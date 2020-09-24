CarMax Inc. (KMX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Good morning. My name is Carol and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CarMax Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Good morning. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings conference call. I'm here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Tom Reedy, our Executive Vice President of Finance; and Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Senior Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President, [Indecipherable] Operation.

Great. Thank you, Stacy. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us. As you read in earnings release this morning, we delivered a record quarter with sales up 3.3% to $5.37 billion. Net earnings up 27% to $297 million and EPS up 27.9% to $1.79. This performance was the result of strength across all aspects of our business, retail, wholesale and CAF. We are proud to be the nation’s largest, most profitable retailer of used cars.

I’m also proud to say that this quarter, we completed the rollout of our omni-channel offerings. This has been years in the making and has required a remarkable level of focus and change across our entire organization. During this time, we have evolved nearly every aspect of our business, from how we support and interact with our customers to how we structure our staffing, to how we buy, sell, and deliver cars. Our omni-channel experience is built to provide a personalized multi-channel experience that empowers customers to buy car on their terms. It is designed as a world class in-store experience, a world class online experience and a seamless integration of the two, giving us the largest addressable market within the used car industry. No other used car retailer is in the position to deliver this kind of customer experience the way we can.

Now turning to our results. For the second quarter, we achieved a 3.9% increase in total used units sold and the used unit comp growth of 1.2%. In June, we experienced high-single digit negative used unit comp, which was more than offset by positive comps in both July and August. The improvement in sales was the result of a variety of factors including solid execution in operations, finance, and marketing. In addition to a strengthening used car sales environment.

In the quarter, we saw solid growth in web traffic, averaging approximately 29 million visits per month to carmax.com. During the second quarter, our salable inventory was below our targeted level, as we saw a rapid increase in demand from the first quarter. For the past three months, our teams have done a phenomenal job buying and producing vehicles at record levels, increasing salable inventory by more than 50% in the quarter.

Today, I’m pleased to report that we’ve successfully ramped inventory to targeted levels, providing customers with more than 55,000 vehicles nationwide, the largest of any used car retailer. We offer a broad selection of inventory, with a focus on zero to 10-year old vehicles. This quarter we saw five to 10-year-old vehicles increased to 27% compared with 22% last year as a percentage of our sales mix, reflecting customer demand for older and less expensive vehicles.

Gross profit per used unit for the quarter was $2,214, up $31 per unit from a year ago. For wholesale, performance was supported by strong appreciation in the market and excellent execution by our teams. Volume was up 5.1%, driven by one more auction date in the quarter and a record buy rate. We also achieved record gross profit per wholesale unit of $1,086 in the quarter. The result of strong appreciation and operational execution. By the end of the quarter, we saw depreciation return to the marketplace. As a reminder, all auctions continue to run virtually throughout the quarter.

As our result showed, we have achieved a substantial recovery in our business. Over the past several months our talented workforce has demonstrated incredible agility and ability to drive change in one of the most challenging environments that we’ve ever faced. We are proud to say that by the end of July, our team was back together again and we no longer had associates on furlough. We are now actively hiring across the country as we continue to grow our core business, enhance our omni-channel offerings and pursue new opportunities.

Thanks Bill, and good morning everyone. For the quarter, other gross profit increased $6.8 million or 5.8%. EPP profits grew by $6.1 million or 5.4%, largely due to the increase in used units sold. In the quarter, we also recognized $8.2 million in extended service plan profit sharing revenues compared with $6.5 million recognized a year ago. In the second quarter, we maintained our ESP penetration above 60%, comparable with the prior year quarter. Service profits increased $4.5 million or 31%, which benefited primarily from the improved sales growth and the employee retention tax credit from the Cares Act. The increase in EPP and service profits were partially offset by $5 million increase in net third-party finance fees attributable to a shift in our sales mix by finance channel.

On the SG&A front, expenses increased 2% or approximately $9 million to $490 million. SG&A per used unit was $2,256, a year-over-year leverage of $44 per unit on the quarter. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, SG&A leverage was $97 a unit. Notable SG&A expense drivers for the second quarter where the opening of 14 stores since the beginning of the second quarter of last year, which represents a 7% growth in our store base; a $12 million or $53 per unit increase in share-based compensation expense, a 7.7% increase in advertising expense; and continued spending to advance our technology platforms and support our core and omni-channel strategic initiatives.

Our ability to leverage SG&A in the quarter was supported by the decisive actions we took at the start of the pandemic to appropriately manage costs in the challenging environment. We furloughed associates and froze hiring for a period of time, right size certain functions, aligned other overhead cost to the business and paused our store expansion strategy, thereby reducing pre-opening costs in the quarter. We also experienced year-over-year favorability in the quarter due to lower self-insured loss and litigation related expenses. We remain committed to ensuring we are efficient in our spend and we expect that targeted areas of focus will continue to deliver improvements over time. Examples of these areas include improving the efficiencies of our customer experience centers or CECs, strategic sourcing, and inventory production.

