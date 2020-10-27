Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Jennifer Driscoll — Investor Relations

Thanks Jason. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Caterpillar’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. Today, I’m joined by Jim Umpleby, Chairman of the Board and CEO; Andrew Bonfield, Chief Financial Officer; Kyle Epley, Vice President of the Global Finance Services Division; and Rob Rengel, Senior IR Manager.

On the call we're expanding on our earnings news release and sales to users, which we issued earlier this morning.



This quarter included a $0.12 per share remeasurement loss, resulting from the settlement of pension obligations. We provide a non-GAAP reconciliation in the appendix to this morning's news release. There is also a backlog information in a couple of things. So in a moment Andrew will update you on our third quarter results and our financial position, but first, please turn to Slide 3 as I hand you over to our Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby.

Jim Umpleby — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jennifer. Thanks everyone for joining the call. I’m proud of how our global team has performed in a challenging environment, providing the essential products and services that enable our customers to support a world in need. We continue to leverage our strong safety culture, remaining both safe and productive in this pandemic altered work environment. We remain committed to our strategy launched in 2017, which is based on operational excellence, expanded offerings and services.

The operational excellence element of our strategy has served us well resulting in disciplined management of structural costs. As a result, we went into the pandemic with a strong balance sheet and have continued to invest in expanded offerings and services to make our customers more successful. We’re introducing several new products and are enhancing our digital capabilities.

Now, I’ll briefly cover our third quarter results starting with Slide 4. While earnings — while sales, earnings and profit per share declined versus the prior year’s quarter, our performance in the quarter was better than we expected. Third quarter sales and revenues of $9.9 billion decreased by 23%. Lower sales volume drove the decline primarily due to lower end user demand.

In addition, dealers decreased inventory by $600 million this quarter versus a decrease of $400 million in the third quarter of 2019. That was more of a decrease than we anticipated. With dealers having reduced their inventories by $1.8 billion [Phonetic] year to date, we now estimate they will reduce their inventories by about $2.5 billion by year-end.

This morning we also reported three months sales to users, which decreased by 22% versus the previous year. This was similar to the second quarter’s trend and about in line with our assumptions. Machine sales to users decreased by 20% driven by a 31% decline in North America. Asia Pacific overall was flat, reflecting higher demand from China offset by declines in other countries in the region. Energy and transportation sales to users decreased by 27% with declines primarily driven by oil and gas and industrial applications.

Profit per share in the third quarter of 2020 was $1.22 versus $2.66 in the third quarter of 2019. Turning to Slide 5, we believe it’s helpful to also compare the third quarter against the second as both periods were impacted by COVID-19. The second — the third and second quarters of this year were roughly similar. Sales were only slightly lower in the third quarter compared to the second, down about $100 million or 1%. Sales are typically lower seasonally in the third quarter versus the second. Sales were essentially flat across our three main segments.

While sales came in largely in line with our expectations, our operating margin performance was better than we anticipated. Third quarter margins were 10%, 220 basis point improvement from the 7.8% we reported in the second quarter. The margin improvement came from a combination of cost control, favorable geographic mix and better factory efficiencies than we anticipated.

Looking at sequential margins for the segments, Construction Industries margins led the way with favorable price due to less of an impact from geographic mix and operating efficiencies. The higher margins in Resource Industries reflected favorable manufacturing costs that more than offset unfavorable price. Energy & Transportation margins declined relative to the second quarter. E&T had an unfavorable mix including reduced sales from oil and gas, mainly in solar turbines.

As you know, solar’s business tends to be lumpy. In addition, margins in E&T were impacted by some non-recurring items. Next, I’ll comment on the third quarter 2020 sales to users data released today, versus the data from the second quarter of this year. The 20% decline in the third quarter of 2020 machine sales was a 3 percentage point improvement over the decline in the second quarter of 2020. That was about what we expected.

For Construction Industries, most regions reported less of a decline in year-over-year sales to users in the third quarter when compared to the second quarter year-over-year sales — year-over-year performance. Stronger residential construction benefited our construction industry segment. Asia-Pacific remain positive driven by continued strong demand in China.

Sales to users in resource industries declined sequentially as North America remained low particularly in heavy construction, quarry and aggregates, while other regions continue to see lumpiness across the segment. Energy and transportation sales to users declined by 27% during the third quarter of 2020 compared with an 18% decrease reported in this year’s second quarter.

As expected, reduced demand in oil and gas contributed to the decline. Power generation continue to fluctuate while industrial remained weak. Transportation improved as reported declines moderated in the third quarter versus the second quarter of 2020. Turning to Slide 6, as we look ahead for the end markets we serve at Caterpillar, much still depends on the pandemic and its impact on the global economy.

While the situation remains fluid, overall, we are cautiously optimistic. We continue to work closely with our suppliers to be well positioned to meet changes in market demand. We’re maintaining good product availability levels for the vast majority of our products. Availability of our aftermarket parts is solid as well.

I’ll share some thoughts on demand trends for the fourth quarter in each of our end markets based on what we see today. Overall, we expect sales and end user demand to improve in the fourth quarter compared to the third. This follows our typical seasonal trends. End-user demand should improve going into next year as well.

For Construction Industries, we expect stronger sales and end-user demand in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. The percentage reduction in year-over-year sales to users should also improve in the fourth quarter compared to what we saw in the third. Recovery in North America provides a boost as low interest rates, home builder confidence and growth in housing starts support demand for our smaller machines which are built by our building construction products division.

In China, we expect our construction business to continue to be strong due to government spending on infrastructure and building activity. Based on what we see today, the strength in China should continue going into next year. We anticipate non-residential construction will remain subdued in North America in the fourth quarter as — machine sales for oil and gas-related activity.

Overall, based on what we see today, we expect end markets for Construction Industries to continue to improve. As I mentioned earlier, the situation remains fluid. Turning to Resource Industries, we expect higher sales in the fourth quarter compared to the third, with sales to users improving versus the third quarter as well, although down slightly year-over-year in a business that tends to be lumpy.

We’re encouraged by continued solid quoting activity in mining and orders picked up in the third quarter compared to the second. We have some large — large tenders pending for deliveries that will be spread over the next few years. The tender activity is particularly strong in large mining truck and large tractors. Demand for base metal commodities is expected to remain strong. Aftermarket part sales are expected to improve as machine utilization overall is high. Many miners have deferred rebuilds in some maintenance in the next year. Mining capex is expected to increase over the next 12 months. Based on everything we’re seeing, we remain optimistic about improving conditions in mining.

We expect heavy construction in quarry and aggregates and resource industries to remain weak in the near term, particularly in North America. In addition, our autonomous mining trucks continue to gain traction, with customers continuing to report improvements in efficiencies and safety on autonomous mining sites.

We have over 340 autonomous trucks running now and expect to approach 400 by year-end. Sales in Energy & Transportation are typically higher in the fourth quarter including stronger sales to users compared to the third quarter. We expect that trend to continue this year. We see continued challenges, we’re reciprocating engines in North American oil and gas during the fourth quarter, however, we are encouraged by recent comments made by industry participants in well servicing.

For power generation, we expect to increase data center activity to create higher demand in reciprocating engines. As is typical, solar should have its best sales quarter of the year in the fourth quarter. However, solar sales will likely be lower than in previous years as we are seeing some customers delay maintenance in the next year, which will also impact E&T’s mix in the fourth quarter.

In addition, in the fourth quarter, we expect the timing of product development investments to have a negative margin impact on E&T. Meanwhile, demand for industrial engines and transportation is expected to show some improvement, but continue to reflect the dynamics in the markets they serve. Before moving of to energy and transportation, let me comment on the agreement we signed earlier this month to acquire Weir Oil & Gas business.

We see a strong strategic fit between the Weir Oil & Gas and our current offerings in oil and gas. It comes with a strong services business and would expand our product portfolio to one of the broadest in the well service industry. Our goal is to make our customers more successful with us, than with competitors and upon closing this acquisition would give us a more complete solution in this space. We view this as an opportunistic time to strengthen our lineup of oil and gas products and services, and importantly, we believe the transaction economics will prove attractive even if oil prices remain low.

Andrew will share the details on the fourth quarter assumptions in a few moments. Overall, versus the third quarter, we’re looking for stronger volume performance, improved operating margins and additional dealer inventory reductions. We expect to be well positioned as we move into 2021. Turning to Slide 7, we said at our 2019 Investor Day that we intend to return substantially all of our ME&T free cash flow to shareholders through the cycles.

