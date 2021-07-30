Caterpillar reports a 29% rise in revenue in Q1

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The manufacturer of construction machinery and equipment reported Q2 revenue of $12.9 billion, up 29% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.60 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

CAT shares were down 0.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 17% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance