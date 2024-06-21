Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
CarMax (KMX) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales and operating revenues decreased 7.5% year-over-year to $7.1 billion.
Net earnings decreased 33% to $152.4 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to last year.
Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 358,817, a decline of 5.3% from the year-ago period.
Prior performance