At the same time, we are very bullish about our future given our unique customer offering. We recognize that we have an opportunity to capitalize on our current position and grow market share. Accordingly, we remain in a period of investment as we continue to evolve our omni experience in the areas of vehicle and customer acquisition. We also plan in the back half of this year to increase our year-over-year spend in marketing, which Bill will address shortly.

From a capital allocation perspective, we remain focused on growing the business while managing with the appropriate amount of caution given the uncertainty that remains in the macro environment. Two key updates. First, we are ready to resume store growth and are currently planning for eight to 10 new stores in FY22. And second, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we fully paid down the outstanding balance on our revolver. Given the turnaround in our business, the strength of the credit markets and our solid balance sheet, we are confident that we have the appropriate liquidity and access to capital.

Finally, we ended the quarter modestly below our historical leverage target of 35% to 45%, adjusted debt-to-capital when netting out cash.

Thanks Enrique, and good morning everybody. Similar to our retail and wholesale business, CarMax Auto Finance and our partner lenders delivered, with strong conversion in all credit tiers and solid growth in CAF income, independent of the favorable loss experience. As we previously discussed CAF made some temporary underwriting adjustments early in the pandemic, with the goal of ensuring financeable Tier 1 portfolio. While we remain cautious in our outlook, we are pleased with the trends we have experienced to date. Payment extensions are down significantly, delinquencies are trending favorably, and our July ABS transaction was well received. Consequently, in the back half of the quarter we began originating our normal spectrum of Tier 1 business. CAF also curtailed its in-house Tier 3 lending at the start of the pandemic and did not originate any loans through this channel in the second quarter. Based on the trends I just mentioned, we have re-engaged in the Tier 3 space in recent weeks.

Now I’ll turn to performance in the quarter. Net of three-day payoffs, they were significantly lower year-over-year. CAF’s penetration was 42.6% compared with 42.2% a year ago. Tier 2 accounted for 22.3% of used unit sales compared with 19.7% last year and Tier 3 was up to 11.1% compared with 9.6% a year ago. Year-over-year CAF net loans originated grew by 1% to $1.8 billion as the increases in used cars in used cars sold and penetration rate were somewhat offset by lower average amount financed. For loans originated during the quarter, the weighted average contract rate charged to customers was 8.2% [Phonetic] down from 8.6% a year ago and 8.4% in the first quarter. The lower rate reflects our focus on a higher quality portfolio for much of the quarter. Portfolio interest margin as a percent of average managed receivables increased to 6% versus 5.7% in Q2 last year. Combined with our growth in receivables, this drove an increase in total interest margin of 7.4% percent, independent of any favorability in the provision for loan losses. Total CAF income for the quarter was up 29% to $147.2 million. This improvement primarily reflected a reduced loan loss provision, plus the increase in both interest margin and average managed receivables. Provision for loan losses was $26 million in Q2, which results in an ending reserve balance of $433 million, that’s 3.2% of average managed receivables which is moderately lower than at the end of Q1. Loss experience in June, July and August was significantly favorable to the expectations we set at the end of Q1, the loss reserve continues to reflect the unpredictability of the current environment and highly uncertain consumer situation. Our results in Q2 illustrate the importance of having a diverse group of lenders that can continually deliver high quality finance offers to our broad range of customers in all economic environments. In addition, having a fully functioning captive finance arm such as CAF, offers numerous contributions to the business model that are difficult to replicate. Now I’ll turn the call back over to Bill.

Right. Thank you Tom, Enrique. As I mentioned earlier, we have completed the roll out of our omni-channel offering. The powerful integration of our online and in person experiences gives us the largest addressable market within the used car industry. Along with the ability to buy online, customers are also seeking experience guidance along the way. We are uniquely capable of providing this help whenever and wherever the customers want with our centralized CECs, experienced floor sales consultants, and personalized e-commerce capabilities.

Buying a used car is still a highly — and complex purchase. Customers don’t want to be forced to interact 100% in-store or 100% online. Our competitive advantage is giving customers the option to seamlessly do as much or as little online and in person as they want. While omni is now rolled out nationwide, it is still early in its evolution and we will continue to make enhancements to meet and exceed our customers’ current and future needs. One area of focus is our CECs, although a relatively new capability for us and still maturing, they are quickly becoming more effective than our previous model. An example of how we are optimizing performance is by leveraging our data advantage and machine learning to ensure we get the right work to the right associates at the right time. We capture our customers’ online interactions combine them with the information in our customers’ data mark, and provide a truly personalized experience that is much more effective in meeting the customer needs and improving our conversion rates. We believe that we have an unmatched opportunity to create a superior customer experience by leveraging our data and technology advantages, both online and in-store.

