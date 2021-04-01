Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
CarMax Inc (KMX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
KMX Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call Apr. 01, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning. My name is Carol, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the CarMax Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call.
[Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Stacy Frole, Vice President, Investor Relations.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Earnings Infographic: Micron (MU) stock gains on strong Q2 results
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and earnings for the second quarter. The market responded positively to the impressive results and the chipmaker's stock gained during Wednesday's extended
Lululemon (LULU) expects pandemic tailwinds to continue in a post-COVID-19 world
Shares of Lululemon Athletic Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) have gained 67% in the past 12 months. The company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results a day ago beating market estimates on
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 4.6% to $32.8 billion. It is up 3.5% on a constant currency basis, excluding sales from