CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL): Q2 earnings highlights

Centurylink (NYSE: CTL) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. Both revenue and EPS for the quarter came in better than the Wall Street projections.

CTL shares rose 4.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 31% so far this year.

CFO Neel Dev said, “We are lowering our interest expense outlook for the year by about $100 million, driven by progress on our deleveraging and refinancing initiatives along with a low-interest-rate environment.”