Digital merchandising is another area of continuous improvement. By the end of this year, we will have rolled out approximately 95% of our photo studios, which provide a more immersive experience with high quality photos, 360 degree interior and exterior views, feature scoring, hotspots, and reconditioning with new part call outs. We also continue to upgrade content on our website to help customers fully research a vehicle without ever having to leave carmax.com. All this provides our customers more confidence as they progress online.

The other omni area of focus that I will highlight is our customer hub, which provides customers a means to track the progress they have made both online and in person. It is here the customers can manage certain aspects of their car buying journey. They can bookmark and see vehicles they selected online, they can submit a financing pre-approval and compare their financing options, they can also get an estimate or an actual offer for their trade in. And finally, they can complete the checkout process in the hub for the car they selected online or in-store and choose that they want a home delivery or curbside pickup.

Our omni-channel experience has been well received. Approximately 70% of our customers interacted with our CECs this quarter. Additionally, approximately 50% of our customers progress there sale remotely, up from about 42% pre-COVID. Most of these customers still chose to come to the store to complete their transaction. And approximately 30% of our customers still opted for an in-store experience only. Again, the advantage of our business model is that customers have the choice as to how they progress their experience. This is what gives us the largest addressable market.

We are focused on driving customer engagement strategies to ensure we continue to remain top of mind and the first choice for car buyers and sellers. We launched national marketing campaign last year, which has reinforced the strength of our brand and established a solid platform for future campaigns. We’ve now introduced our omni-channel nationwide. Accordingly, as we go forward our messaging will focus on clearly differentiating our brand from digital only and traditional dealer brands by demonstrating the benefits of our omni channel offering.

Additionally, we will be increasing our year-over-year marketing spend in the back half of the year to expand our teams and investments in areas such as SEO, SEM, messaging, content and social. Our goal is to drive high ROI customers to our digital properties while empowering us to create multichannel personalized campaigns. We have a unique retail customer experience that we are continuing to evolve to exceed our customers expectations. At the same time we are identifying and investing in new initiatives that we believe will also be solid contributors to our earnings growth.

All of this leads to a very exciting future, but none of this would be possible without our great associates. I want to recognize all of them and the high performance culture they maintain here at CarMax, a culture the values all individuals and perspectives. Over the past several years, we have taken on the largest transformation in our company history evolving nearly every aspect of our business. We also accomplished all these great results in one of the most challenging environments we’ve ever faced. And through it all, our associates have continued to live our values, every day by putting people first and taking care of each other. I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead.

Good morning, guys. And great execution in this environment, it is really impressive stuff. Bill, there is one statement in the press release that is kind of intriguing. You’re saying inventory was a headwind to sales in the quarter. I’m just curious if you kind of expand upon that, if you think that will be relieved here — in near term it sounds like in September it was to some degree, but also as all these omni-channel efforts bear fruit and bring customers in, how do you think about sort of the change in inventory management as your addressable market grows dramatically? And do you need to inventory more or think about inventory in a different way than you have historically?

Bill Nash — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, thank you John. Well, first of all I think omni or not omni, it won’t change how we manage our inventory. I think it’s one of the strengths of the company that we fine-tuned over the last 27 years and we continue and I can’t say enough about the team, I mean bumping up our inventory during the quarter by 50% is truly tremendous. And I think in any normal environment having that amount of inventory shortage would be a significant headwind to sales. Now having said that, we’re far from a normal environment and I think it’s hard to quantify the exact degree of how much it impacted our sales other than it absolutely had an impact of sales. But in the COVID environment, there are lot of other competitors that were light on inventory, you had some stimulus money out there, so it’s hard to know kind of what the offsets were to that — to that headwind, but again, I just go back to saying that the team has done a remarkable job both buying and producing to get us into the spot where we are today. We ended the quarter — we were still light on inventory when we ended the quarter, but as of today we feel really good about our total inventory position.

Okay. I’m sorry just one follow-up real quick, I mean on the — in the future as omni-channel expands, I mean would you think you need to bump up your inventories, you have to go with that or would you just be turning and be much more efficient on inventory? Just trying to gauge if inventory would go up 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50%, as these efforts really take off and if there were needed to be something else in the mix? Or are you just look [Speech Overlap]

Bill Nash — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I mean we went down the omni path because we expect this. This is a better customer experience, and we expect to sell more cars. And if we are selling more cars that will also be reflected in our inventory. We’ll have — we’ll have more inventory. So and I think So and I think that’s the way we managed the business for the last 27 years and I don’t see that deviating. So as we have more sales, we will have more inventory.

