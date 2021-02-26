Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Chanda Brashears — Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Mark Zoradi — Chief Executive Officer, Board Director

Sean Gamble — Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Cinemark’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Chanda Brashears, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Chanda Brashears — Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, Natalia. Good morning, everyone. At this time, I would like to welcome you to Cinemark Holding Inc’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release conference call, hosted by Mark Zoradi, Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Gamble, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

In accordance with the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, certain matters that are discussed by members of management during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Cinemark’s actual performance to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements.

Such risk factors are set forth in the company’s SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Today’s call and webcast may include non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on today’s press release, within the company’s quarterly filing on Form 10-K [Phonetic] or on the company’s website, investors.cinemark.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Zoradi.

Mark Zoradi — Chief Executive Officer, Board Director

Thank you, Chanda and good morning everyone. We hope you and your families are healthy and well during this very challenging time. We appreciate you joining us to discuss our 2020 fourth quarter results. The format of our call this morning will be similar to that of previous calls this year. I’ll kick things off with a high level overview of the current state of our company and industry, and then Sean will provide commentary on our liquidity position and fourth quarter financial results before turning the call back over to me for a further update on our strategic focus and reopening status. We will then open up the line for our customary Q&A.

It’s almost unfathomable that a year ago, we were reporting Cinemark’s fifth consecutive year of record results with the North America industry touting the second highest grossing box office of all time. Our earnings call this — this time last year reflected an incredibly strong company with a history of discipline and consistency, operating in the stable and mature industry. It goes without saying that our environment has drastically changed. COVID-19 has caused significant distress in multiple industries, including the exhibition industry and tested the strength and resiliency of our company over the course of the past 11 months.

I’m immensely proud to say that Cinemark is still a strong company, operating with balance, discipline and consistency while adapting to our current circumstances. This past year has only reinforced that Cinemark has tenacity, perseverance and pure grid, not to mention an ability and a willingness to think quickly and move nimbly as we evolve and persevere this unpredictable and ever-changing environment.

While we’ve provided updates throughout the year that underscore how Cinemark has continued to adapt, we thought it worthwhile to outline the key actions that have enabled us to reactivate our theaters and generate positive variable cash flow. Our Project Phoenix relaunch initiative with its structure, rigor and organization has been truly exceptional. Initially tasked with researching and defining our cleaning and safety protocols and then coordinating the relaunch of nearly 350 theaters in the US, and more than 200 in Central and South America. Our team implemented a robust test and learn process and methodical phased rollout. It is because of this meticulous planning and preparation that Cinemark is one of the first exhibitors to reopen and has largely been able to remain open government restrictions notwithstanding.

At the end of the year, approximately 75% of our US circuit was reopened, relative to just 45% of North America industry. Similarly in Latin America, we had approximately 65% of our theaters operating, in both regions we remain open we’re allowed and efficiently close and reopen as government restrictions change with the fluctuating COVID status. With our foundation of disciplined processes and constant evaluation the Cinemark team has become quite adept at quickly reacting to changes in regulations. While there were many factors driving our successful reopening, our theater general managers were crucial in every aspect.

We kept our GMs on-staff throughout the pandemic, to maintain our theaters, while they were closed, which was no easy feat, and then prepare them for reopening. And because our GMs consistently lived one of our core values, passion for people, they maintained a strong rapport with their hourly theater employees that had been laid off during the shutdown. As such a vast majority of team members hired as we began reopening were previous Cinemark employees. It goes without saying how much time and money that saved our company in training, education, background checks etc. And our theater teams have been proficient in the execution of the Cinemark standard and protecting the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities.

Since we began reopening in June, we have consistently received 96% guest satisfaction scores on Cinemark protecting their health and safety. This simply could not be achieved without the meticulous research and planning by the Project Phoenix team and the impeccable execution of our theater staff. And as we prepare for a steady stream of new film content, our film and marketing teams have been creative and resolute in securing relevant and varied library content and developing promotional campaigns to keep our guest engaged and entertained, including promotions around Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve to name just a few.

