Cipla Limited (CIPLA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Cipla Limited ( NSE : CIPLA) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Cipla Q3 FY21 Earnings Call Hosted by Kotak Securities Limited. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kumar Gaurav from Kotak Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Kumar Gaurav — Vice President, Kotak Institutional Equities

Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Kotak, I thank the Cipla management team for giving us the opportunity to host this earnings call. From Cipla, we have with us, Mr, Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO; Mr. Kedar Upadhye, Global CFO; and Mr. Naveen Bansal from the Investor Relations team.

I now hand over the call to the management team for their opening remarks. Over to you, sir.

Naveen Bansal — Investor Relations

A very warm welcome to Cipla’s quarter three earnings call. I’m Naveen from the Investor Relations team at Cipla. Let me draw your attention to the fact that on this call, our discussion will include certain forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other estimates about future events. These estimates reflect managements current expectation of the future performance of the company. Please note that these estimates involve several risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied. Cipla does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new confirmations, future events or otherwise.

With that, I would like to request Kedar to take over, please.

Kedar Upadhye — Global Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Naveen. Good evening to all of you. I hope that all of you and you are families are safe and well. We appreciate you joining us today for our third quarter earnings call for financial year 2021. I hope you have received the Investor Presentation that we have posted on our website. From the calendar year 2020 till now, while the uncertainties and challenges continue to evolve, we achieved several milestones across multiple strategic areas such as servicing demand across global markets, continued portfolio expansion along with resilience in our manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure. And this continued during the December quarter as well with a strong and robust performance.

We are pleased to report EBITDA margin of 24.8% for the quarter, which is the highest ever reported EBITDA for the company in the recent history. While on-ground field activity has largely resumed, we have been able to maintain a tight control on the cost base on account of our balanced mix of of digital initiatives and face to face engagements. Optimization of our FY21 operating expenses continues to track higher than the potential of INR400 crore to INR500 crore against our operating plan that we have referred to in our earlier quarterly interactions.

Our free cash generation continues to be robust enabling us to prepay our debt obligations. We repaid $137.5 million of InvaGen acquisition loan during this quarter, which was due several months later. We’ve also repaid working capital loans of INR300 crore in India during this quarter. Our return on invested capital has been an expansion by about 900 basis points over the last nine months, driven by our focus on growth, margin expansion, coupled with cost discipline. While part of this expansion is attributable to some levers which may not always sustain fully in the coming year, this puts us on an accelerated journey towards achieving the sustainable range of 17% to 20% over the long term which is our aspiration.

We’re constantly simplifying our manufacturing network to unblock capacities and improve operational efficiency. In line with the same objective, we have divested our manufacturing facility located in Satara, India with an agreement to ensure there is no disruption in supplies.

Furthering our commitment to carbon neutrality, which is one of our 2025 sustainability goals, we’re pleased to share that we are the first pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra to commission a large open access solar power plant of 30 megawatt capacity in partnership under group captive scheme. This project is also a testament to our relentless commitment to use cleaner and renewable sources of energy and contributing towards a greener environment.

Coming to the financial performance for the quarter. The EBITDA for the quarter includes the benefit of COVID product sales and of supplies in our Global Access business, Lenalidomide settlement cost optimization. Some of this may not sustain in the coming quarters. In line with sharp reduction in COVID-19 cases in India, which was anticipated, the contribution of COVID products in the overall mix is normalizing on a quarter-to-quarter basis. And the recovery trend in core therapies has helped offset the impact on revenues and profitability.

Overall income from operations for the quarter is INR5,169 crores which recorded a year-on-year growth of 18% driven by focused execution and demand-led growth across our businesses. All the three businesses under our One India, which is Prescription, Trade Generics and Consumer Health have performed quite well for the quarter with overall, the strategy progressing well. The U.S Generics business continues to exhibit strong momentum supported by new launches including Albuterol. In other businesses such as SAGA, EMEU and API, the performance also was robust.

