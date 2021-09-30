Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance, Retail

CarMax (KMX) beats Q2 estimates: Infographic

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) reported second-quarter 2022 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday.

The company reported a 48.7% increase in Q2 revenues to $8 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus.

Earnings of $285 million or $1.72 per share were weaker compared to $297 or $1.79 per share compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Most Popular

United Natural Foods (UNFI): Four factors that work in favor of this food wholesaler

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) were up over 9% on Wednesday. The stock has jumped 221% thus far this year and 245% over the past 12 months.

Baidu (BIDU) stock looks poised for a revival. Should you buy the dip?

China-based internet search provider Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has been busy diversifying its business into non-core areas like autonomous driving and AI-powered gadgets to stay relevant in the country’s booming

MU Earnings: Micron delivers stronger-than-expected Q4 results but stock dips

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Tuesday said its fourth-quarter revenues and profit increased in double-digits, aided by strong demand growth. The results also came in above the market's projection, but

Tags

carCar retailerFinanceMost Readretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top