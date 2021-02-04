Cigna Corp (CI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Alexis Jones — Lead Principal, Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today’s call. I’m Alexis Jones, Lead Principal for Investor Relations. With me on the line this morning are David Cordani, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Evanko, Cigna’s Chief Financial Officer.

In our remarks today, David and Brian will cover a number of topics including Cigna’s full year 2020 financial results as well as an update on our financial outlook for 2021. As noted in our earnings release, when describing our financial results, Cigna uses certain financial measures, adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues, which are not determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, otherwise known as GAAP.

A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, shareholders net income and total revenues respectively, is contained in today’s earnings release, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of cigna.com. We use the term labeled adjusted income from operations and adjusted earnings per share on the same basis as our principal measures of financial performance.

In our remarks today, we will be making some forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our outlook for 2021 and future performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. A description of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the cautionary note to today’s earnings release and in our most recent reports filed with the SEC.

Before turning the call over to David, I will cover a few items pertaining to our financial results and disclosures. Regarding our result, in the fourth quarter we recorded an after-tax special item benefit of $3.2 billion or $8.91 per share for the sale of Cigna’s Group Disability and Life business, that was completed on December 31st, 2020. We also recorded an after-tax special item charge of $148 million or $0.41 per share for integration and transaction related costs. As described in today’s earnings release special items are excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues in our discussion of financial results.

Beginning next quarter, in our earnings release and quarterly financial supplement, the Group Disability and Other segment will be combined with corporate and called Corporate and Other operation. This change to simplify our reporting was enabled by the aforementioned sale of the Group Disability and Life business. Additionally, please note that when we make prospective comments regarding financial performance including our full year 2021 outlook, we will do so on a basis that includes the potential impact of future share repurchases and anticipated 2021 dividend. With that I will turn the call over to David.

David Cordani — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Alexis. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on the call today. When we met a year ago, the challenges from COVID-19 were just beginning to fully emerge around the globe. With the arrival of vaccines, 2021 is likely to be a year of transition as communities and businesses seek to turn the page.

I am very proud of the ways in which our 70,000 plus colleagues led and continue to lead through this difficult time, for customers, clients, our providers, our partners and our communities. Starting last spring, we were amongst the first waive out of pocket cost for COVID-19 testing, as well as treatment. Our Evernorth business quickly leveraged our supply chain expertise to ensure consistent prescription drug supply and delivery during the uncertain times. In the U.S. medical business, we ramped up to meet the significant increased demand for behavioral health services by growing our network, adding virtual provider partners, creating demand webcasts, treating first responders and adding search capabilities to provide our ethnicity.