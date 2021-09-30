CarMax (KMX) beats Q2 estimates: Infographic

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) reported second-quarter 2022 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday.
The company reported a 48.7% increase in Q2 revenues to $8 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus.
Earnings of $285 million or $1.72 per share were weaker compared to $297 or $1.79 per share compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