Gross margin stood at [Technical Issues] on a reported basis. There is a marginal decline of 93 bps on a Y-o-Y while on a Q-on-Q it’s flat. The decline is attributed to sharp reduction in MEIS income and contribution of COVID products coming lower than company average gross margin in the overall base.

Total expenses, which include employee cost and other expenses are at INR1,944 crores, increased by a margin of 2% on a sequential basis. Employee cost for the quarter are at INR844 crores, increased by 2.9%, largely by increments. The other expenses, which include R&D, regulatory, quality, manufacturing and sales promotion are at INR1,100 crores, increased marginally and will continue to be benefited by cost control and digital engagements. The R&D expenditures include depreciation worth INR221 crores, or 4.3% of the revenues. While the percentage to sales appears low, part of that is on account of healthy revenue growth accompanied by last year’s Advair spend in the base. We do not foresee much delay in our priority projects. We expect the spends to increase as the respiratory assets progress in the clinical trials.

Overall reported EBITDA for the quarter was INR1,281 crores, or 24.8% of sales. Tax charge is at INR269 crores and the effective tax rate has been reduced to 26.3%. We are looking at a full-year ETR of 27.5%. Profit after tax stood at INR748 crores or 14.5% of sales. As of 31December 2020, our long-term debt stands at $138 million towards the U.S. acquisition and ZAR720 million for the Mirren acquisition and other operational requirements at South Africa.

We repaid working capital loan of INR300 crores in India, as I mentioned. We also have loans of $41 million and ZAR285 million which act as marketable hedges towards our receivables. Driven by relentless focus on cash generation, we continue to be a net cash positive company as on December end. Our outstanding derivatives has a hedge for receivables as of 31 December for $172 million and ZAR705 million. We do also have hedged a certain portion of our forecasted export revenues and the outstanding cash flow hedges are at $192 million and ZAR403 million.

Today, the Board also announced approval for a scheme of arrangement that needs to be filed with multiple regulatory authorities, including stock exchanges, SEBI, NCLT and others to simplify our group structure, the subsidiarization of our India-based U.S. undertaking to drive for the growth and transfer of consumer business undertaking to Cipla Health Limited, in line with our One India strategy.

I would now like to invite Umang to present the business and operational performance.

Umang Vohra — Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kedar. Before moving to business and operational updates, I would like to thank our employees for the result amidst the challenging and uncertain phases of the pandemic. We’ve delivered on our ethos of Caring for Life. I found inspiration in their acts of courage and commitment.

I would like to start by sharing Cipla’s continued commitment to offer a comprehensive portfolio of products for battling the pandemic. We have served more than 4 lakh severe COVID-19 patients with our portfolio depth of Cipremi, Actemra and Ciplenza. We’ve also supplied Remdesevir to other emerging market countries, including South Africa. We have now enhanced our COVID-19 diagnostic franchise with Covi-G rapid antibody detection under partnership for emerging markets in Europe. We’ve also launched a rapid antigen detection test under partnership for the India market.

While nearly a large portion of our field force have resumed activity, we continue to leverage teleconsultations, virtual conferences and remote detailing for physicians. We are implementing a hybrid return to office approach for all our associates and have offered the choice to work from anywhere between home and office under most stringent protocols that ensures a safer place.

With that, let me come to the strategic updates and operational performance for the quarter. Over the last five years, we have taken concrete initiatives to drive focused execution of our strategy, capital allocation, portfolio development, talent and governance. The pandemic significantly accelerated several business and cost reimagination programs, translating into quarters of strong performance. I’m pleased to see this continued effort on cost management and productivity during the quarter, helping us drive revenue growth and EBITDA higher than expectations.

In India, our One India Strategy continues to see seamless execution. We continued the momentum in our Prescription business and have reported market-beating growth for the sixth consecutive quarter now. Prescription business grew at 25% on a year-on-year basis, led by contributions from the COVID portfolio, healthy traction in respiratory and chronic therapies, recovery in the hospital business and acute — in the hospital and acute businesses with the opening up of several OPDs.

