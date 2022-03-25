China Online Education Group (COE) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Ni Yan — Investor Relations

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Long Lin — Benchmark Company — Analyst

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for China Online Education Group’s Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today’s conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mrs. Ni Yan [Phonetic], Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Ni.

Ni Yan — Investor Relations

Hello everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call of China Online Education Group, also known as 51Talk. The Company’s results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings press release and financials of Company’s distribution list within the IR section of our website at ir.51talk.com. Mr. Jack Huang, our Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Min Xu, our Chief Financial Officer will begin with some prepared remarks. Following the prepared remarks, Mr. Liming Zhang, our Chief Operating Officer will also try to come for our Q&A session.

Before we continue, please note that today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as such the company’s results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s Form 20-F and other public filings accepted with US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable law.

Please also note that 51Talk’s earnings press release and its conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. 51Talk’s press release consist of a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Jack Huang. Please go ahead.

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call. In response to the changes in the government regulations related to After-School Tutoring, we have taken measures to restructure our business, so that the Company’s 2022 strategy were clearly focused on overseas business. In the fourth quarter, overseas business net gross billings have reached $2.9 million, more than triple Q3 net gross billings. As the overseas business momentum continues to build, we have extended our product offerings to students in more than 50 countries and regions outside Mainland China. We have been able to leverage our strength for high quality teacher resources, interactive curriculum and advanced technology platform to quickly establish our presence in the new markets.

We will stick with our proven business model which balances growth with profitability and were proven in Mainland China market. We are excited for exploring opportunities in overseas markets which allow our Filipino teachers to help more students in the world to be able to talk to the world. In order to comply with applicable laws and regulations and allow our listing company to focus on the overseas business, I have sent a proposal to our board to acquire the Company’s Mainland China business. Meanwhile, I will continue to lead our listing company as the Chairman of the Board and the CEO to drive the growth in the overseas markets. And the Board has formed a special committee to evaluate my proposal.

With that, I will now turn the call to our CFO, Xu Min.

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jack. Hello everyone. We concluded 2021 with RMB2.2 billion revenue, a 5.5% increase from last year. Non-GAAP net income for 2021 was RMB133 million, representing a non-GAAP net margin of 6.1%. We have streamlined our operations to meet our smaller scale. As a result, the fourth quarter operating expenses were RMB321 million, representing 30% decrease from the second quarter. Net revenues for Q3 and Q4 of 2021 were RMB574 million and RMB413 million respectively, representing a sequential decline of 1% and 28%. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption in Q4 was 299,000, a 20% sequential decline from 376,000 for Q3. Gross margin for Q3 and Q4 was 73.5% and 78.6% respectively.

Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 63% in Q3 and 77% in Q4. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for Q3 were RMB191 million, down 39% sequentially. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for Q4 were RMB235 million, among which RMB124 million were due to deferred sales and marketing expenses write-off. Excluding the write-off, Q4 non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses would have been RMB111 million, down 42% sequentially. Non-GAAP product development expenses for Q3 were RMB39 million, down 38% sequentially. Non-GAAP product development expenses for Q4 were RMB16 million, down 60% sequentially. Non-GAAP G&A expenses for Q3 were RMB101 million, among which RMB51 million was restructuring cost. Excluding the restructuring cost, Q3 G&A expenses would have been RMB50 million, down 34% sequentially. Non-GAAP G&A expenses for Q4 were RMB67 million, among which RMB22 million was restructuring cost. Excluding the restructuring costs, Q4 G&A expenses would have been RMB45 million, down 10% sequentially.

Q3 impairment loss of RMB31.8 million was due to goodwill and intangible asset write-off related to acquisitions. Other income for Q3 was due to RMB6.0 million super deduction credit. Q4 impairment loss of RMB0.4 million was due to intangible asset write-off related to employee performance evaluation system. Other income for Q4 was due to RMB0.6 million super deduction of credit. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB64 million in Q3 and RMB7 million in Q4, representing 11% and 2% operating margin, respectively. Interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was negative RMB7 million due to RMB15 million reversal of interest income accrual from the time deposit early withdrawal, partially offset by interest income of RMB8 million. Other income for Q4 was RMB8 million, mainly due to government subsidy. Non-GAAP net income was RMB79 million in Q3 and RMB55 million in Q4, representing 14% and 13% net margin respectively. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was RMB0.23 in Q3 and RMB0.16 in Q4.

Company’s total cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and the short-term investments were RMB1.3 billion at the end of Q3 and there was no restricted cash. The company’s total cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, short-term investments and restricted cash were RMB0.99 billion at the end of Q4 and among which RMB50.6 million were restricted cash, which was advances from students under the government supervision. Advances from students were RMB2.3 billion at the end of Q3 and RMB1.8 billion at the end of Q4. The gap between advances from students and the cash balance has decreased from RMB1,052 million in Q2 to RMB997 million in Q3 and then to RMB775 million in Q4.

For more of our 2021 full year and Q3, Q4 results, please refer to our earnings press release.

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2022, we currently expect the net gross billing of overseas business to be between $4.4 million and $4.6 million, representing sequential growth between 52% to 59%. The above outlook is based on our current market condition and reflects the company’s current and preliminary estimate of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call to questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take the first question from Long Lin from the Benchmark Company.

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

Hello Long. We cannot hear you. You might be muted.

Long Lin — Benchmark Company — Analyst

Hi, sorry. Can you hear me now?

Operator

Yeah.

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Long Lin — Benchmark Company — Analyst

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. So my question is about your overseas business. Just wanted to get a sense of the growth potential for the overseas expansion and where do you see your key markets and how conduct is these markets for your services.

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

So I’ll take this question. Hey Jack, you want to take this question?

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

Okay.

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Yeah. Thank you for the questions. So we are very positive on the potential of our overseas market. We’ve done a lot of work and we see this market size is huge. And in addition, the overseas market is actually very similar to Chinese market and we look at the global market — in 2022, our focus will be in Southeast Asia and in this country are actually very, very similar to China in terms of English education demand, especially K12 English education demand.

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

So there is another very crucial factor that the COVID-19 continue to drive the demand for online education in Southeast Asia, very similar to what was happening in China in 2020 and we see the penetration of online education increase dramatically and we started our overseas spin in Q3 2021 and already we are able to achieve $2.9 million gross billing in Q4, which more than tripled the gross billing in Q3 and we also gave the guidance for Q1, which represent a more than 50% sequential increase.

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

And we see online English education to be probably the largest segment in terms of our online language learning and we see very limited competition in this target market in Southeast Asia. This also give us a lot of confidence that we can quickly drive our overseas market.

Jack Jiajia Huang — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Min Xu — Chief Financial Officer

And also our business model has been well proven in the Chinese market in the past few years. We were able to achieve very balanced sustainable growth in the past few years.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.