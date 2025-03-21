CCL Infographic: Carnival Corp. swings to adjusted profit in Q1 on higher revenues

Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE: CCL) Friday reported an increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025. The cruise line operator reported a profit for the quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss last year.

First-quarter revenues increased to $5.81 billion from $5.41 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting continued strong demand.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share for Q1, vs. a loss of $0.14 per share in the first quarter of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $78 million or $0.06 per share in the February quarter, compared to a loss of $214 million or $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Prior Performance