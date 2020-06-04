Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Gregg Lampf — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning and welcome to Ciena’s 2020 fiscal second quarter review. We are conducting today’s call from various remote locations. With me virtually today is Gary Smith, President and CEO

President and CEO; and Jim Moylan, CFO. Scott McFeely, our Senior Vice President of Global Products and Services, is also with us for the Q&A portion of today’s call.

In addition to this call and the press release, we have posted to the Investors section of our website an accompanying investor presentation that reflects this discussion as well as certain highlighted items from the quarter. Our comments today speak to our fiscal Q2 2020 performance, developments in our business, and our view on current market dynamics, including with respect to COVID-19 as well as our outlook.

Today’s discussion includes certain adjusted or non-GAAP measures of Ciena’s results of operations. A detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results is included in today’s press release.

Before turning the call over to Gary, I’ll remind you that during this call, we’ll be making certain forward-looking statements. Such statements, including our guidance and long-term financial targets, are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions regarding the company and its markets, which include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements discussed today.

These statements should be viewed in the context of the risk factors detailed in our most recent 10-Q filing and in our upcoming 10-Q filing, which is required to be filed with the SEC by June 11th, and we do expect to file by that date. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information discussed in this conference call whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We will allow for as much Q&A as possible today, so we ask that you limit yourselves to one question and one follow-up.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Gary.

Gary B. Smith — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gregg, and good morning everyone. Amidst the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly every industry and company has been challenged in some way, and obviously Ciena is no different. However, a deliberate strategy over the last several years centered around innovation, diversification and global scale has yielded a resilient business more capable of navigating challenging times. And this served our business operations and financial results well during the second quarter.

Throughout the pandemic, our focus has been on ensuring the safety of our people, our employees, customers and communities. And it is because of the extraordinary Ciena team and our partners that we’ve continued to enable connectivity around the globe and help customers advance their automation strategies to adapt to new reality. Our significant investments and focus in three critical areas over the past couple of years have played a pivotal role in our ability to execute through this crisis. Firstly, we completed a significant IT transformation, providing our increasingly distributed and flexible workforce with the collaboration tools to make for a seamless transition to remote working. And as we talked to you today, more than 96% of our employees are in fact working from home.

Secondly, we established a truly agile services delivery model that has allowed us to continue providing customer support despite restrictions around the movement of people. And thirdly, we operationalized the supply chain that is deeply rooted in an ecosystem of leading manufacturers that had strong business continuity planning and multiple manufacturing sites globally. These have enabled security and supply across our business. I’m incredibly proud of our team and their collective efforts to continue serving each other and our customers through this time.

I’m also extremely proud of the volunteering and charitable actions of our global workforce to support their neighbors, communities and front-line workers. Within our Ciena Cares program, we increased our corporate charitable match to 3 times for employees’ donations and volunteering. Our employees have also been volunteering in important and heartwarming ways, including putting our engineering know-how to work to produce 3D-printed face shields and components for healthcare workers. I’d like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for our employees for their continued focus, strength and kindness.

As a result of all these efforts and continued execution of our strategy, we delivered outstanding financial performance in Q2. Revenue in the quarter was strong at $894 million and gross margin exceeded expectations at almost 47%. We also delivered 18% adjusted operating margin in the quarter with adjusted EPS of $0.76. It was also a great quarter for cash generation and orders in the quarter was strong. It is the core attribute of our strategy. Innovation, diversification and global scale put us in a position of strength and that are helping drive this industry-leading financial performance by essentially enabling us to better support our customers.

Starting with innovation. We remain the leading enabler of connectivity. And as we’ve learned through this global event, bandwidth is a critical resource now more than ever. Ciena were first to market with both 100 gig and 400 gig, and now we are the world’s first again with 800 gig. In Q2, WaveLogic 5 Extreme became fully commercially available. We’ve now shipped product to more than a dozen customers and the technology’s operational improvement in some of the world’s leading Tier 1 service providers. In fact, we’ve made public announcements with Internet2, Phelia [Phonetic], Verizon, Comcast, Southern Cross, and most recently Deutsche Telekom.