As per IQVIA October-December ’20 quarter we continued to deliver market-beating growth in Respiratory where we were 14% versus the minus 4% in the market, Urology 8% versus a 7% and Derma 15% versus 8%. Cipla ranked number two with a market share of 8.1% in chronic therapies, and grew by 6% in the chronic therapies. We’re pleased to inform that Berok Zindagi 3.0, Cipla’s flagship respiratory initiative was viewed by already 9 crore people across India reflecting the power of digital reach.

The Trade Generics business grew by 7% adjusted for branch transition to Consumer Health businesses. The business witnessed healthy seasonal demand across regions. Our Consumer Health business has now scaled up INR250 crores-plus revenue in nine months, led by growth in organic, as well as continued traction in our consumer brands, post transfer from the Trade Generics business.

Coming to the U.S. Generics, the U.S. Generics business grew by 6% to $141 million in the quarter, supported by continued traction in the new launches, as well as growth in the institutional channels supporting the business. On a nine-month FY21 basis, the U.S. business continues to deliver robust profitability. We have consistently managed the supply of Albuterol HFA in the U.S., and I’m pleased to inform you that we are ranked number one in the Proventil market with 84.6% share. The overall Albuterol market as per the latest data, we are trending closer to 14% market share. This unlocking has enable our U.S. respiratory franchise to cross $100 million in the nine months of fiscal year ’21.

Our respiratory asset generic Advair is under active review and we’re constantly engaging with the agency. We will have two complex assets in the respiratory space that we will move into clinical trials shortly. On the complex generics side, the settlement of generic Revlimid improves the earnings visibility and enhances our U.S. product portfolio towards complex products in addition to our respiratory franchise.

Coming to South Africa and emerging markets. While sales in South Africa private business were in line with last year for the quarter, a nine-month growth remains strong at 11% year-on-year in local currency counts. Cipla continues to maintain its third position with a market share of 7% and is growing faster than the market. In the OTC space, we grew at 6% where the market grew by 3% and we ranked third overall in the OTC market. Overall, the SAGA region grew by 6% in U.S. dollar terms, supported by solid performances in the Sub-Saharan and our Tender Access CGA business with 15% and 60% growth on a year-on-year basis.

During this quarter, we also entered a strategic partnership with Alvogen for four oncology products, which will enhance our oncology presence over the long term. The emerging markets business grew by 46% on a year-on-year basis and U.S. dollar terms, driven by continued demand across all regions. We are pleased to share that Cipla is the largest Indian exporter to emerging markets as per the Intellimax [Technical Issues]. The European operations grew 28% driven by consistent end market performance and market share gains in some of our key direct market businesses. Our flagship respiratory products continue to demand double-digit market share. Our API business grew by 18% on a year-on-year basis with seamless execution of order book and customer relationships.

On the regulatory front, we are actively engaged with the agency and working towards the resolution of observations for our Goa plant.

Turning now to our outlook. We are encouraged by the agility and responsiveness demonstrated by the business units across the Cipla geographies as one of our FY21 strategic priorities. We have fondly embraced our sustainability goals and we’ll continue to update you on the progress of the journey.

Our priorities for the next couple of quarters include maintaining market-beating growth in large branded and unbranded generic franchises of India, South Africa and the consumer franchise, expanding our Lung Leadership footprint globally and maximizing value opportunity in the U.S. complex generics, prioritizing key U.S. launches with focused execution, scaling our businesses across branded and generic to direct-to-market businesses of Europe and emerging markets through execution, organic and partnered launches, accelerating our digital transformation, capitalize opportunities across markets, focusing on regulatory compliance across manufacturing locations and embracing best-in-class globally-benchmarked ESG practices, and sustained expansion in ROIC over the long term.

I know this has been a long day for most of you and I would like to thank you for your attention. And I’ll request the moderator to open the session for Q&A.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.