shipments to Canadian Solar’s own projects that may not be recognized as revenue. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $630 million to $680 million with gross margin expected to be between 18.5% to 20.5%. For the full year of 2020, we continue to expect total module shipments to be in the range of 10 gigawatts to 12 gigawatts. However, COVID-19 has caused significant uncertainty regarding business conditions in the second half of 2000, especially related to the timing and the scale of ASP and cost declines and the timing of certain project sales. Therefore, we are withdrawing our 2020 financial guidance.

Looking beyond the near-term uncertainties, we are confident that Canadian Solar’s competitive position will allow us to capture a greater share of the industry’s secular growth opportunities. Our long term outlook remains optimistic as we continue to execute on our strategy and create value for the company and its shareholders.

Now let me turn over the call to Huifeng for additional color on our financial results and latest risk mitigation strategies. Huifeng, please go ahead.

Huifeng Chang — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Yan. As both Shawn and Yan noted, we delivered a strong quarter on revenue and profit despite the sharp decline in the market ASPs. We continue to command higher pricing than the overall market, given our strong brand and customer and channel relationships. Q1 results also benefited from a large project sale in Japan where the revenue and the profitability per watt is several times that of other regions. Note that our divisional results, we reclassified our operations and the maintenance subdivision from MSS to the Energy business to better reflect logical structure of our business and operations. You will find the details in our press release.

Total opex was $110 million during the quarter, 9% higher year-over-year, but 7% lower than last quarter. Selling expenses were higher sequentially mainly from higher shipping and handling costs due to the logistical challenges in Q1. However, we have put a tight lid on all discretional spending so G&A expenses were lower in the quarter. During the quarter, we recorded an income tax benefit of $29 million, which included a $49 million tax benefit from the net operating loss carryback provision under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid and Economic Security Act combining all of this, we generated a Q1 net income of 111 million US dollars and the diluted EPS of $1.84 moving onto the balance sheet, we have maintained healthy leverage and a liquidity levels pursuing and more cautious than usual approach as we communicated in the last quarter, we reduced our total debt to 1.87 billion and further reduced our short-term debt level.

As we noted last quarter, the majority of our short-term debt is rolled over annually was Chinese banks where we do not see any material risk. Likewise, there are no major principal repayments due in 2020 our credit facilities were increased to 3.4 billion, of which $1.1 billion remain undrawn. Our non-GAAP total debt to trailing EBITDA declined to 3.4 times, while the trailing EBITDA to net interest coverage increased to 8.3 times both matrix are at their healthiest level in the past 5 years. We remain focused on managing our working capital. Although inventory days at the end of Q1 increased to 92 days it mostly refracts our strategic decision to increase module inventory in the US to qualify or the investment tax credit. Overall, our cash recycle remains at a robust the negative 20 days. CapEx spending in Q1 was 2 million.

Our plan for the rest of 2020 is approximately 170 million while we are committed to investing to support the long-term growth. We are also conscious and the prudent with our capital expenditures, especially in the current environment. So we marginally reduced our capacity expansion plans for this year. However, this is not set until is strong and the final CapEx plan for 2020 can be adjusted up or down depending on the external market circumstances. Finally, we have suspended our share repurchase program to preserve cash and maximize liquidity in the core in the market environment. All in all, we are confident that our strong balance sheet and liquidity. We allow us to navigate the market uncertainty and prepare us for the macroeconomic a recovery with that I would now like to open the call to your questions, operator.

