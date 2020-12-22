CarMax reports earnings above estimates in Q3

Carmax (NYSE: KMX) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The software company reported Q3 revenue of $5.18 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.42 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.

KMX stock fell 1.9% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 12% since the beginning of this year.

CEO Bill Nash said, “Despite the near-term market challenges due to the trajectory of the pandemic, our fundamentals remain robust and reflect the strength of our diversified business model spanning retail, wholesale, and auto finance.”

Prior performance