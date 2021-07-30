Caterpillar reports a 29% rise in revenue in Q1

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The manufacturer of construction machinery and equipment reported Q2 revenue of $12.9 billion, up 29% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.60 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
CAT shares were down 0.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 17% since the beginning of this year.
(The story will be updated with an earnings AlphaGraphics shortly)
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Caterpillar Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Mastercard (MA) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. GAAP net income rose 46% to $2.1 billion while adjusted
Yum! Brands posts strong results in Q2: Infographic
Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported Q2 revenue of $1.6 billion, up 34% year-over-year and higher
Infographic: Highlights of Merck & Co. (MRK)Q2 2021 earnings report
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2021. Worldwide sales edged up 22% year-over-year to $11.4 billion but failed to match the