Caterpillar (CAT) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Sales and revenues declined 23% year-over-year to $9.9 billion, due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services.
Net profit amounted to $668 million, or $1.22 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $2.66 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $1.34.