John Murphy — Bank of America — Analyst

Good morning. I guess a question on customer awareness of omni-channel. I’m glad to hear you’re going to be bulking up the marketing around that and that’s going happen in this fiscal year. But do you have any measures as to what kind of broader customer awareness is nationally versus maybe Atlanta where you started? And then a corollary question, that is just the tail. Given this is a long purchase cycle, in those early markets, do you continue to see that tail of omni-channel relative to kind of the more recent markets where you rolled it out? If that that makes sense.

Bill Nash — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, so Sharon, I think first of all for the broad awareness, I mean I think now is the time to really let customers know that hey, everything that’s been great about CarMax is still there, but we have a lot of new capability. So we really haven’t unleashed that up to this point. I mean we had some marketing campaigns, I can’t give any specific market awareness about omni-channel, but it is one of the reasons why we’re going to step up advertising as we go forward. As far as how we feel, if I look at our older markets, say the Atlanta market, we feel great. We feel great about the — the gains that we’re seeing in the markets, we also feel great about the awareness because obviously it’s been around a little bit longer. But I do think the advertising message going forward is going to be — is going to be different and we’ll make sure that people understand the difference between us and traditional dealers and online competitors.

Bill, just a follow-up. How quickly are we going to see the new marketing?

Bill Nash — President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. And Celeste, best wishes to you. Thanks for all your support. Question on the wholesale business, wholesale GPU was up $174, how much of that is a byproduct of higher prices versus a lower cost to process the vehicle? And then, to what extent has the pivot to digital auctions increased the number of buyers at auction from like a broader geographic radius? Thanks.

Bill Nash — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, good morning, Craig. Yes, the wholesale performance was outstanding. And I think a lot of it was driven by the appreciation, you know it’s interesting as COVID unfolded we saw some of the most rapid depreciation in a very short period of time. We also saw the most rapid appreciation. I think from the depths of COVID, there is probably a $3,000 to $4,000 swing in vehicle value. So obviously that’s going up and appreciating that, that certainly is a tailwind, but I would minimize the execution of our teams as well especially, early on in the quarter there was a lack of supply lot of this stuff because some of the traditional auctions just weren’t open and up and running and our team pivoted quickly, got the sales. All of our sales virtually, they continue to be all virtually, we’re working through individual local mandates as far as when we can open them back up. But our goal will be to get our sales physically opened again, but also complement them with the simulcast and that’s the plan as we open up the new auctions going forward.

As far as the impact of the digital, look I think having digital will do nothing but enhance the overall experience because — will hopefully open up the door to more participants. And you know, if you have more folks at your auctions, hopefully that drives the price up and then we can offer more in our appraisal lane. And I think you saw that, I mean we’re really proud — we had that record buy rate this quarter and it’s not — it’s not by a little bit, it’s by a lot. We were — traditionally here lately we’ve been in the low 30s and now with this — what we saw this quarter, it was the high 30s. So it was a — it was a substantial step-up.

Thanks Craig.Our next question comes from Seth Basham from Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Thanks and good morning. Can you give us a little bit more color on your gross profit per unit on the retail side through the quarter, how that trended? And what your outlook is as it relates to that?

Bill Nash — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think the GPU is fairly consistent throughout the whole quarter. I mean, I think we’ve been able to prove that we can manage in all different types of environments, the GPU and I don’t — I don’t see any reason going forward that we wouldn’t be able to continue into that traditional range but I always give the caveat that we continue to test and check pricing elasticity because we want to make sure that we’re driving the most total gross profit dollars. So I think as you look forward, I don’t see a reason why we can’t maintain those GPUs.

Seth Basham — Wedbush Securities — Analyst

That’s helpful. And as a follow-up, you mentioned some efforts around strategic sourcing. Could you provide some more color on what you’re referencing there?

Bill Nash — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, so I think first and foremost, we want to accelerate and improve in our — in our core buying channel. So that’s both offsite and the in-store appraise line. And the way I would think about that is, it’s not only our processes, but leveraging data and technology better. And I think that’s important because we’re the largest buyer of used cars in the US and we value more than 6 million cars on an annual basis. So continuing to make incremental changes there is significant. We also want to open up some new buying channels and expand our capabilities with some of our partnerships and other businesses. And then I think another area that I kind of put into the vehicle acquisition bucket is we will continue to invest in our wholesale business. We’re working on a new auction platform, the auction platform has been here since I started CarMax and it’s time to upgrade that. So the way we think about it is on a bunch of different fronts.

