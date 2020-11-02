Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cirrus Logic Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Q&A Session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Thurman Case, Chief Financial Advisor. Mr. Case, you may begin.

Thurman K. Case — Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance

Thank you and good afternoon. Joining me on today’s call is Jason Rhode, Cirrus Logic’s Chief Executive Officer; John Forsyth, the company’s President; and Chelsea Heffernan, our Director of Investor Relations.

Today, we announced our financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern. The shareholder letter discussing our financial results, the earnings press release, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to the most important directly comparable GAAP information along with the webcast of this Q&A session are all available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.cirrus.com. This call will feature questions from the analysts covering our company as well as questions submitted via a email at investor.relations@cirrus.com.

Please note that during this session, we may make projections and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from projections. By providing this information, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any projections or forward-looking statement whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Please refer to the press release and shareholder letter issued today, which are available on the Cirrus Logic website, and the latest Form 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other corporate filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

On a personal note, Jason, it’s been a heck of a ride, and I really enjoyed — it’s been a great time working with you. And I guess, now for the last time, I’ll turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Rhode — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Thurman. I agree, it’s been a pleasure. Before I start, I’ll note that we are having significant technical difficulties with clear view [Phonetic]. If you’re an analyst covering us and you could do us a favor maybe texting Chelsea a quick question. We’re having a very hard time figuring this all out. But anyway, we’ll at least try to be able to cover some of your — some of your thoughts.

Anyway, thank you, Thurman. Before we begin discussing our results, I’d like to make a few comments on today’s announcement that I will be stepping down as CEO on January 1st. I joined Cirrus Logic after completing school in 1995. And it’s the only company I’ve ever worked for. It’s been an incredible journey for me personally, and I’m proud of the company’s transformation during my tenure. We’ve developed strong relationships with some of the best customers in the world, delivered meaningful financial growth as a result and built an incredible corporate culture that fosters innovation, execution, integrity and camaraderie while promoting a fun work environment.

We’re thrilled with our outlook going forward and I’m confident that John’s passion, strategic vision and leadership skills make him the right person to lead Cirrus Logic into a bright future. I’m excited to continue working with him on our new roles. The company also announced that David Tupman will become Chairman of the Board of Directors on January 1st, succeeding Al Schuele. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Al for his outstanding stewardship as Chairman of the Board over the last eight years. Al’s experience and expertise has been incredibly valuable and I’m thankful for the relationship we’ve built over the years. A member of the Board since 2015, David brings an extremely valuable and deep understanding of engineering and product to the Android team. I believe his expertise will be extremely beneficial in his role as Chair for the management team and technical leadership. I look forward to his expanded role as our Chairman.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Forsyth — President

Thank you, Jason. Before I comment on the results, I would like to take a moment to thank Jason for everything he has done in his role as CEO of the company. Under Jason’s leadership, Cirrus Logic has enjoyed exceptional business growth and has developed an outstanding corporate culture. I count myself personally fortunate to be able to call Jason a leader and friend over the last six years. And I look forward to our relationship continuing in our new roles.

I’d also like to say how excited and honored I am to become the next CEO of Cirrus Logic. We have a tremendously talented team across the company, a proven track record of execution in advanced mixed-signal products and a culture of delivering outstanding service to customers who create the world’s most innovative products. And assuming this role, my focus will continue to be on driving the strategic initiatives that will support our customers, strengthen our leadership position in audio and expand our reach to new technology areas.

With the focus on engineering excellence, creating a great place to work for our employees and creating more value for our customers and shareholders, I believe the company is well positioned to drive growth and profitability in the coming years. I’m looking forward to working closely with my leadership team, our employees, the Cirrus Logic Board and with our customers as we can continue to fulfill our vision of being the first choice in signal processing.

Turning now to the results. Cirrus Logic delivered Q2 FY ’21 revenue of $347.3 million, a stronger-than-anticipated orders for components shipping in smartsmartphones and, to a lesser extent, tablets and truly wireless headsets drove sales significantly above our expectations. During the quarter, we made excellent progress in both our customer engagements and development activities. The number of smartphones, wearables and tablets in which our products shipped grew and we were particularly excited to see new content featured in several recently launched high volume products.

Additionally, despite the majority of our employees continuing to work remotely and the challenges that the situation presents both for them, all as individuals and for us collectively as a team. In the September quarter, we made significant progress on several key development programs and completed the tape-outs of multiple products that we expect to begin sampling to customers in the coming months. With outstanding customer relationships, increased product diversification and continued design innovation that broadens our addressable market, we are excited to leverage both near-term and long-term opportunities to create greater shareholder value.

Before we begin the Q&A, I’d also like to note that while we understand there is intense interest related to our largest customer in accordance with our policy, we do not discuss specifics about our business relationship.

Operator, we’re now ready to take questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.