Cinemark has also excelled in directly reaching our consumers, notifying them that we’re open highlighting films they can see, showcasing food and beverage promotions and of course emphasizing our clean and safety protocols. We have been aggressive in every communication channel including digital, email, social, public relations to inform consumers and entice them to visit our theaters. Our private watch parties have been a key element of those promotional campaigns and continue to grow in popularity. To date, we have hosted more than 150,000 private watch parties. As the average number of attendees is 13 people, this represents more than $2 million moviegoers that have experienced the Cinemark standard for themselves just with PWPs.

During the fourth quarter alone, the private watch parties represented 24% of our attendance and box office. And one interesting fact here, more than half of the private watch parties during the fourth quarter were driven by library content, led by family favorite comedy, Elf. This library content could be watched for free at home on the sofa but instead consumers chose to pay $99 to see it in the theater. This reinforces what we have consistently stated, people are yearning for normality, escape and a fun out of home opportunity. Movie theaters provide all that and more in a safe and clean environment. And something else that you can get only in the theater is that craveable movie theater popcorn.

Our food and beverage team has been actively engaged in initiatives to sell more fan-favorite popcorn, refreshing soda in a wide variety and assortment of candy. In fact our 4Q 2020 per cap of $5.42 was on par with our 4Q ’19, driven by increased incidence rates in these core categories, despite fewer more streamlined concession offerings and strategically discounted wealth back — welcome back pricing on selected items.

Another exciting initiative we’ve started rolling out and it shows considerable early promise is Snacks in a Tap, our mobile and online concession ordering the service, which enables moviegoers to order their food and beverages in advance and either pick them up at the counter upon arrival or have them delivered directly to their seat for a nominal fee. About 70% of our domestic service — of our domestic circuit already features Snacks in a Tap functionality, and we’ve been highly encouraged by the initial results.

We look forward to utilizing our key learnings from the initial rollout process to bring this platform to moviegoers across our domestic circuit, during the first half of this year. And to ensure that we are maximizing attendance, revenue and cash flow we’ve — we’ve refined our processes to be more efficient and accelerated productivity measures to further streamline our business. We remain laser focused on fine-tuning operations and protocols such as rightsizing our operating hours and staffing to align with film content and consumer demand. And all of these strategies combined have led to some remarkable results in consideration of the headwinds we are facing.

Notably, we are continuing to more than cover our incremental variable costs associated with being open. And we are burning less cash open, than we would relative to being closed. This requires an immense amount of focus and analysis by our service center in conjunction with incredible execution by our theater teams.

Furthermore, we’re seeing the impact of these actions in our box office results. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Cinemark Theaters represented 7% of the North America industry screens and generated 13% of the overall box office. Fast forward to the fourth quarter of 2020, Cinemark constituted 11% of the industry screens with over 20% of the domestic box office. While we fully recognize that a portion of this market share growth is due to some competitors remaining closed, we will be aggressive in our attempts to retain a meaningful amount of this share shift on a go-forward basis. And again, we feel well poised to do so, given our consistent historic investments to maintain a high quality experience with upscale amenities.

We have the highest recliner penetration among the major players with 64% of our auditoriums featured — featuring Luxury Loungers, 75% of our circuit is equipped with expanded food and beverage capabilities, our XD brand is the number one exhibitor premium large format brand with 278 screens across our global platform. We also have a solid reputation of top notch guest service. And our Movie Club, our unique transactional based subscription program has more than 950,000 members.

Before I turn the call over to Sean, I would like to share that in my 30 plus years in the entertainment industry, I have never been more proud or impressed by my colleagues, than I am with the Cinemark team. We are all working relentlessly toward common goals, navigating the pandemic and setting ourselves up to once again thrive and excel in a post-COVID environment. With every crisis, there is an opportunity and this team has done all they can to seize that opportunity. Sean will now walk you through our liquidity position and 4Q results before turning it back over to me to cover our reopening status. Sean?

