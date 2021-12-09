Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Ciena’s 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and year-end review. On the call today is Gary Smith, President and CEO; and Jim Moylan, CFO. Scott McFeely, our Senior Vice President of Global Products and Services is also with us for Q&A.

In addition to this call and the press release, we have posted to the Investors section of our website an accompanying investor presentation that reflects this discussion, as well as certain highlighted items in the quarter end and fiscal year. Our comments today speak to our recent performance, our view on current market dynamics and drivers of our business, as well as a discussion of our financial outlook. Today’s discussion includes certain adjusted or non-GAAP measures of Ciena’s results of operations. A detailed reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results is included in today’s press release.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Gary.

Thanks Gregg, and good morning, everyone. Today we reported strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results. This performance further demonstrates our continued ability to successfully navigate challenging market conditions and to deliver on the objectives and financial outlook we laid out as we entered the year, including annual revenue growth of 2.5% which is at the high-end of our expectations, fiscal 2021 adjusted gross margin of 48% which exceeded our forecast and adjusted operating margin of 16.8% for the full year, also above our original forecast.

Revenue in the fourth quarter exceeded $1 billion for the first time and came in higher than expected. Additionally, orders in the quarter were once again significantly higher than revenue. And with our third consecutive quarter of orders outpacing revenue, we have substantial momentum and increased confidence in the demand environment. We ended the year with our highest ever backlog of approximately $2.2 billion. We doubled our backlog for the year ago. This performance, I think, reflects our market leadership within a very strong demand environment. Specifically, the combination of our differentiated balance sheet, leading innovation and R&D capabilities and deep and growing customer relationships around the globe give us a distinct strategic advantage in the industry. And of course, our people continue to amaze us with their resilience and kindness as they continue to perform with absolutely highest levels.

[Indecipherable] highlights from the fourth quarter and fiscal year, our focused investments are in three key areas; optical, routing and switching and software automation, and they are yielding great results.

In Optical, we continue to lead the market in high capacity coherent technology. Q4 was a record quarter at the WaveLogic 5 Extreme. We added 34 new customers, including 13 new logos expanding all regions. Our total customer count for WaveLogic 5E is now 140 globally and we have shipped nearly 25,000 modems to-date. We also shipped our first customer orders in Q4 for our WaveLogic 5 Nano coherent pluggable optics. We had a strong quarter in routing and switching and we continue to build momentum in this space. In Q4, we secured a dozen new wins including the significant multiyear deals with two of the large US Tier 1 service providers, one of which is for a nationwide 5G sales sell-side router deployment. Additionally, we are now closing [Technical Issues] virtual routing and switching technology, which will help strengthen our Adaptive IP capabilities and increase our exposure to certain 5G use cases. We also announced a partnership with Samsung to couple of our xHaul solutions next-gen MCP domain controller and services with Samsung’s 5G Core and RAN equipment to support global 5G networks.

Moving to our software automation business, Blue Planet performed well in FY ’21, growing 23% in Europe to deliver annual revenue of $77 million, which again was above the high-end of our product range as well as record bookings in Europe. Some of the marquee wins in the Europe that we planned included British Telecom [Indecipherable] major US Tier 1 service provider and launched in US as well.

I also want to highlight our Global Services business, which grew 7% year-over-year with revenue growing across each of our service categories and earning 95% customer satisfaction rating in 2021. And also as a part of that really advancing the key part of our strategy, we landed managing network migration wins including three US Tier 1 service providers and an international Tier 1 service provider.

Shifting to diversification in our business across both customers and regions, our top 10 customers for the year, including three US service providers, two international service providers [Indecipherable] and all four major web-scalers, strong illustration of the continued diversity in our business. In fact, our non-telco revenue was 41% of the total revenue for the year. Also of note in FY ’21, we had more than $1 billion in orders from webscale customers. We’ve also performed well once again in submarine segment, gaining more than 2% market share year-over-year, bringing our SLC [Phonetic] market share to the mid-50s.

And finally, international growth was also strong led by EMEA and India which each grew 13% year-over-year. Overall, secular demand remained very strong, driven by increasing bandwidth need, the shift to the cloud and also the focus on energy applications as well as the digital transformation and the growing need for network automation. And we continue to take full advantage of our leading position to address these network priorities and are making forward investments in our portfolio and go-to-market resources that are aligned to these trends and longer-term opportunities. As an example, we are leveraging our people expertise to offer new multi-factorial approach to address next-gen metro and bench used cases, where we are investing to expand our total addressable market in this growing market from about $13 billion overall currently to roughly $22 billion over the next several years.

I would also like to highlight the development in critical assets in software automation including network layout automation with MCP. This is our microservices based domain controller that has now been adopted by the vast majority of our customers around the world, also our differentiated software for our adaptive [Indecipherable] and this can be deployed in embedded in routing and switching portfolio on white boxes or virtually.

And finally, our multi-vendor Blue Planet services automation software, which is now deployed at 30 of the largest global carriers around the world to help drive the digital transformation methods. These software elements are delivering unique innovation into the marketplace and expanding our relationships with customers. Our overall software business currently constitute less than 10% of our total revenue. We do see this growing overtime as we expand both the adoption and attention and move to more recurring and subscription-based norms. Of course, the strong secular demand for bandwidth and automation remains challenging by the global supply chain constraints in the current environment and we continue to believe that these supply challenges are likely to persist through at least to the middle of calendar 2022. And to be clear, supply conditions are adversely impacting product costs, availability and lead times as well as our overall supply chain operations.

We expect these variables to affect that gross margin as well as the level and timing of the revenue during fiscal 2022 and we’ve obviously incorporated all of these elements in consideration with our guidance accordingly. However, as you can see from our performance today, we continue to manage these challenges well and while we are obviously not immune, we expect to continue to outperform others [Indecipherable] going forward.

In fact, we have entered fiscal year ’22 with increased confidence and visibility. And in a moment Jim will provide our outlook for FY ’22 which we believe will be a year of upside revenue growth for Ciena, and that is driven by several factors including; number one, strong order flow and additional visibility with short-term customer purchasing decisions, number two, overall return to historical customer spending levels to address the continued bandwidth demand, following about two years of slow investment due to the pandemic and thirdly; uniquely [Indecipherable] increased monetization of wins, both those that we’ve secured over the past couple of years as well as [Technical Issues]. Jim will also provide a new set of long-term targets and we are confident in providing now, given the positive demand environment, the strength of our business and overall financial position.

Jim?