Year-to-date, we’ve returned $2.8 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. As we said last quarter, our share repurchase plan will remain suspended through calendar year-end. In the third quarter, we returned about $560 million to shareholders through our quarterly dividend. We are proud of our Aristocrat status, where for 27 consecutive years including 2020 we paid higher annual dividends to shareholders. The dividend remains a high priority through all economic cycles.

All decisions concerning the dividend are made by our Board of Directors, but we anticipate increasing our dividend again next year. Before closing, let me mention two other important things. The retirements at year-end of Bill Ainsworth, Group President of Energy & Transportation and Ramin Younessi, Group President of Construction Industries. We thank Billy and Ramin for their significant contributions to Caterpillar and wish them all the best in retirement.

We also welcome Tony Fassino and Joe Creed to the Executive Office. I’d also like to mention that the Caterpillar team is proud to have been recently recognized by the Wall Street Journal as number 19 on its list of the most sustainably managed companies in the world. The new ranking assessed more than 5,500 publicly traded companies around the world.

In summary, as we continue to execute our strategy for profitable growth, we’re investing in services and expanded offerings to better serve our customers. We’re improving operational excellence, which includes working more safely than ever and making our cost structure more flexible and competitive. We’ll be able to react quickly and are well positioned for changes in market demand. We will emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger Company.

Now, let me turn it over to Andrew.

Andrew R.J. Bonfield — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jim and good morning everyone. I’ll start on Slide 8, with a recap of our third quarter results. Then, I will walk you through the segment results and free cash flow, touch on the fourth quarter outlook and finish with our cash and liquidity position.

To summarize, sales and revenues declined by 23% to $9.9 billion. Operating profit decreased by 51% to $985 million. Third quarter 2020 profit per share was $1.22. This included pretax re-measurement losses of $77 million or $0.12 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligation. Adjusted profit per share was $1.34. A $93 million or $0.17 per share discrete tax benefit is included in both our profit per share and adjusted profit per share figures.

Last year’s profit per share for the third quarter was $2.66. Overall, sales and revenues finished very close to what we thought in July with the operating margin being better than we anticipated although this was partially offset by negative foreign exchange impacts and lower investment income.

As shown on Slide 9, the topline declined by $2.9 billion of which $2.6 billion were due to lower volume. A $200 million year-on-year improvement in dealer inventory also contributed to the decrease. As Jim mentioned, sales to users overall decreased by 22% for the quarter. Sales to users for Construction Industries declined by 15%. Within that number, Asia Pacific was a bright spot. It rose 4% benefiting from stimulus spending in China where the industry is actually up year-to-date.

North America, while down 27% improved from the second quarter trend. Resource Industries, which does tend to be lumpy, had some unfavorable timing and a 31% year-over-year decline, mainly due to weakness in North America and Latin America. Energy and Transportation sales to users decreased by 27%. This reflected lower levels of activity for reciprocating on the gas engines, particularly in North America.

We also had unfavorable timing in our solar turbines business and lower sales to users in industrial applications. As you would expect both Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation sales to users have been impacted more significantly this quarter, as these products tend to have a longer lead time between when the order is received and when delivery of the final product is made to the customer by the dealers. Dealers decreased inventory by $600 million this quarter. That compares to the decrease of $400 million in the third quarter of last year.

The slight improvement in machine sales to users quarter over quarter enables dealers to reduce inventory more than we anticipated. Dealers have reduced inventory by $1.8 billion year to date. I’ll comment on our expectations for fourth quarter movements in the dealer inventory in a few moments. Sales decreases versus the prior year were fairly consistent among the three primary segments.

Sales declined in construction industries by 23%, while sales from Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation declined by 21% and 24% respectively. Looking at the geographic region, sales were most resilient in Asia Pacific, driven by healthy demand in China. While sales in North America and Latin America were fairly challenged, the percentage decline was less pronounced than we saw in the second quarter of 2020. This was driven by better relative performance in construction industries. Unfavorable price realization of $121 million was less of an issue than last quarter and reflected many changes in geographic mix within construction industries and resource industries. Machine orders increased by double digits percent, comparing the third quarter versus the second quarter.