Sean Gamble — Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone.

As we continue to navigate the challenges associated with COVID-19, cash management and liquidity remain crucial focal points. Cinemark has long maintained a disciplined approach towards capital allocation with a consistent history of balance sheet strength. We believe that these attributes along with the many proactive measures we’ve taken to bolster and preserve liquidity and numerous additional option — options that remain available to us provide us a viable runway to see our way through the remaining impact of the pandemic and emerge successfully thereafter.

As we described on prior calls, some examples of the actions we’ve taken include significantly limiting all non-essential operating and capital expenditures, restructuring and streamlining our operations in headquarters, including the permanent closure of 27 lower performing theaters, and significant reductions in workforce and payroll, negotiating substantial lease related and other contractual payment deferrals and modifications, suspending our dividend and securing $730 million of new debt.

We also have actively pursued tax benefits provided by the CARES Act, including adjustments to qualified improvement property deductions and carrying back net operating losses, which provided us $124 million of meaningful cash release during 2020 with another $100 million plus expected by mid 2021. In total, we ended the year with a global cash balance of $655.3 million, which includes approximately $15 million of new fourth quarter international borrowings and $7 million of state tax refunds received during the quarter.

Excluding these inflows, our fourth quarter cash burn was approximately $65 million per month. This figure is modestly below the estimate we provided on our prior earnings call of $75 million per month, as a result of higher variable operating profit than we initially anticipated and further reduced capital expenditures. Based on the current operating environment, we continue to project an average monthly cash burn of approximately $65 million. At this rate and based on our approximate $600 million cash balance at the end of January, our cash runway extends into the fourth quarter of 2021. This will — this runway further extends into 2022 including the incremental tax refunds we expect to receive that we have already filed for.

Just to be clear, these projections do not assume any further improvements in operating results as new film content ramps up during the course of the year or any additional rent adjustments, which we continue to pursue. They also do not include additional financing options that remain available to us, such as drawing on our $100 million revolving credit line, tapping incremental term loan borrowing capacity within our credit facility, executing sale lease back arrangements on unencumbered properties we own, and issuing equity.

Turning attention now to our fourth quarter results, we’d like to remind you again that our reported financials follow accrual based accounting and therefore do not necessarily correlate directly to the timing of our cash flows. Furthermore, as in previous quarters reported this year, our traditional metrics are somewhat distorted in this current environment. Domestically, approximately 75% of our theaters were open and operating at year-end and total fourth quarter revenues were $86.8 million driven by attendance of 5.1 million patrons.

US admissions revenues were $44.4 million of which 24% were generated by private watch parties. Our average ticket price of $8.64 benefited from the impact of private watch parties, deferred revenue reversals related to loyalty point breakage, and mix associated with reduced matinee availability that offset the effect of discounted pricing for library content. Domestic concession revenues were $27.9 million, with the food and beverage per cap of $5.42.

As Mark outlined during his comments, we are extremely pleased with this result in light of our sustained pricing discounts on concessions and limited range of menu items we offered during the quarter. Internationally, we continue to scale up operations and ended the year with 65% of our Latin American theaters open and operating. Our total international revenues for the fourth quarter were $11.4 million with attendance of 1.5 million patrons. Globally, film rental and advertising expenses were 44% of admissions revenues, which declined over 1,000 basis points compared to 4Q ’19. This decline was driven by lower performing first run film content and the impact of library films that tend to carry more favorable terms.

Concessions costs were 27.6% of concessions revenues and increased from 79.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019, predominantly as a result of additional spoilage associated with our temporarily closed theaters. Promotional pricing, which has been very helpful in attracting consumers back to our theaters and stimulating incremental purchase incidents also created a slight near term drag on our COGS rate. Global salaries and wages were $28.4 million and declined 72.1% year-over-year as our open theaters managed to effectively operate with highly reduced hours in staffing.