Importantly, we are also on the leading edge in driving automation. While not as an immediate of an opportunity, given the current focus on capacity needs, as network providers emerge from the crisis and begin to normalize, it is certain that network architectures will be more closely evaluated to adapt to new user behaviors. And essentially, we believe that over the medium to longer-term, the rise in remote [Phonetic] everything will accelerate the drive towards cloud-based models and virtualization, which is the sweet spot for our Blue Planet software.

Moving to diversification. Q2 was a great example of how the diversification of our business serves to help mitigate the potential impacts and ebbs and flows that may result from unforseen events and uncertainty. As COVID-19 began to affect various geographies and customer segments in different ways and at different times, in Q2, our business benefited from our strong positions in both North America and EMEA, as well as Tier 1 service providers, MSOs, and web-scale companies. All performed extremely well in the quarter, given our deep relationships and ability to provide the solutions and support that customers need even during these unique circumstances. And in fact, non-telco revenue in Q2 comprised 42% of total revenue, with direct web-scale business representing 24%.

I would also reiterate that the diversification in our supply chain served us well in Q2. As expected, we experienced some disruptions from our suppliers, including component constraints, extended lead times and reduced or temporarily suspended operations. However, given our sophisticated ecosystem designed to ensure continuity of supply, we navigated those challenges extremely well, and their impact was in line with our expectations. I would emphasize that we are continuing to manage through these challenges very successfully.

And finally, on global scale, we continue to possess the largest focused optical R&D investment capacity in the industry. And this gives us the ability to deliver leading innovation with the best time to market. This coupled with the largest world-class specialized sales force that is intensely focused on delivering for customers and driving toward opportunities. With the vast majority of our employees working remotely, both of these teams were able to successfully execute on their plans in the quarter, creating a flywheel for faster than market growth and continued financial leverage.

With respect to the broader market, obviously the full impact of this pandemic on the global economy in any particular industry or company is still largely unknown. However, in our space, it is clear that the uncertainties further accelerating flight to quality in all of its dimensions. Our customer more than ever are seeking trusted partners that have the financial sustainability and reliable supply chain in the near and long-term to continue

continue driving innovation and to deliver it to them on a global scale. And importantly, there are leaning into those partners with whom they have longstanding and trusted relationships, and that are increasingly deeply integrated into their business.

As we said last quarter, we entered the COVID-19 pandemic better positioned than most to manage through the challenges, and that absolutely remains the case. The challenges are largely related at this stage to the pandemic’s adverse impact on the velocity of business in general, and specifically, with many of our large and longstanding predominantly international customers, operating conditions have complicated and extended the time required to deploy and activate new equipments and services. And, as to be expected with some of our newer deals and customer wins, again primarily in international markets, conditions have made it more challenging to ramp up and operationalize on original timelines. It is simply taking longer than normal to execute with certain customers, but we anticipate that it will shorten over time as conditions continue to improve.

Notwithstanding these operational challenges, which we believe to be short-term orientated, the fundamental demand drivers of our business, including increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures remain very strong. Against this backdrop, our innovation leadership and competitive advantages are frankly amplified. Specifically, our resiliency and agility position us to support our customers through the current challenges and to accelerate their transformation journeys as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our deep relationships with a diverse set of network operators, geographies and applications are testament to our status as the leading trusted advisor in the industry. And our investment capacity and financial position will allow us to emerge even stronger than we were before. Our competitors simply do not have the scale, focus or balance sheet to compete. And we intend to use these advantages to continue differentiating ourselves and focusing on capturing further market share moving forward.