This is one reason we believe that despite the destocking, dealers are seemingly more confident about the future. We saw dealers become more positive about demand in construction industries. We also our solar turbines backlog increase slightly compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Now on Slide 10. Operating profit for the third quarter fell by 51% to $985 million. Volume declines were the primary driver of the decrease. Favorable short-term incentive compensation helped partially offset that. Lower manufacturing costs also helped mitigate the effects of lower volume. We delivered an operating margin of 10.0%, a 220 basis points improvement compared with a 7.8% operating margin in the second quarter of 2020. As I mentioned, this was better than we expected and primarily reflected good cost control, slightly more favorable geographic mix and better factory efficiency.

Restructuring expense for the quarter was $112 million compared with $24 million in the third quarter of 2019. We continue to make progress addressing certain challenged products as we committed to doing so at the beginning of the year. This quarter we completed the contemplation process related to closing the Dortmund facility in Germany.

This facility manufactures the productivity cost of hydraulic mining shovels. We are considering locations closer to our end customer and supply base. This will help us to improve our competitiveness in this market segment. Pre-tax profit was impacted by foreign exchange losses and lower investment income due to lower interest rates.

And as I mentioned earlier, profit per share was $1.22 and adjusted profit per share was $1.34. Now, I’ll discuss the individual segments results for the third quarter, beginning on Slide 11. For Construction Industries, sales decreased by 23% to $4.1 billion. Volume declined due to low end user demand and changes in dealer inventories. End-user demand decreased in North America, fueled by declines in pipeline and road construction related sales.

Dealers also reduced the inventories principally in North America with a more significant decrease during the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The segment’s third quarter operating profit decreased by 38% to $585 million reflecting the volume decrease and the unfavorable price realization impacted by geographic mix of sales. Lower manufacturing costs and favorable short-term incentive compensation expense provide an offset. The margin declined by 340 basis points to 14.4%.

As shown on Slide 12, resource industry sales decreased by 21% in the third quarter to $1.8 billion. We saw lower enduser demand for equipment supporting heavy construction, quarry and aggregates and mining. We also saw lower aftermarket part sales in part due to customers deferring maintenance and rebuilds. In addition, unfavorable price realization contributed to the reduction in revenue. Specific to mining, the timing of deliveries in this lumpy business impacted sales. But as Jim mentioned, we expect fourth quarter sales for mining applications to improve versus the third quarter. The parked truck percentage has stayed low as activity and production continues to improve.

We saw lower machine sales across all markets, but it was primarily in North America and Latin America. Third quarter profit decreased to $167 million. The segment’s operating margin declined by 430 basis points to 9.2% due to the volume decrease and unfavorable price partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs as well as short-term incentive compensation expense.

Turning to Slide 13. Third quarter sales of energy and transportation declined by 24% to $4.2 billion. That included a 41% decline — sales decline in oil and gas. Demand slowed in North America for reciprocating engines using gas compression. Power generation sales decreased as well, down 8%. This was primarily due to lower sales volumes in engine aftermarket parts and small reciprocating engines as well as turbines and turbine related services. An increase in large reciprocating engines partially — help partially offset those declines. Industrial and transportation, sales decreased by 26% and 19% respectively.

Rail sales declined on lower locomotive deliveries and related services revenues primarily in North America. Profit for the segment decreased by 52% to $492 million driven by lower volume. The segment’s operating margin declined by 690 basis points to 11.8%, as well as the negative volume impact margins were also affected by positive one-time items in 2019, and negative one-time items in 2020.

Moving to Slide 14 to wrap up our segment commentary. Financial products revenue decreased by 16% to $724 million. This was due to lower average financing rates across all regions and lower average earning assets. The latter reflected lower purchase receivables from Caterpillar Inc associated with the volume declines. Profitability decreased by 35% in the third quarter to $142 million led by higher provision for credit losses, a lower net yield and the lower asset base. The increase in provision expense was primarily due to lower valuations on collateral that is held to support marine vessel financing — finance receivables and certain oil and gas assets.

CAT Financial continues to support our dealers and customers during this challenging time. Overall, our customers are in good shape. Credit applications are at healthy levels, about flat with last quarter and up 15% year-over-year. Past dues were 3.81% in the third quarter, up 7 basis points from the second quarter. Our customer care programs were successful as request to — modifications have been very limited.

