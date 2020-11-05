Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Kevin Moran — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning. This is Kevin Moran, Vice President of Investor Relations. Today we will discuss Cardinal Health’s first quarter fiscal 2021 results, along with an update for our outlook. You can find today’s press release and presentation on our IR section of our website at ir.cardinalhealth.com. Joining me today is Mike Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Hollar, Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in these statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of our presentation for a description of these risks and uncertainties. Please note that during the discussion today, our comments will be on a non-GAAP basis, unless they are specifically called out as GAAP. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for all relevant periods can be found in the schedule attached to our press release.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Kaufmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Kevin and good morning to everyone joining us. I’ll begin with a few high-level thoughts on our first quarter, then have Jason review our results and updated fiscal ’21 outlook. I’ll close with an update on strategic actions we are taking to carry our positive momentum forward.

Our strong first quarter results were due to great execution on key strategic priorities and additional aggressive cost controls in response to the uncertainties from the pandemic. Regarding COVID-19, we saw continued utilization improvement in the quarter, particularly in elective procedures. These dynamics, along with the disciplined execution I mentioned, contributed to better than expected performance in our Medical segment, we saw significant year-over-year growth. And in Pharma, we continue to be encouraged by the resilience of our business, which grew in the first quarter, despite volume softness related to the pandemic. As a result of the strong start to our fiscal year, we have increased confidence in the full year, and we are raising both our EPS guidance range and our Medical segment outlook. Overall, we remain focused on serving our customers and their patients, as we optimize our core businesses and invest for growth to fulfill our critical role in healthcare now, and into the future.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Jason.

Jason Hollar — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Mike and good morning everyone. I will review our first quarter performance and updated expectations for fiscal ’21. Beginning with consolidated company results, our first quarter EPS came in at $1.51 growing 19% versus the prior year and exceeding our expectations. Total first quarter revenue increased 5% to $39.1 billion, driven primarily by sales growth from existing customers. Total gross margin grew 2% to $1.7 billion. Despite higher revenue, SG&A was flat at $1.1 billion, demonstrating our enterprise-wide commitment to disciplined expense management. Total operating earnings grew 7% to $618 million, driven primarily by strong Medical segment performance.

Interest and other expense decreased 32% versus the prior year to $38 million, driven by lower interest expense, as a result of our ongoing commitment to reduce debt, as well as multiple other favorable items, such as FX and deferred compensation. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 23%, which includes a few small favorable discrete items. Although discrete adjustments may cause our quarterly tax rate to deviate from our guidance range of 24% to 26%, at this time, we still believe this range of appropriate for the full year.

Average diluted shares outstanding were 295 million, about 2 million fewer shares than the prior year, reflecting the repurchases completed last year. We generated operating cash flow of $270 million during the quarter. As a reminder, the day at which the quarter ends, affects point in time cash flows. We ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $2.7 billion and no outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities.

Now turning to the segments, beginning with Medical on slide 6; Medical revenue increased 1% in the first quarter to $4 billion, driven by sales growth in our At-Home Solutions business. Segment profit increased 36% to $230 million, driven by cost savings, including global manufacturing efficiencies. The following factors contributed to first quarter Medical performance above our expectations. First, while elective procedure volumes were still below prior year levels, they ramped up more quickly than expected. Given our portfolio’s general orientation around GOR, this fine improvement resulted in increased demand for many of our higher margin offerings, including our custom surgical kits and Patient Recovery products.

Second, our lab business, which has grown consistently over the past few years to product portfolio expansion and favorable market trends, experienced a tailwind from increased demand for COVID-19 testing products. And finally, as Mike mentioned, our team delivered strong expense management in response to uncertainties related to COVID-19. These measures position us to operate and invest in the business for continued growth.

As we have previously discussed, we continue to incur significantly higher procurement costs for certain PPE product categories due to global supply challenges during the pandemic. To help mitigate these cost increases, we implemented price increases on select PPE products, with the goal of maintaining neutral margin dollars. PPE cost increases and corresponding mitigation efforts did not have a material net impact on our results for the quarter. I’ll discuss the potential effects of these dynamics in the segment for the full year, when I share updated assumptions.

Now transitioning to the Pharma segment on slide 5; revenue increased 5% at $35.1 billion, driven by solid growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Despite expected COVID-19 related volume declines, segment profit increased 1% to $402 million, driven by a higher contribution from brand sales mix. Additionally, the Pharma team remained focused on diligent expense management. During the quarter we saw improving pharmaceutical demand, enabling us to finish generally in line with our COVID-19 expectations for this point in the fiscal year.

Our Specialty Solutions business also demonstrated improvement in the quarter, resulting in strong overall growth. Our nuclear business, as expected, was down year-over-year, but returning to significant volume recovery in the quarter. We’ve mentioned nuclear has been particularly affected by the pandemic, due to the mix of higher margin products and the business’ higher fixed cost structures. We continue to believe we are well positioned to capture long-term value in the radio pharmaceutical industry. Finally, we’re encouraged to see another quarter of consistent market dynamics within our generics program, which, excluding the impact of COVID-19 was a net tailwind in the quarter.

Next, on slide 8; I will move to our updated fiscal ’21 outlook. As a result of our strong first quarter performance, we are raising our earnings guidance range to $5.65 to $5.95 per share, which at the midpoint, represents 6% EPS growth from the prior year. We are reaffirming the guidance ranges for each of our other corporate assumptions.

