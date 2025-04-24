Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 6.4% compared to the year-ago period, driven by new restaurant openings.
Comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.4% due to lower transactions of 2.3%, partly offset by a 1.9% increase in average check.
Net income was $386.6 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $359.3 million, or $0.26 per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.29 compared to $0.27 last year.
For full-year 2025, CMG expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the low single digit range.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q1 2025 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $887.1 million. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. were $98.6 million, or $0.70
PG Earnings: Procter & Gamble Q3 2025 core earnings rise, beat estimates
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) announced results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a mixed outcome. Core earnings increased and beat estimates. Core earnings, excluding special items,
MRK Earnings: Merck & Co. Q1 adj. profit rises, beats estimates
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, while the pharma company's sales declined modestly. First-quarter sales were $15.5