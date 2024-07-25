Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenues of $3 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which was up 18.2% year-over-year.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 11.1%.

Net income was $455.7 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $341.8 million, or $0.25 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.34.

For full-year 2024, the company expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range.

