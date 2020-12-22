CarMax reports earnings above estimates in Q3

Carmax (NYSE: KMX) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The software company reported Q3 revenue of $5.18 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.42 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.
KMX stock fell 1.9% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 12% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for CarMax Q3 2021 earnings call transcript
CEO Bill Nash said, “Despite the near-term market challenges due to the trajectory of the pandemic, our fundamentals remain robust and reflect the strength of our diversified business model spanning retail, wholesale, and auto finance.”
