Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

CTAS Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Q3 2022 earnings call dated Mar. 23, 2022 Presentation: Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Cintas’ Third Quarter Full Year 2022 Earnings Press Release...

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

ADBE Earnings: Adobe Q1 revenue up 9%; profit beats estimates

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Tuesday said its first-quarter revenues increased amid stable demand for products. Earnings and revenues beat analysts’ estimates. At $4.26 billion, first-quarter revenues were

AMD Stock: Is it the right time to invest in Advanced Micro Devices?

Over the years, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has emerged into a semiconductor firm focused on enterprise products, from a provider of PC and gaming chips. But the company’s

Signet Jewelers (SIG): Here’s a look at the headwinds and tailwinds this jewelery retailer faces

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) have gained 52% over the last 12 months and 9% over the past one month. The company delivered better-than-expected results for its fourth

Tags

IndustrialsSpecialty Business Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top