In the United States, second request [Phonetic] only represent about 1% of our customer retail portfolio, while the global percentage remains in the low single-digit percent range. Over 90% of customers who loans were modified have now exited their first modification period and the vast majority have resumed timely payments.

As is always the case, CAT Financial will continue to work closely with their customers as they manage the COVID-19 impacts on their businesses and cash flow. Now on Slide 15. Free cash flow for Machinery Energy & Transportation was about $900 million in the quarter, a decrease of about $200 million versus the third quarter of 2019, but up about $400 million versus the second quarter of this year.

Lower profit was partially offset by favorable cash impacts from working capital as accounts payable improved. We continue to hold a high level of inventory including components and other work in process to ensure the customers will not be impacted by potential supply disruptions and to make sure we are able to respond quickly to improved demand. Whilst we are not providing annual guidance, we do have a few thoughts on the fourth quarter that may be helpful for your modeling purposes as shown on Slide 16.

Overall, we expect to see less of a decline in end user demand in the fourth quarter compared with the third, based on what we hear from dealers and see in orders. Seasonally, the fourth quarter is also typically larger than the third. Sales and services are expected to continue to outperform original equipment for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

We now expect our dealers will reduce their inventories by about $2.5 billion by year-end versus our prior assumption of more than $2 billion. For the fourth quarter that would translate to a reduction of around $700 million, which is similar to the reduction we saw in the fourth quarter 2019. The important point is, we expect this reduction will enable us to begin 2021 with positive momentum as we’d expect to be producing much closer to demand.

I remind you, though, that the dealers are independent businesses and they manage their own inventories. Overall, we expect an improvement in operating margins versus the third quarter. Keep in mind we continue to lap some of the benefits of the material cost reductions, which began in the second half of 2019. And we also do normally see a seasonal reduction in gross margins in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter will benefit from savings on incentive compensation. Overall, we do therefore expect an improvement in operating margins quarter-on-quarter.

We currently expect about $400 million in total restructuring expenses for the year. This implies restructuring expense of around $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with only about $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. More importantly, we continue to make progress addressing challenged products including the Dortmund facility action, I mentioned earlier.

These efforts will continue to increase our efficiency and competitiveness as we move forward. In total, we expect about $300 million of the $400 million spend to relate to these challenged products. We also expect the tax charge to increase in the fourth quarter as we do not expect any discrete tax items at this time. Now turning to Slide 17, and our financial position. Earlier this month, we declared our normal quarterly dividend to $1.03 per share, which translates around $560 million per quarter.

Including share repurchases made earlier this year, we’ve returned $2.8 billion to shareholders year-to-date. In April, we suspended our share repurchase program due to uncertainties associated with COVID-19 and then extended that through to the end of the calendar year.

Our commitment for our Investor Day in May 2019 is unchanged and we intend to return substantially all our ME&T free cash flow to shareholders through the cycles. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, which we can use for compelling M&A opportunities. As Jim mentioned, earlier this month, we announced an agreement to purchase the Weir Group’s oil and gas business for $405 million in cash. It’s a financially attractive transaction even without a recovery in oil prices.

Combining Weir’s established Pressure Pumping and Pressure Control portfolio with our own engines and transmissions enables us to create additional value for customers. The proposal also enhances our ability to provide services to oil and gas customers. Its results will be included within our Energy & Transportation segment upon closing. This acquisition comes at a time when some valuations are compelling. It’s consistent with our strategy of investing for long-term profitable growth.

We ended the third quarter with a strong financial profile, including $9.3 billion in enterprise cash and over $14 billion in enterprise liquidity. Our credit ratings remains strong. We’ve shown our resilience in the current environment and we will emerge an even stronger Company.

So finally, let’s turn to Slide 18 and let me recap today’s key points. We continue to execute our strategy for profitable growth. We’re investing in services and expanding offerings while improving operational excellence. In the third quarter, we improved operating margins versus the second quarter. We see improved margins and stronger volumes in the fourth quarter. With dealer inventory coming down by $2.5 billion, we’ll start 2021 well positioned for changes in market demand.

And we will emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger Company. With that, I’ll hand it back to Jason to prepare for the Q&A session.

Jennifer Driscoll — Investor Relations

Operator, we're ready for our first question.