This increased EPS guidance is driven by an improved outlook for our Medical segment, depicted on slide 9; because of our strong execution on cost savings, including increased global manufacturing efficiencies and the lower impact of COVID-19 related volume declines, we now expect low double digit profit growth in the segment. With one quarter of additional insight, we are updating our segment revenue growth to mid to high-single digits for the full year. To be clear, the increase in our revenue guidance relates to better clarity on the impact of PPE pricing, and we expect this increased revenue to be more than offset by the higher cost of procuring PPE products, which will adversely impact our margin rate. Mike will provide more color on our PPE supply assurance efforts for our customers later in his remarks.

As it relates to the Pharma segment, we are reiterating our assumptions of mid-single digit revenue growth and low single-digit profit growth. With respect to our enterprise COVID-19 assumptions, we are not assuming that the virus triggers another wave of widespread reductions in elective procedures or physician office visits. However, we are closely monitoring virus trends, patient utilization, and the health of a global economy, including unemployment trends, all of which currently have varying degrees of uncertainty.

At this time, we anticipate the total net impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter, to be relatively consistent to what we experienced in the first quarter. This is primarily due to the improved utilization environment, offset by cost absorption on our self-manufactured products, and the previously mentioned higher costs of procuring PPE. We continue to expect a lower total COVID-19 impact in the second half of the year, and we assume utilization will exit the year at or near pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, we continue to explore opportunities to mitigate these impacts on our business through cost controls and more permanent improvements to our operational cost structure.

Now, I want to mention a notable item included in our GAAP results. Recall that in the first quarter of fiscal ’20, we accrued $5.6 billion pre-tax, related to an agreement in principle amongst a leadership group of State Attorney’s general, to resolve pending and future opioid litigation claims by states, cities and counties. While the definitive terms for settlement continue to be negotiated, with better visibility into a potential outcome, we accrued an additional $1 billion pre-tax in the quarter. The estimated total cash component for Cardinal Health would be $6.6 billion, with the majority currently expected to be paid over a period of 18 years.

Considering this accrual update in the dynamic global environment, let me remind you of our capital allocation approach, which we are prioritizing in the following manner. First, we are investing in key areas of our business to enable our strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities. Second, we are focused on taking appropriate action to maintain our investment grade balance sheet. And third, we are committed to returning cash to shareholders, primarily through our dividends. We believe this prioritization of capital, best positions us to control, maintain flexibility, and generate significant value over the long term.

I’ll now turn it back over to Mike.

Mike Kaufmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Jason. We aspire to be healthcare’s most trusted partner, by delivering products and solutions that improve the lives of people every day. To achieve this mission, we leverage our scale and expertise to excel in our traditional spaces and expand into adjacencies. I’ll share how we are doing both, while simultaneously addressing the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, through targeted investments in pursuit of this mission.

First, we are enhancing our IT infrastructure in key areas to increase capabilities, simplify processes, and improve the customer experience. These multiyear initiatives will generate significant benefits in the future, some of which we are beginning to realize. For example, in our Pharmaceutical Distribution business, our teams are preparing to deploy the next iteration of our technology platform enhancements, creating greater operational efficiencies and better data visibility. Also, initiatives in our corporate functions will harness the potential of AI and machine learning to enable stronger insights, both for our business and for our customers.

In Medical, our work to streamline our global supply chain network and processes continues, and we are seeing significant efficiencies. We are also strategically investing to expand in high-growth areas to support new technologies and therapies, and to drive innovative care delivery. For example, in Specialty, we are developing partnerships and making thoughtful investments that combine the technology, scale and expertise of our business, with new innovations in cell and gene therapy, biosimilars, and value based care models.

Our 3PL continues its strong growth with the recent launches in traditional markets, as well as emerging markets. Also, we recently made an investment in Vineti, the first commercial cloud-based platform to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for cell and gene therapies.

In our At-Home Solutions business, as trends and technology is accelerate in the increasingly virtual world of the pandemic, we are focused on optimizing our product portfolio and enhancing the customer experience. We are deepening partnerships with patients, payers and manufacturers, to meet their evolving needs, and expand our capabilities. We are also investing in our operating systems and digital commercialization capabilities with a pipeline of AI initiatives to lower our cost to serve, and provide fully integrated medical and pharmacy billing solutions for our customers. These work streams will make us uniquely positioned to lead in the developing, interconnected health-at-home space. Across the company, we are working diligently to meet our customers’ current needs, while also looking ahead to what they might need in the future.

While doing all of this, we remain highly focused on our internal and external responses to the pandemic. In Medical, we implemented multiple measures to address ongoing supply challenges for PPE product categories. For example, we established our supply assurance program to provide consistent, long-range supply for our products, including exam gloves, gowns and masks. The program has been positively received, and this collaboration with our customers will enable us to collectively navigate supply volatility and deliver critical products for patient care.

In Pharma, we are constantly monitoring evolving treatment patterns, collaborating with the team at Red Oak to ensure supply, and focusing on delivering the industry’s highest service levels. And across the company, we continue to aggressively control our expenses, to ensure we deliver on all of our commitments and create long-term value.

As I said earlier, we aspire to be healthcare’s most trusted partner and create the greatest value for our customers, shareholders, communities and employees. I want to thank our employees around the globe for their integrity, adaptability and persistent dedication to this mission. We are confronting today’s challenges, and developing tomorrow’s solutions with the tenacity, agility and innovation that makes Cardinal Health, essential to care.

With that I’ll pause to open it up for questions.

