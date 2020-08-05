CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL): Q2 earnings highlights

Centurylink (NYSE: CTL) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. Both revenue and EPS for the quarter came in better than the Wall Street projections.
CTL shares rose 4.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 31% so far this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Centurylink Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
CFO Neel Dev said, “We are lowering our interest expense outlook for the year by about $100 million, driven by progress on our deleveraging and refinancing initiatives along with a low-interest-rate environment.”