Facility lease expenses of $65.3 million were driven by the fixed nature of our rent commitments, however, were down $18.3 million year-over-year, predominantly as a result of permanently closed theaters, varied rent abatements and reduced percentage rent associated with our decline in revenues. Again, these expenses are accrual based and do not reflect nearly $15 million of cash payment deferrals executed during the quarter.

Worldwide utilities and other expenses were $50.8 million and declined 56.8% versus 4Q ’19. While several cost within this expense category such as credit card fees and commissions paid to third party ticket sellers are 100% variable, others like property taxes and property and liability insurance remained fixed. Still other expenditures such as utilities and repairs and maintenance have a blend of fixed and variable attributes and have been increasing as our theaters have continued reopening.

Finally, G&A for the quarter declined to $28.2 million driven by the impact of our recent restructuring actions, travel restrictions and reduced incentive compensation expense. Collectively, our worldwide adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was negative $97.5 million and we posted a net loss of $239.3 million. [Technical Issues] checks that had been committed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and $9.1 million was driven by new cleaning and safety equipment, regulatory and compliance requirements, maintenance and additional prior commitments.

For the full year 2020, we spent $83.9 million in capex, which was 16% below our revised guidance of $100 million and 72% below our original guidance of $300 million. Throughout the fourth quarter and since the inception of the pandemic, we aggressively curtailed expenditures to preserve cash and liquidity as is exemplified by our significant capex reductions. As we’ve already indicated liquidity management continues to be one of our near-term priorities and as such, our 2021 capital expenditures will remain limited to essential needs and pre-pandemic commitments.

Along these lines, we currently estimate spending approximately $100 million on full-year 2021 capex with $50 million deployed to previously committed newbuild projects that were mostly due — delayed from 2020, and the remaining balance predominantly driven by maintenance and compliance needs. Our expected maintenance expenditures remain highly reduced from historic levels and are associated with needed repairs and safety equipment. Our consistent investments in proactively maintaining our theaters over the years has positioned us to sustain a period of reduced capex [Technical Issues] estimate of cash interest for 2021 that captures the impact of our recent debt issuances in 2020.

Based on current interest rates and our existing borrowings, we expect cash interest will be approximately $32 million per quarter. It’s worth noting that there is a modest differential between the interest expense that is reported on our income statement and our pure cash interest. This differential is driven by non-cash items that include the amortization of debt issuance and related costs, as well as the accretion of interest related to our convertible notes.

Over the course of 2021, we will continue to carefully manage cash as we navigate the lingering impact of COVID-19 and work to start re-fortifying our balance sheet to its pre-COVID standing as our industry and company begin to recover. We have already made significant strides in adapting and evolving our business to the current environment, while simultaneously streamlining our overall processes to operate leaner and more efficiently going forward. We remain pleased with our progress to date and the success we’ve had with our cleaning and safety protocols and our ability to more than cover our incremental variable costs, which has enabled us to keep the majority of our theaters open wherever permitted.

With that said, I will now turn the call back over to Mark, who will provide additional information on our path forward. Mark?

Mark Zoradi — Chief Executive Officer, Board Director

Thank you, Sean.

We continue to be highly confident in the movie going industry that the movie going industry will rebound in a most significant way. It’s only a matter of time and we’re beginning to see the signs of that recovery. The following factors continue to impact the pace of recovery, which are consistent with our commentary during prior calls. To begin the status of the virus, the rollout of the vaccine, government regulations, consumer sentiment, clean and safety protocols and most importantly, new first-run film content.

Cinemark’s strategic priorities for 2021 are geared towards addressing these near-term factors while also looking forward to set our company up for success post-pandemic. First, we will continue to effectively navigate ongoing pandemic, including executing health and safety protocols, managing cash and liquidity, strategically coordinating theaters’ opening hours, resources and labor.

