CIENA Corp. (CIEN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Ciena Q4 2020 Earnings Event.

Gregg Lampf — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Ciena’s 2020 fiscal fourth quarter and year-end review. On the call today is Gary Smith, President and CEO; and Jim Moylan, CFO. Scott McFeely, our Senior Vice President of Global Products & Services is also with us for Q&A.

In addition to this call and the press release, we have posted to the Investors section of our website an accompanying investor presentation that reflects this discussion as well as certain highlighted items from the quarter and fiscal year.

Our comments today speak to our recent performance, our view on current market dynamics and drivers of our business as well as a discussion of our financial outlook. Today’s discussion includes certain adjusted or non-GAAP measures of Ciena’s results of operations. A detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results is included in today’s press release.

Before turning the call over to Gary, I’ll remind you that during this call, we’ll be making certain forward-looking statements. Such statements, including our quarterly and annual guidance and commentary about our long-term financial targets, are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions regarding the company and its markets, which include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements discussed today. These statements should be viewed in the context of the risk factors detailed in our most recent 10-Q filing and in our upcoming 10-K filing. Our 10-K is required to be filed with the SEC by December 30, and we expect to file by that date. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information discussed in this conference call whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As always, we will allow for as much Q&A as possible today, so we ask that you limit yourselves to one question and one follow-up.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Gary.

Gary B. Smith — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gregg, and good morning, everyone. Our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results maybe illustrate the extent of our market leadership and resiliency amongst the challenging market conditions we detailed last quarter, which are largely unchanged, and the combination of a slowing of business velocity and increased risk aversion amongst many global service providers is adversely impacting the short-term deployments of new architectures and network builds.

Despite this dynamic, today’s results reflect the strength and durability of our business model, including continued strong profitability with adjusted operating margin of 15.8% in Q4 and 17.6% for the full fiscal year, which exceeded our forecast.

We also delivered strong free cash flow with our cash balance of $130 million from last quarter to approximately $1.3 billion. Simply put, we remain in the best financial position in the industry and we are extremely confident about our leadership position in the market.

We could not deliver this performance without the entire Ciena team, which continues to persevere and perform at the highest levels. The Ciena family remains focused and dedicated even when facing new challenges associated with remote working and other COVID-19 related conditions.

I’m pleased that many have taken advantage of a wide range of new well being programs, benefits and resources to support them and their families at this time. I’m also extremely proud of the way they are giving back to our communities throughout the globe through their services and donations as part of our Ciena Cares philanthropy program.

As you probably read, we’re also collaborating with customers and partners through our digital inclusion commitment on innovative programs that help address the digital divide and promote broader opportunities, particularly for underserved students.

Turning to highlights from the fourth quarter and fiscal year. In our core business, we continue to see tremendous momentum for WaveLogic 5 Extreme. Through the end of Q4, we had orders from 65 customers around the world; and supported by our extraordinary supply chain, we’re approaching 5,000 units shipped since general availability.

Looking ahead, our WaveLogic 5 Nano program remains on-track. So not only we will be ready to intercept the opportunity for when market adoption begins sometime in the second half of 2021, we will benefit from the advantage of integrating WaveLogic 5 Nano into our systems as well.

Our Packet Networking business had a solid year from an innovation perspective. However, revenue in this segment was impacted by pandemic-related customer concerns around enterprise business, particularly SMB and some carry managed services. But as demand increases for services, applications and content at the network edge, the opportunities for this portfolio remain very strong, including advancements in IP optical convergence, virtualization, 5G and Edge Cloud.

In fact, during the full fiscal year, we secured a number of awards for this portfolio, including seven deployments of our new Adaptive IP solution and we expect to monetize these wins as we move through fiscal 2021. Within our Global Services segment, our network transformation offering is becoming increasingly strategic to our customer engagements and we were very recently selected by two Tier 1 service providers for legacy to next generation network migration projects.

We also had a strong year within our platform, software and services business, which benefited from increased adoption of MCP, which is our new domain control software platform, and including customers transitioning from our legacy software as well as an uptake of advanced applications that are deployed on top of our MCP platform.

The number of customers adopting MCP grew by more than 300% in 2020, including large carriers such as AT&T, Deutsche Telekom and other Tier 1 operators. With respect to our Blue Planet software, which is primarily focused on service layer management enablement and delivery, we are seeing increased engagement with network operators, who are looking for ways to drive digital transformation through automation; and in fact, Q4 was our best ever quarter for this business, including record bookings.

We also acquired 11 new logos for Blue Planet in Q4 alone, including our recently announced strategic partnership with Dish as well as a major win with a global systems integrator. As for the overall market, demand for connectivity continues and the adoption cloud architectures has accelerated and network traffic continues to grow. And while the pandemic has driven a shift in traffic patterns, largely towards the edge and access points and corresponding customer spend and resources, customer engagement in RFP activity for our core business and Blue Planet continues to be robust. In fact, we are winning more than our fair share of new business, including several significant new strategic design wins during this time.

This competitive success gives us confidence that we will continue to take share despite near-term challenges to monetize these wins within the current climate.

So as we look ahead to 2021, we have a clear action plan to execute on our proven strategy, focused on innovation leadership, diversification and global scale. This enables us to manage well through current conditions and it positions us to continue leading as the macro environment improves, which we expect to happen in the second half of 2021.

The strength of our business model also allows us to continue investing strategically in our portfolio and go-to market capabilities, even in the face of uncertain short-term market conditions. Specifically, we will strengthen our technology market leadership during the course of the year in core networks, particularly in DCI, submarine and long haul networks, which are obviously under constant pressure to keep pace with ever-growing bandwidth demand. We will also make significant incremental investments to address opportunities and increase our addressable market in fast growing Next Generation metro and access networks, specifically around expanding our IP and automation capabilities and we’ll also capitalize on the momentum we are seeing with Blue Planet to guide customers on their digital transformation journeys. These investments, as always, are a deliberate strategy to extend our leadership position and enable us to continue to take share over the long term.

With that, I'll turn over to Jim.

James E. Moylan, Jr. — Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Gary. Hello, everyone. We delivered a solid Q4 performance, which was certainly impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Total revenue in the quarter was $829 million. Q4 adjusted gross margin was 49.5%. In addition to a higher percentage of software sales in the quarter, Q4 adjusted gross margin again reflects a high degree of pandemic-related dynamics. Specifically, we continue to see a quarterly revenue mix that is comprised of a larger percentage of existing business versus new design wins and early in life projects which tend to generate lower margins.

Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $279 million. This was higher than expected due to an acceleration of investments in certain aspects of our business, including in our people and IT infrastructure, which we expect to continue. Q4 opex also included higher than expected variable compensation tied in part to our strong profitability metrics in the quarter.

With respect to profitability measures, in Q4, we delivered adjusted operating margin of 15.8%, adjusted net income of $94 million and adjusted EPS of $0.60 per share. In addition, in Q4, our adjusted EBITDA was $154 million and cash from operations was $188 million. With respect to performance. For the full fiscal year, annual revenue was $3.53 billion. This reflects a strong contribution from non-telco customers of a record 40% of total revenue in fiscal year ’20, up from approximately 37.5% in fiscal year ’19. Also includes solid performance with MSO customers, growth with two of our major web-scale customers and a very strong year in Government.

While we saw significant quarterly variability as we moved through the year, including a challenging operating environment in the second half, orders slightly exceeded revenue for the full fiscal year. In fact, orders in APJ and EMEA, in aggregate, were up 9% year-over-year. Orders in subsea were also up 9% year-over-year.

Moving to profitability, adjusted operating margin in fiscal 2020 was 17.6% and adjusted EPS was $2.95. And finally, free cash flow for the year was $411 million, which represents 66% of adjusted operating income.

As Gary mentioned, we ended the year with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and investments. Our balance sheet remains a significant competitive differentiator, particularly in the current environment in which financial strength and resiliency are critical.

Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation also affords us the flexibility to continue investing in our business for the long term, while returning capital to shareholders. And to the last point, we will be re-instituting our buyback program in the first quarter of 2021 and are currently targeting repurchases in the range of $150 million during fiscal 2021.

Turning now to guidance. Given the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and the resulting market and industry dynamics that we’ve described, we are not in a position to provide specific three year financial targets at this time. However, our long-term financial goals remain unchanged. We plan to deliver additional operating leverage while growing faster than the market, as we’ve proven our ability do to do over the years.

Setting aside the temporary challenges driven by COVID today, we see no change in underlying secular demand for bandwidth and automation that drives our business. As a result, we believe that as the impact of the pandemic ameliorates, the market is likely to return to the growth in the low to mid single digits range as we’ve seen for so many years. We also believe that we will continue to take share.

I want to emphasize here that this market view is really unchanged from our outlook pre-COVID>

As Gary mentioned, we will continue to invest strategically in the business and we expect to grow our opex at a rate below that of revenue growth for the next three years in aggregate.

And a comment about gross margin. We talked a lot about gross margin and the effects of — on gross margin of the revenue mix caused by the pandemic. We have also said that we believe that our current run rate margin, once our revenue returns to a more normal percentage of new business, is between 43% and 45%. But based on what we are seeing, we now believe that our current run rate margin has increased a bit to the mid ’40s.

On the point of long-term guidance, as visibility improves, we will revisit, issuing these long-term financial targets.

With respect to fiscal 2021, we are providing our typical level of annual guidance. However, it is important to consider the key assumptions that underlie our current outlook for the year, specifically our 2021 guidance is predicated on a discernible improvement to the current industry and economic conditions, including a more balanced prioritization by our service provider customers of new architectures and deployments that enables us to operationalize and monetize the design wins we have secured with several key accounts.

With that context and set of assumptions, we expect to grow our annual revenue at or slightly faster than market in a range of 0% to 3% with a stronger than typical second half as conditions improve. We expect continued strong adjusted gross margin in fiscal ’21 for the full year. Specifically, first half adjusted gross margin is likely to be in the mid to high ’40s range, driven by our revenue mix tilted heavily toward existing business. As conditions improve and we begin to operationalize new wins, our second half adjusted gross margin will likely come down from those levels and return to the mid ’40s range by the end of the year. We believe that our gross margin for the full fiscal year will be between 45% and 47%.

With respect to opex, we are deliberately maintaining our investments in certain aspects of our business across people, operations and product development, to ensure that we strengthen our leadership position and emerge from the current environment with an even greater competitive advantage than we have today. Accordingly, we expect adjusted operating expense to average between $270 and $275 million per quarter in fiscal year ’21, although it will vary from quarter-to-quarter as it always does.

We are making these investment decisions because of the strength and durability of our business and operating model as well as our confidence in future secular growth in bandwidth and demand for our products.

Finally, we expect adjusted operating margin in fiscal ’21 to be in a range of 15% to 16%.

Finally, for our fiscal first quarter 2021 performance, we expect to deliver revenue in a range of $735 to $765 million, adjusted gross margin in the 47% to 49% range. adjusted operating expense of approximately $265 million to $270 million, and we expect our adjusted tax rate will be between 20% and 21%.

In closing, we are performing well and we are very confident in the future. Fundamental demand drivers are strong and we are winning new business as the market leader, positioning us for even greater performance, as overall conditions begin to improve in the second half of fiscal 2021. Importantly, we are demonstrating that our scale, focus and financial stability are competitive advantages that enables us to meet our customers’ needs, deliver strong profitability and return capital to shareholders.

With that operator, we'll now take questions from the sell-side analysts.

