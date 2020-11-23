Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Nov. 19, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Jane Elfers — President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Scarpa — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst
Jim Chartier — Monness, Crespi, Hardt — Analyst
Adrienne Yih — Barclays — Analyst
David Buckley — Bank of America-Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Susan Anderson — B. Riley FBR — Analyst
Marni Shapiro — The Retail Tracker — Analyst
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23
After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed
US retailers and the holiday season – TJX Companies (TJX)
The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) saw sales slightly drop during the third quarter of 2021 while earnings benefited from lower tax rates. Open-only comp store sales were down 5%
Usio: An under-the-radar fintech firm
Value investors have long viewed the fintech industry as a gold mine of opportunities in the years to come, with payment processing services carrying a fair share of interest. Those