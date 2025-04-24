Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 6.4% compared to the year-ago period, driven by new restaurant openings.

Comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.4% due to lower transactions of 2.3%, partly offset by a 1.9% increase in average check.

Net income was $386.6 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $359.3 million, or $0.26 per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.29 compared to $0.27 last year.

For full-year 2025, CMG expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the low single digit range.