Secondly, we’ll will work towards reigniting the theatrical exhibition industry through increasing consumer awareness and confidence regarding moviegoers, collaborating with our studio partners for the release of new film content while helping to lead an industry wide campaign welcoming back moviegoers to the theater. We’re also actively negotiating the terms and structures of the evolving theatrical window, with the goal of benefiting exhibitors, studios, moviegoers, and of course shareholders.

And last but certainly not least, we’re focused on evolving and adapting the way we operate and continue to be successful in the post-pandemic landscape. Doing so, includes continuing to enhance our business to fully address evolving consumer preferences, while aggressively pursuing cost saving initiatives and developing new revenue generating opportunities. In that regard, we spent a lot of time and effort over the course of the past year developing and incorporating new technology and systems such as Snacks in a Tap, which I spoke about in my opening comments, a new HR information system with Workday and workforce management system that will be integral in gaining further staff efficiencies, just to name a few.

These process efficiencies will enable us to deliver the same exceptional service with fewer resources. We’re singularly focused on becoming stronger, leaner and more competitive than ever before to lead the rebound in our industry, and we believe this rebound is imminent with active rollout of multiple vaccines. We’re witnessing strong results driven by pent-up demand in countries like China, Japan and Australia for the virus is more contained. For context, the Chinese New Year holiday brought in an all-time high of $1.2 billion with a staggering 160 million viewers visiting a movie theater, which also sets a record.

Furthermore, this is the first time ever that China’s single day box office earned more than $155 million for five straight days. Notably, Detective Chinatown 3 has scored the largest opening day growth of any movie in a single market anywhere, overtaking the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame in North America. Only days later, the Chinese movie, Hi, Mom opened up to even higher single day — single-day sales. These two films have now grossed more than $600 million each in box office after only two weekends in the theater, truly astonishing results that again underscore the demand for out of home entertainment consumers are eager to return to their local theater to watch great content on the big screen.

These unprecedented results also fuel our confidence in the resurgence of the theatrical movie going across the globe as vaccines rollout and the virus is controlled. And we are especially encouraged with the results of these foreign countries. No one loves movies more than Americans. The production of movies, the shared activity of enjoying them theatrically is deeply embedded inside the American culture. Now shifting back specifically to the US market, the number of theaters opened and operating is a key consideration in our studio partners decision on release date timing. As such, the announcement that New York City theaters can begin reopening next week is a significant step forward in the recovery of our industry.

The New York City DMA alone represents 7% of the 2019 North America industry box office. We also remain optimistic that Los Angeles and San Francisco will be able to reopen in the coming weeks, with those markets representing 8% and 3% of the industry box office respectively. As theaters in these key markets begin to reopen and the virus is more contained, we expect the volume of new film content will accelerate. And as we stated last quarter, we continue to believe that 2021 will be a transitionary year — transitionary year of recovery leading into a more normalized year of 2022.

For some perspective on our enthusiasm, just look at the highly anticipated films beginning this summer. In May, we have Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9 and Cruella. Luca from Pixar releases in June, in July, there’s Top Gun: Maverick, Minions 2 and Jungle Cruise. The fall season includes James Bond, No Time To Die, Suicide Squad 2, A Quiet Place 2, Hotel Transylvania 4 and The Boss Baby. And then the holiday season kicks off with Marvel’s Eternals, Mission Impossible 7, Disney’s animation Encanto, Sing 2 and a sequel to Spider-Man From Home and this is just to name a few.

And then 2022 is lining up to be an outstanding year with high-profile films with strong consumer demand, including the long anticipated Avatar 2 from James Cameron, The Batman, Black Panther 2, Jurassic World: Dominion, [Technical Issues] of our team, and what they’ve done over this past year. We are well positioned heading into this crisis and we’ve adapted and evolved the way we operate to navigate the current environment and to ensure we remain successful and further solidify our leadership position as the theatrical movie going resurges, which will ultimately benefit the long-term shareholder value for our company.

Operator, that concludes our prepared remarks. I would like to now open up the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions]