Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Todd M. Schneider — President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Paul. Our second quarter financial results were led by our strong revenue increase of 9.4%. Our financial results are indicative of our compelling value proposition, vast total addressable markets and the outstanding execution of our employee partners. I think our partners for continuing to navigate these challenging times by focusing on our customers.

The benefits of our strong top line growth flowed through to our bottom line. Excluding last year’s $18 million pre-tax gain on the sale of certain operating assets and Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment and the related tax benefits, second quarter operating income margin increased 70 basis points from last year and EPS grew 16.5%. These results are especially significant given that they were achieved in a period in which U.S. inflation hit a 39-year high.

Uniform Rental and Facility Services operating segment revenue was $1.54 billion compared to $1.41 billion last year. Organic revenue growth was 8.5%. The labor market is challenging. However, we are benefiting in the current environment. Businesses are struggling with the scarcity of labor, which has left many understaffed. Also, businesses have a heightened awareness of safety and cleanliness and are concerned with their ability to properly sanitize amidst persistent COVID infections. Businesses are increasingly outsourcing to Cintas, so they can focus on their core competencies and be ready for the workday.

And it is noteworthy that the U.S. still hasn’t recovered about 4 million pre-pandemic jobs, and the job openings total about 11 million. Return of jobs represents future revenue growth opportunity for Cintas.

Our First Aid and Safety Services operating segment revenue for the second quarter was $202.2 million compared to $194.4 million last year. Organic revenue growth was 3.2%. Second quarter revenue was up against a difficult comparison. Last year’s second quarter, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of personal protective equipment or PPE were very high and the business grew organic revenue 14.5%. At that time, PPE comprised an outsized percentage of First Aid and Safety Services revenue mix. The amount of PPE has declined year-over-year, as expected. However, COVID infections are still prevalent and PPE remains a larger percentage of the revenue mix than it was pre-COVID.

Over the same period of time, recurring First Aid Cabinet Service business revenue has increased. In fact, it is up 20% from last year. We welcome this shift in mix because First Aid Cabinet Service business is a more consistent revenue stream and has higher profit margins than PPE.

Our Fire Protection Services and Uniform Direct Sale businesses are reported in the All Other segment. All Other revenue was $184.9 million compared to $152.1 million last year. The Fire business organic revenue growth rate was 16.9% and the Uniform Direct Sale business organic growth rate was 47.3%. Both businesses benefited in part from an improved economic environment.

Regarding our balance sheet and cash flow, our financial position remained strong. Second quarter operating cash flow increased 27% from last year, and free cash flow improved 16%. Recently, on December 15, we paid shareholders $98.5 million in quarterly dividends. The amount per share of common stock paid of $0.95 represents a 26.7% increase over the company’s previous quarterly dividend. We continue to allocate capital to improve shareholder return.

Before turning the call over to Mike, I want to highlight that we recently issued our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report. Cintas was founded on a sustainable business model. We are committed to protecting the environment, enhancing humanity and maintaining accountability. The report, our second consecutive, provides expanded information and data, including our reductions in energy usage, water consumption and Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Our ESG report further illustrates that our corporate culture, based on doing what is right and challenging ourselves to improve, is a competitive advantage.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mike.

J. Michael Hansen — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Todd, and good morning. Our fiscal 2022 second quarter revenue was $1.92 billion compared to $1.76 billion last year. The organic revenue growth rate, adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 9.3%. Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal ’22 was $885.1 million compared to $819.9 million last year.

Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 46% for the second quarter of fiscal ’22 compared to 46.7% last year. Gross margin percentage by business was 46.8% for Uniform Rental and Facility Services, 43.5% for First Aid and Safety Services, 44.6% for Fire Protection Services, and 39.1% for Uniform Direct Sale. Energy related expenses were a headwind, increasing 40 basis points from last year. Also we made investments in labor to support our strong current and anticipated revenue growth.

Selling and administrative expenses improved as a percentage of revenue to 26.2% in the second quarter compared to 26.6% last year. Operating income of $381.2 million compared to $352.9 million last year. Operating income margin was 19.8% compared to 20.1% reported last year. Excluding last year’s second quarter $18 million gain on sale of certain assets, which were recorded in selling and administrative expenses, this year’s second quarter operating income grew 13.8% and operating income margin increased 70 basis points.

Our effective tax rate for the second quarter was 18% compared to 13.3% last year. The tax rate can move from period to period, based on discrete events, including the amount of stock compensation expense. In addition, last year’s second quarter tax rate included a 370 basis point benefit from the sale of certain assets.

Net income for the second quarter was $294.7 million compared to $284.9 million last year. Diluted EPS was $2.76 compared to $2.62 last year. Excluding last year’s second quarter gain and the related tax benefits, which impacted diluted EPS by $0.25, this year’s second quarter diluted EPS of $2.76 compares to $2.37, an increase of 16.5%.

We are increasing our fiscal ’22 financial guidance. We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $7.58 billion to $7.6 billion to a range of $7.63 billion to $7.70 billion, and diluted EPS from a range of $10.60 to $10.90 to a range of $10.70 to $10.95.

Please note the following regarding our guidance. Fiscal;22 effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 19% compared to a rate of 13.7% for fiscal ’21. The higher effective tax rate negatively impacts fiscal ’22 diluted EPS guidance by about $0.72 and diluted EPS growth by about 700 basis points. Guidance does not include any future share buybacks and guidance assumes an uneven economic recovery caused by COVID-19. However, guidance does not contemplate significant COVID-19 pandemic related setbacks, such as stay-at-home orders or cost necessary to comply with government COVID-19 mandates.

Finally, when modeling our fiscal ’22 financial results by quarter, please note that in last fiscal year’s third quarter, we were able to help our customers respond to a spike in COVID-19 cases by providing them with a very large supplies of personal protective equipment, gloves in particular. We provided more personal protective equipment in that quarter than in any other. Excluding the PPE that we don’t expect to repeat, our second half of the year revenue growth guidance is over 9%, at the top end of our range.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Now, we are happy to answer questions from analysts. Please ask just one question and a single follow-up, if needed. Thank you.