With those comments, I’ll turn over to Jim. Jim? Thanks, Gary. Good morning, everyone. Q2 was yet another strong quarter for Ciena. As Gary mentioned, total Q2 revenue was $894 million, which reflects significant contributions from our North America and EMEA regions. Adjusted gross margin was 47%. This performance was the result of two factors. First, we are realizing benefits of our multi-year efforts to improve operating leverage through continued cost reductions, vertical integration and operating efficiencies. This is resulting in an improvement going forward of approximately 100 basis points from our previous baseline gross margin range. Therefore, we believe that our gross margin, when we return to a normalized environment, will be in the range of 43% to 45% higher than the ranges that we’ve talked about before. Second, the velocity challenges that Gary discussed specifically related to ramping new business are having a short-term positive effect on gross margin, because engaging with new customers and displacing incumbents is more difficult in these times. Our gross margins are currently not being negatively impacted as much as they have been previously by the cost of early in-life projects. When we are able to reengage with these new customers and begin to displace incumbency again, we believe that we will go toward that 43% to 45% gross margin I spoke about earlier. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $259 million. As with many other companies, OpEx in the quarter was lower than expected, largely due to a significant reduction in travel expense. With respect to profitability measures, in Q2, we delivered adjusted operating margin of 17.9%, adjusted net income of $117 million and adjusted EPS of $0.76, significantly above our expectations, largely due to the higher gross margin. In addition, in Q2, cash from operations was strong at $91 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $183 million, and we generated free cash flow. We ended the quarter with approximately $990 million in cash and investments. As Gary mentioned, our balance sheet is yet another differentiator that speaks to our long-term strength and resiliency, particularly in the current environment. This strong financial position enables us to continue to invest in innovation to ensure a strong inventory position to serve customers and to support working capital needs. In light of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 related disruptions, we have temporarily suspended purchases of our common stock under our stock repurchase program. Prior to the suspension, we’ve repurchased approximately 600,000 shares for $24 million during the quarter. That brought us to approximately $75 million of repurchases year-to-date. Turning to guidance. As we look ahead in our business, there remain important and unanswered questions about the length and breadth of the COVID-19 pandemic and, specifically, its resulting impact on both broader macroeconomic and industry-specific conditions.

For Ciena and for virtually all companies, this has obviously introduced a greater degree of uncertainty in the mid to longer-term than is typical. As of today, however, we do anticipate that the challenges related to slower business velocity due to COVID-19 restrictions are likely to weigh somewhat on our second half performance. I would caution that it is difficult to discern which current dynamics in our business are directly related to COVID-19 and where, in some cases like India, the pandemic may be exacerbating challenging business conditions that previously existed. Demand for bandwidth is continuing to grow and competitive dynamics are playing in our favor. However, COVID-19 is creating uncertainty. With that context in mind, as always, we will give you our best forward-looking view based on the information available to us today. To start, in Q3, we expect to deliver revenue in a range of $955 million to $985 million, gross margin in a range of 44% to 46%, and operating expense in a range of $265 million to $270 million. As we exit the first half of the year, and despite the uncertainty around macroeconomic and sector-specific dynamics, we have sufficient visibility into the business to provide an update to the fiscal year ’20 annual targets we provided last December. Specifically, we now expect to generate annual revenue growth of 2% to 4% for the year. Given that we believe the market ex-China will be roughly flat in 2020, due mainly to the effects of COVID-19, our 2020 growth rate would still represent continued share gain and faster than market growth. In addition, we now expect to deliver adjusted gross margin in the 44% to 46% range for fiscal year ’20. This includes the 100 basis point improvement I mentioned earlier resulting from supply chain improvements as well as the COVID-related dynamics we previously discussed. We expect fiscal year operating expense to average $265 million to $270 million per quarter. Based on these revised expectations, we are confident in our ability to achieve our profitability target this year. In fact, we now expect to achieve approximately 16% adjusted operating margin in fiscal year 2020. In closing, our business is performing very well and we remain committed to and capable of serving our customers around the world during this time of crisis and beyond. As the industry leader, Ciena believes that people all over the world more than ever need connectivity to do their jobs and to stay connected with family and friends. Because we serve these needs, we believe that we will continue to deliver value to our customers and our shareholders over the long-term. Most importantly, I would also like to thank our employees for their continued commitment to Ciena commitment to Ciena, as well as our customers and our investors for their confidence in our ability to perform. Sharon, we will now take questions from the sell-side analysts.

Gregg Lampf — Vice President, Investor Relations

Sharon, before we get started, I understand that there has been some difficulty with the webcast, so I want to make sure the participant line is known to everyone in case that’s easier for people. The participant line is 844-848-0674. Again, the participant line to dial-in is 844-848-0674. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from George Notter with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

