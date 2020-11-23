Categories Earnings Calls, Retail

Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Children’s Place Inc.  (NASDAQ: PLCE) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 19, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Jane Elfers — President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike Scarpa — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Jim Chartier — Monness, Crespi, Hardt — Analyst

Adrienne Yih — Barclays — Analyst

David Buckley — Bank of America-Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Susan Anderson — B. Riley FBR — Analyst

Marni Shapiro — The Retail Tracker — Analyst


To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23

After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed

US retailers and the holiday season – TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) saw sales slightly drop during the third quarter of 2021 while earnings benefited from lower tax rates. Open-only comp store sales were down 5%

Usio: An under-the-radar fintech firm

Value investors have long viewed the fintech industry as a gold mine of opportunities in the years to come, with payment processing services carrying a fair share of interest. Those

Listen On

Tags

apparel

Related Articles

Top